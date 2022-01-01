Dumplings in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve dumplings
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES
The Udder Bar
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|Apple Dumpling A La Mode
|$5.35
Warm Apple Dumpling topped with Choice of Soft Serve Ice Cream and Caramel Sauce
Hunan Springs
4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville
|Steamed Dumplings (6)
|$9.95
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
|Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)
|$9.95
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Crispy Sesame Chicken Dumplings
|$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Pork Dumplings
|$14.00
Housemade Sautéed Pork Dumplings, Mushroom Ponzu, Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Ginger, Chili Threads