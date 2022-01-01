Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Dumpling A La Mode$5.35
Warm Apple Dumpling topped with Choice of Soft Serve Ice Cream and Caramel Sauce
More about The Udder Bar
Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Dumplings (6)$9.95
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)$9.95
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
More about Hunan Springs
Item pic

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Sesame Chicken Dumplings$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
More about Grille 3501
beed7837-cc36-498c-852a-6dc6279228e8 image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$14.00
Housemade Sautéed Pork Dumplings, Mushroom Ponzu, Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Ginger, Chili Threads
More about Notch
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumpling$8.00
Steamed wontons stuff with crab meat, ground pork, chicken, shrimp & water chestnut served with house sauce.
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Brisket

Edamame

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Basket

Prosciutto

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cake

Wontons

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston