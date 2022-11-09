Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Independently owned and operated brewpub specializing in house crafted beers brewed on site and a scratch kitchen with focus on artisan wood-fired pizzas and shareables!
Location
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101
