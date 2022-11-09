Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

No reviews yet

732 W Hamilton St

Allentown, PA 18101

Order Again

Popular Items

CHOP CHOP
FLIGHT OF FRIES
BUTTERMILK CRISPY CHICKEN

4-PACKS

4-Pack - Pastry Fiend: Blueberry Peach Cobbler - 7.3% abv - Fruited Pastry Sour

$20.00

Pastry Fiend: Blueberry Peach Cobbler is perfect for the Fall season! Loaded with tons of fresh blueberry and peach puree and conditioned on vanilla and cinnamon. Big cobbler crust on the nose and it taste just like a blueberry peach cobbler topped with freshly whipped cream! Perfectly balanced between tart and sweetness. *Contains Lactose*

4-Pack - Phar Out: Alien Invasion - 10.5% ABV - Triple IPA

$22.00

4-Pack - Haze Daddy - 6.3% ABV - NE IPA

$16.00Out of stock

4-Pack - Granny's Bakeshop: Chocolate Pecan Pie - 9.8% - Stout

$20.00

4-Pack - Black Sheep - 5.4% ABV - Schwarzbier

$15.00

*Silver Medal Winner in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship!* True to style, this Black Lager is like Nutella on toast with a lovely mix of earthiness and fruit. Brewed with a blend of classic and modern German hops.

4-Pack - In Da Pub - 4.9% ABV - Bitter

$15.00

4-Pack - Hamilton St. Helles - 5% ABV - Helles Lager

$14.00

Our unfiltered German-style Helles Lager was brewed with Pilsner and Munich malts and appropriately hopped with Tettnager and Mandarina Bavaria. Undergoing a true lagering process, Hamilton St. Helles has a beautiful slightly hazy golden color and it's super light, refreshing and extremely easy drinking.

MIXED 4-PACK

$18.00

Build your own 4 pack!

32oz CROWLERS

32oz Crowler - Bleeding Green - 7.2% abv - Hazy IPA

$15.00

32oz Crowler - Gloves Off! - 5.2% abv - Amber Ale

$13.00

Super easy drinking and crushable ale that's perfect for hockey season!

32oz Crowler - Gameday

$14.00

32oz Crowler - Day Of The Guild

$17.00

SHAREABLES

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$11.00

FLIGHT OF FRIES

$9.00

MAC 'N CHEESE OF THE MOMENT

$15.00

CAROLINA QUESADILLA

$11.00

BRUSSELS TARTUFO

$10.00

RODEO FRIES

$14.00

BRÜCHETTA GOAT

$11.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

K POP EGGROLLS

$11.00Out of stock

VATERFEST PIEROGIES

$10.00

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$10.00

CRISPY CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

LOCAL GARDEN\ Soups\chili

HAIL CAESAR

$11.00

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$12.00

CHOP CHOP

$11.00

WE GOT THE BEETS

$12.00

ARUGULA BLUES

$11.00

THE SPROUT

$12.00

Chili

$9.00Out of stock

SMOKED WINGS

6 WINGS

$9.00

12 WINGS

$16.00

BURGERS

CRAFTY HOP BURGER

$15.00

BEAST BURGER

$18.00

TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

BEYOND BURGER

$16.00

HANDHELDS

BUTTERMILK CRISPY CHICKEN

$16.00

PHILLYS DRUNKEN GOAT

$15.00

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$16.00

CHOPPED CHEESE

$16.00

HAMILTON ST. FISH 'N CHIPS

$18.00

EL CUBANO

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

BLACKENED SALMON WRAP

$15.00

VERMONTER WRAP

$14.00

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

SIDES

HAND CUT FRIES

$5.00

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$5.00

BOARDWALK FRIES

$5.00

PARM FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

BLACK GARLIC FRIES

$5.00

ROASTED VEGGIE

$5.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$5.00

SIDE SALMON

$5.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE OF MAC N' CHEESE

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

LITTLE HOPPERS

KIDS CHZ PIZZA

$5.00

KIDS CHX TENDER

$5.00

KIDS MINI BURGER

$5.00

SIGNATURE PIZZA

P.o.t.M. - Harvest

$15.00

PHANTOM

$15.00

BACKYARD BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

ROCKET ROOT & PROSCIUTTO

$15.00

CAPE MAY

$16.00

K-POP

$15.00

WAIKIKI

$15.00

MAC DADDY

$16.00

BIANCA DIABLO

$15.00

SOUTH PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

MISS FIGGY

$15.00

MAC 'N CHEESE

$15.00

IRON PIG

$15.00

JALAPEÑO POPPER

$15.00

CLASSIC PIZZA

LA MARGHERITA

$13.00

FOUR CHEESE

$14.00

BIANCA

$14.00

BCR

$15.00

MEAT LOVERS

$16.00

PESTO BIRD

$15.00

PROUD PEPPERONI

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00

SUPREME

$16.00

FUNKY FUNGI

$14.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

SHERWOOD FOREST

$14.00

THE ROMA

$14.00

STREET CORN

$14.00

HAPPY GOAT

$14.00

MAKE IT YOUR OWN

MAKE IT YOUR OWN

$13.00

STICKERS

BRU DADDY HEAD

$2.00

BLACK TEAM SHIRT - MENS CREW CUT

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

X LARGE

$20.00

XX LARGE

$20.00

BLACK TEAM SHIRT - WOMENS CUT

XSMALL

$20.00

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

X LARGE

$20.00

BRU DADDY'S GLASSWARE

13oz Belgian w/ White Logo

$10.00

10oz Belgian w/Black Logo

$8.00

10oz Sour Senorita Limited Edition Glassware

$8.00

16oz Black Insulated Tumbler

$20.00

16oz Pub Glass w/Black Logo

$8.00

CLOVER GREEN LONG SLEEVE - UNISEX

SMALL

$30.00

MEDIUM

$30.00Out of stock

LARGE

$30.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$30.00Out of stock

XXLARGE

$30.00Out of stock

HATS

TRUCKER HAT

$25.00

MENS CUT - DARK CHARCOAL GREY CREW CUT T-SHIRT

SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

XXLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

MENS CUT - LIGHT GREY CREW CUT T-SHIRT

SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

XXLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

MENS CUT - OLIVE GREEN CREW CUT T-SHIRT

SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

XXLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

SLATE GRAY LONG SLEEVE - UNISEX

SMALL

$30.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$30.00Out of stock

LARGE

$30.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$30.00Out of stock

XXLARGE

$30.00Out of stock

WOMEN'S CUT - LIGHT GREY V-NECK T-SHIRT

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

WOMEN'S CUT - DARK CHARCOAL SWOOP NECK

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$20.00Out of stock

WOMEN'S RACERBACK TANK TOP

X SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

X LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

DRINK ON US

KITCHEN TIP

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Independently owned and operated brewpub specializing in house crafted beers brewed on site and a scratch kitchen with focus on artisan wood-fired pizzas and shareables!

Location

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

