La Bicicleta Arepa Bar

12 S. 8th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Popular Items

Chicken/Pollo Bowl
Avocado Chicken/ Reina Pepiada Bowl
Cheese Tequeños (5)

Arepas

Avocado Chicken /Reina-Pepiada Arepa

Avocado Chicken /Reina-Pepiada Arepa

$11.35

One of our most popular dishes our "Reina Pepiada". Shredded chicken tossed with avocado, mayo, and cilantro served cold. We recommended adding sweet plantains and topping off with white cheese.

Chorizo Arepa

Chorizo Arepa

$13.50

Our Colombian chorizo is diced up and seasoned with our special in house made tomato based sauce. Top it off with Gouda Cheese!

Mechada/Sheered Beef Arepa

Mechada/Sheered Beef Arepa

$12.25

Tender beef shredded and tossed in our special in house made seasoning. Add black beans, sweet plantains, and white cheese for our staple arepa- El Pabellon.

Pernil / Pork Arepa

Pernil / Pork Arepa

$10.99

Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then oven-baked. Recommend eating it on its own or topping it with Gouda cheese.

Pollo / Chicken Arepa

Pollo / Chicken Arepa

$11.25

Shredded chicken tossed in our house made seasoning. Recommend topping it with Cheddar Cheese!

Veggie Arepa

Veggie Arepa

$10.00

You can go meatless with our Veggie arepa. We recommend black beans and sweet plantains topped with mozzarella cheese for an explosion of flavor in every bite.

Chicharon/ Fried Pork Arepa

$13.25

Bowls

Avocado Chicken/ Reina Pepiada Bowl

Avocado Chicken/ Reina Pepiada Bowl

$13.25

One of our most popular dishes our "Reina Pepiada". Shredded chicken tossed with avocado, mayo, and cilantro served cold. Our bowls come with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.

Chorizo Bowl

Chorizo Bowl

$12.35

Our Colombian chorizo is diced up and seasoned with our special in house made tomato based sauce. Our bowls come with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.

Shredded beef/Mechada Bowl

$14.99

Our tender beef is shredded and tossed in our special in house made seasoning. Our bowls come with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.

Pork/Pernil Bowl

Pork/Pernil Bowl

$12.50

Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then baked. As a bowl it comes with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.

Chicken/Pollo Bowl

Chicken/Pollo Bowl

$12.75

Our chicken is shredded and tossed in our house made seasoning. As a bowl it comes with rice. Add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors!

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Go meatless and try our veggie bowl which comes with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.

Chicharron/Fried Pork Bowl

$15.25

Empanadas

Emp. Pollo

$4.50

Pabellon (beef, black beans, sweet plantains an cheese)

$5.50Out of stock

Emp.Pollo con Queso

$5.25

Emp Queso

$4.99

Cachapas

Pernil Cachapa

Pernil Cachapa

$11.50

Mechada Cachapa

$12.25

Pollo Cachapa

$11.75
Queso Cachapa

Queso Cachapa

$10.00

Chorizo Cachapa

$11.25

Chicharron (Fried Pork) Cachapa

$14.00

Other

Arepa Sola

Arepa Sola

$3.00

Add an Arepa on the side.

Cheese Tequeños (5)

Cheese Tequeños (5)

$6.75

The Venezuelan take on Mozzarella Sticks. So Cheesy. So good!

Side of Sweet Plantains

$2.99

Side of Rice

$3.25

Side of Sweet Plantains with cheese

$3.25

Cup With Ice

$0.25

Guava Tequeños (5)

$6.00

Extra Avocado

$1.75

Hallacas to Go

$12.50

Drinks

Water

$1.99

Coconut Water

$2.79

Pepsi 12 oz.

$1.75

Colita Vzlana 12oz

$2.50

Parchita

$4.50

Crush Orange 12 oz.

$1.69

Schwepps Ginger Ale 12 oz.

$1.69

PAPELON con Limon

$4.25

Diet Pepsi 12 oz.

$1.69

Mug Root Beer 12 oz.

$1.69

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.29

Tamarindo

$3.99

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.69

Mountain Dew 12 oz.

$1.69

Mango

$3.99

Guanabana

$3.99

Malta Polar 12oz

$2.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come eat authentic Venezuelan cuisine. Arepas, bowls, empanadas, and tequeños and don't forget to try our signature sauces!

12 S. 8th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

