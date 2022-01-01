Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTERMILK CRISPY CHICKEN$16.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Creamy dill dressing, brioche bun, L.T.P.
More about The Shelby
Item pic

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Sesame Chicken Dumplings$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
More about Grille 3501
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HALF TRAY Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$60.00
Autumn Harvest Crispy Chicken Salad$14.50
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$14.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy chicken thigh, spicy cabbage slaw, red onion, harissa ketchup
choice of:
• kfc (korean sticky garlic sauce)
• hbc (hot butter chicken)
(hot butter chicken shown)
More about Notch
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwestern Crispy Chicken$9.49
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, ranch & buffalo sauce in a plain wrap.
More about Mo’s Eatery

