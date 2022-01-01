Crispy chicken in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|BUTTERMILK CRISPY CHICKEN
|$16.00
More about The Shelby
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Creamy dill dressing, brioche bun, L.T.P.
More about Grille 3501
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Crispy Sesame Chicken Dumplings
|$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|HALF TRAY Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$60.00
|Autumn Harvest Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.50
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.50
More about Notch
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
crispy chicken thigh, spicy cabbage slaw, red onion, harissa ketchup
choice of:
• kfc (korean sticky garlic sauce)
• hbc (hot butter chicken)
(hot butter chicken shown)