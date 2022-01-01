Bisque in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve bisque
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Cup of Bisque
|$5.75
A different selection including several that have become our signatures are Chef made every weekend. Available while supplies last.
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Lobster and Crab Bisque
|$4.99
Smooth velvety taste of lobster & crab is what makes this bisque so outstanding!
|Spiced Pumpkin Bisque. (VEGETARIAN - GLUTEN FREE)
|$4.79
Creamy and sweet pumpkin puree is gently blended with light cream, sweet potatoes and a delicate medley of spices.