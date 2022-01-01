Bisque in Allentown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Bisque$5.75
A different selection including several that have become our signatures are Chef made every weekend. Available while supplies last.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster and Crab Bisque$4.99
Smooth velvety taste of lobster & crab is what makes this bisque so outstanding!
Spiced Pumpkin Bisque. (VEGETARIAN - GLUTEN FREE)$4.79
Creamy and sweet pumpkin puree is gently blended with light cream, sweet potatoes and a delicate medley of spices.
More about Mo’s Eatery

