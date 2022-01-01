Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve greek salad

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Greek Salad image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Side Greek Salad$8.00
More about The Shelby
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$16.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Chicken Salad$14.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$6.99
Black olives & authentic greek feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Greek Gyro Salad$9.99
Your choice of classic or chicken gyro strips with black olives & crumbled feta served on top of a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Mo’s Eatery

