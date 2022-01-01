Greek salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve greek salad
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette
|Side Greek Salad
|$8.00
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Black olives & authentic greek feta served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Greek Gyro Salad
|$9.99
Your choice of classic or chicken gyro strips with black olives & crumbled feta served on top of a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with Balsamic Vinaigrette.