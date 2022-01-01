Quesadillas in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Quesadillas
|$9.59
Grilled flour tortillas with cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa on the side. Add chicken or steak meat for $2.99
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|CAROLINA QUESADILLA
|$11.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Pork Quesadilla
|$12.00
Pulled pork, flour tortilla, caramelized onions, pico de gallo Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream
BURRITOS • SALADS
Cali Burrito
2149 Reading Rd, Allentown
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.30
8-in flour tortilla with our Cali cheese blend
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Quesadillas
|$10.50
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with onions, cheese and your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or cheese only. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Ham&Egg Quesadilla
|$9.99
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$14.95
braised short rib, fontina cheese, caramelized onion, guacamole, sour cream
Chopfin
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$18.95
2.5oz of Maine Lobster, Corn, Red Onion, Cilantro, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Queso).
Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.95
All Organic Chicken, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso).
Tossed in a sauce of your choice!
|Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.95
All Organic Chicken tossed in our house made spicy dry rub, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso).
Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.