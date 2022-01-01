Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve quesadillas

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$9.59
Grilled flour tortillas with cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa on the side. Add chicken or steak meat for $2.99
More about Hops at the Paddock
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAROLINA QUESADILLA$11.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Birriaholic

345 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.99
More about Birriaholic
FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Quesadilla$12.00
Pulled pork, flour tortilla, caramelized onions, pico de gallo Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream
More about The Sweet Spot
BURRITOS • SALADS

Cali Burrito

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.30
8-in flour tortilla with our Cali cheese blend
More about Cali Burrito
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$10.50
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with onions, cheese and your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or cheese only. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Southwest Quesadilla$9.99
Ham&Egg Quesadilla$9.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Quesadilla$14.95
braised short rib, fontina cheese, caramelized onion, guacamole, sour cream
More about The Shelby
Chopfin

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Quesadilla$18.95
2.5oz of Maine Lobster, Corn, Red Onion, Cilantro, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Queso).
Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
All Organic Chicken, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso).
Tossed in a sauce of your choice!
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
All Organic Chicken tossed in our house made spicy dry rub, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso).
Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
More about Chopfin
Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Large tortilla folded in half stuffed with strip steak (cooked Medium/Medium Well), cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions
More about Notch

