Nachos in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve nachos
Birriaholic
345 Hamilton Street, Allentown
|Chips And Nacho Cheese
|$4.99
|Nacho bowl
|$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, jalapenos
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Sweet Spot Nachos
|$10.00
Freshly fried potato chips, Monterey Jack cheese, house made pulled-pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, cheese sauce and sour cream
|Cheesecake Nachos
|$8.00
Graham cracker “chips” covered in whipped cheesecake dip, glazed strawberries and chocolate drizzle
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Nacho Carne De Cerdo
|$15.50
A large platter of nacho chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and green onions. Sharing is optional!
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$9.95
Tricolor tortilla chips topped with our award winning chili, cheese sauce, black olives and green onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$9.99
|Nachos Grande
|$8.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Irish Nachos
|$6.00
Homemade potato chips covered with cheese, bacon, green onion, and jalapeno
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Malanga Chip Nachos
|$12.95
beef chili con queso, guacamole, sour cream, house-made tomato salsa, cilantro, chilis