Nachos in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve nachos

Birriaholic image

 

Birriaholic

345 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips And Nacho Cheese$4.99
Nacho bowl$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, jalapenos
More about Birriaholic
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Spot Nachos$10.00
Freshly fried potato chips, Monterey Jack cheese, house made pulled-pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, cheese sauce and sour cream
Cheesecake Nachos$8.00
Graham cracker “chips” covered in whipped cheesecake dip, glazed strawberries and chocolate drizzle
More about The Sweet Spot
Item pic

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Carne De Cerdo$15.50
A large platter of nacho chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and green onions. Sharing is optional!
Chili Cheese Nachos$9.95
Tricolor tortilla chips topped with our award winning chili, cheese sauce, black olives and green onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$9.99
Nachos Grande$8.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Nachos$6.00
Homemade potato chips covered with cheese, bacon, green onion, and jalapeno
More about Stuffed to The Grills
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Malanga Chip Nachos$12.95
beef chili con queso, guacamole, sour cream, house-made tomato salsa, cilantro, chilis
More about The Shelby
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Biaggio's Nachos$19.00
Super Steak Nachos$19.00
Buffalo Nachos$19.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

