Cake in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve cake

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Lava Cake A La Mode$6.15
Warm Lava Cake topped with Choice of Soft Serve Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
More about The Udder Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.99
Homemade crabcake broiled to perfection with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with chips. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.
More about Hops at the Paddock
Birriaholic

345 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dulce De Leche Cake$4.00
Homemade tres leche cake with dulce de leche filling!
Tres Leche Cake$4.00
Homemade tres leche cake.
More about Birriaholic
FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake
Seared crab cakes, sauteed spinach, cilantro-lime rice and Cajun remoulade
Single|17 Double|24
More about The Sweet Spot
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake$5.95
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$7.99
Choc/Peanut Butter Cake$6.99
Crab Cake Benedict$12.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Choc chip cheesecake cake$6.00
Banana Choc chip cake stuffed with a layer of plain cheesecake and topped with peanut butter frosting and choc chips
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lava Cake$8.00
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake$8.00
Vivo Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$35.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$17.00
mango carrot slaw, old bay oil
More about Grille 3501
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Funnel Cake Fries$7.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramelized Pineapple Cake$13.00
Pineapple Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Crumble, Cranberry Anglaise
More about Notch
Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab cake Sliders 🦀$9.99
Two fried crabcakes, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, old-bay mayo on burger buns, Served with Crispy Fries.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Asian Cheese Cake$8.00
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

