Cake in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve cake
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES
The Udder Bar
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|Hot Lava Cake A La Mode
|$6.15
Warm Lava Cake topped with Choice of Soft Serve Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.99
Homemade crabcake broiled to perfection with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with chips. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.
Birriaholic
345 Hamilton Street, Allentown
|Dulce De Leche Cake
|$4.00
Homemade tres leche cake with dulce de leche filling!
|Tres Leche Cake
|$4.00
Homemade tres leche cake.
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Crab Cake
Seared crab cakes, sauteed spinach, cilantro-lime rice and Cajun remoulade
Single|17 Double|24
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Salted Caramel Crunch Cake
|$5.95
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$7.99
|Choc/Peanut Butter Cake
|$6.99
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$12.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Banana Choc chip cheesecake cake
|$6.00
Banana Choc chip cake stuffed with a layer of plain cheesecake and topped with peanut butter frosting and choc chips
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
|$8.00
|Vivo Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$35.00
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$17.00
mango carrot slaw, old bay oil
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$7.50
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Caramelized Pineapple Cake
|$13.00
Pineapple Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Crumble, Cranberry Anglaise
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Crab cake Sliders 🦀
|$9.99
Two fried crabcakes, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, old-bay mayo on burger buns, Served with Crispy Fries.