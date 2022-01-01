Brisket in Allentown
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Honey Bee Brisket Sandwich
|$13.25
Slow cooked beef brisket topped with bacon, tangy sweet honey BBQ sauce, onion petals, and pepper jack cheese. Small portion of fries included.
|Honey Bee Brisket Sandwich Platter
|$15.50
Slow cooked beef brisket topped with bacon, tangy sweet honey BBQ sauce, onion petals, and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of 2 sides.
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$15.50
Same tasty wood cooked beef brisket piled on a platter without the roll. Choice of two sides.