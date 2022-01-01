Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve brisket

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Bee Brisket Sandwich$13.25
Slow cooked beef brisket topped with bacon, tangy sweet honey BBQ sauce, onion petals, and pepper jack cheese. Small portion of fries included.
Honey Bee Brisket Sandwich Platter$15.50
Slow cooked beef brisket topped with bacon, tangy sweet honey BBQ sauce, onion petals, and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of 2 sides.
Beef Brisket Platter$15.50
Same tasty wood cooked beef brisket piled on a platter without the roll. Choice of two sides.
Brisket Chow Mein image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chow Mein$25.00
snap peas, broccoli, herb, egg noodles, bell pepper
