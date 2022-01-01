Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve lobsters

Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$19.95
Shrimp with peas, carrots, waterchestnuts, and baby corn in an egg sauce.
More about Hunan Springs
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster DI Mare$38.00
Lobster Ravioli$33.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Chopfin

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Quesadilla$18.95
2.5oz of Maine Lobster, Corn, Red Onion, Cilantro, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Queso).
Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
Lobster & Crab Avocado Boats$18.95
1/2 Avocado stuffed with Lobster and our house made cucumber pico de gallo, topped with tempura crisps and homemade chili lime Crema sauce.
1/2 Avocado stuffed with jumbo lump crab, house made rice vinegar cucumber salad, pomegranate arils, unagi sauce, and tempura crisps.
More about Chopfin
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Ravioli$21.99
Lobster Ravioli$22.99
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster and Crab Bisque$4.99
Smooth velvety taste of lobster & crab is what makes this bisque so outstanding!
More about Mo’s Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Prik Pao$32.00
Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & scallops with Prik Pao sauce, cashew nuts, red bell pepper, onion & scallion.
Lobster Pad Thai$32.00
Famous Thai Noodle with 8 oz. of lobster, jumbo shrimps, egg, ground peanut, scallion & bean sprouts.
Lobster Drunken Noodle$32.00
Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & flat noodles with egg, onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, chili & basil leaves.
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

