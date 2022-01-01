Lobsters in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve lobsters
Hunan Springs
4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville
|Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
|$19.95
Shrimp with peas, carrots, waterchestnuts, and baby corn in an egg sauce.
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Lobster DI Mare
|$38.00
|Lobster Ravioli
|$33.00
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
Chopfin
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$18.95
2.5oz of Maine Lobster, Corn, Red Onion, Cilantro, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Queso).
Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
|Lobster & Crab Avocado Boats
|$18.95
1/2 Avocado stuffed with Lobster and our house made cucumber pico de gallo, topped with tempura crisps and homemade chili lime Crema sauce.
1/2 Avocado stuffed with jumbo lump crab, house made rice vinegar cucumber salad, pomegranate arils, unagi sauce, and tempura crisps.
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Lobster Ravioli
|$21.99
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.99
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Lobster and Crab Bisque
|$4.99
Smooth velvety taste of lobster & crab is what makes this bisque so outstanding!
Thai Avenue Restaurant
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown
|Lobster Prik Pao
|$32.00
Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & scallops with Prik Pao sauce, cashew nuts, red bell pepper, onion & scallion.
|Lobster Pad Thai
|$32.00
Famous Thai Noodle with 8 oz. of lobster, jumbo shrimps, egg, ground peanut, scallion & bean sprouts.
|Lobster Drunken Noodle
|$32.00
Sautéed 8 oz. of lobster with jumbo shrimps & flat noodles with egg, onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, chili & basil leaves.