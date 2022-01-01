Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Suburban Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130

Honey Brook, PA 19344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Boss Man
Philadelphia
Plane Jane

Set 1

Dirty Heads

Dirty Heads

$10.00

crispy brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette

Mexicali Blues Nachos

Mexicali Blues Nachos

$12.00

tri colored corn tortillas, buffalo chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, celery, cheddar cheese and cheese sauce

Rocky Racoon Crab Rangoons

Rocky Racoon Crab Rangoons

$12.00

Fresh crab meat, cream cheese, scallions in wontons with house sweet and sour sauce

The General

The General

$10.00

Flash fried cauliflower tossed in spicy General Tso sauce.

Truckin' up to Buffalo Wings

Truckin' up to Buffalo Wings

$16.00

House battered jumbo party wings in your choice of sauce; Buffalo comes with blue cheese), BBQ(Comes with Ranch), Garlic Parm.(choice of blue cheese or ranch) and Jerk dry rub(comes with Pina colada sauce)

Gazpacho

$8.00Out of stock

Authentic Spanish cold tomato soup served with croutons and an olive oil drizzle.

Fatty Egg Rolls

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

$10.00

chicken, buffalo sauce, jack cheese, blue cheese

Ruben & Cherise

Ruben & Cherise

$10.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island

Philadelphia

Philadelphia

$10.00

Beef steak, american cheese, wiz

Set 2

Crazy Fingers Wrap

$14.00

southern style chicken fingers, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, bacon, siracha honey in a flour tortilla wrap

Falafel Frank

Falafel Frank

$12.00

Falafel over served atop Naan bread with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and tzatziki

It's Ice>The Wedge

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing

Killer Quesadilla

Killer Quesadilla

$15.00

blackened chicken, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing on the side. Add Chicken $5.00 Add Shrimp $7.00

Moving Items For The Mob

$14.00

Italian roasted pork on a roll with long hots, broccoli rabe, and sharp provolone.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing on the side Add Chicken $5.00 Add Shrimp $7.00

Suburban Cheese Steak w/ff

Suburban Cheese Steak w/ff

$14.00Out of stock

Beef steak with caramelized onions, american cheese & our signature beer cheddar sauce

Wang Dan Noodles

Wang Dan Noodles

$17.00

spicy pork, chili oil, crushed peanuts & noodles

Burgers

Boomer

$16.00

Burger with marinated portabella mushrooms, blue cheese, tarragon dijonaise, lettuce & tomato

Big Boss Man

Big Boss Man

$15.00

bacon, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ aioli, lettuce, tomato

Plane Jane

Plane Jane

$12.00

american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Hand Cut Fries

Friend of the Devil

Friend of the Devil

$7.00

cajun spices, hop cheddar cheese sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Simple

Simple

$5.00

basic fries

Terrapin Truffle

Terrapin Truffle

$9.00

parmesan, garlic oil, truffle aioli

Wavy Gravy

Wavy Gravy

$12.00

fried egg, brown gravy, September Farm cheese curds

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

Freshly cut zucchini sticks, lightly breaded and flash fried, served with a Greek yogurt basil dipping sauce

Encore

Brownie

$7.00

Fried Cheesecake A la Mode

$8.00

Mason's Children

Hot Dog

$8.00

Please select a Kids side...kids apple sauce, kids chips, or kids fries

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Please select a Kids side...kids apple sauce, kids chips, or kids fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Please select a Kids side...kids apple sauce, kids chips, or kids fries

Specials

Chicken Cheese Steak w/ff

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Pumpkin Bisque

$8.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Southwest Burger

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130, Honey Brook, PA 19344

Directions

Gallery
Suburban Brewing Company image
Suburban Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenside Grill at Honeybrook Golf Club
orange star3.8 • 43
1422 Cambridge Road Honey Brook, PA 19344
View restaurantnext
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
orange star4.1 • 82
4690 Horseshoe Pike Honey Brook, PA 19344
View restaurantnext
Levante Stables
orange star4.7 • 230
160 Park Road Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Georgio's Restaurant - 149 E. Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
149 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
The Angry Anvil
orange star4.8 • 475
200 West 1st St Birdsboro, PA 19508
View restaurantnext
Side Bar & Restaurant Inc. - 10 E Gay Street
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Gay Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Honey Brook

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
orange star4.1 • 82
4690 Horseshoe Pike Honey Brook, PA 19344
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honey Brook
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston