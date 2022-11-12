Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greenside Grill at Honeybrook Golf Club

43 Reviews

$$

1422 Cambridge Road

Honey Brook, PA 19344

Small Plates

French Fries

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Starters

Smoked Brisket Chili

$7.00

with scallions & Oaxaca cheese

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

All natural Coleman Farm chicken, marinated in buttermilk & breaded to order. Choice of Sauce: garlic & herb, Sriracha garlic, roasted poblano, bee sting, BBQ, hot or mild

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Choice of Sauce: garlic & herb, Sriracha garlic, roasted poblano, bee sting, BBQ, hot or mild

Tom's Fries

$12.00

Beer battered spiral cut fries, house made bacon, Oaxaca cheese, old bay seasoning & scallions

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Fried coconut shrimp, citrus glaze

Fall Bisque

$6.00+

Salads

Honeybrook Salad

$13.00

Candied walnuts, cranberries, goat cheese and a poached pear with honey apple vinaigrette

Fall Salad

$6.00+Out of stock

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Tacos

Braised Short Rib Tacos 3

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Al Pastor

$16.00

Burgers

Angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, bacon onion jam, sharp white cheddar cheese

Angus Burger

$13.00

Add cheese for $1.

Sandwiches

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Angus beef, American cheese, cheese sauce, caramelized onion & pickled hot peppers

Grilled Chicken BLT

$16.00

Shrimp PO Boy

$16.00

Meatball Parm

$16.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Golden Yuengling-battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Sticky Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$19.00

Pavilion

Honeybrooker

$8.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Berks Beef Dog

Turn Burger

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

20 fl oz

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Juice

$2.00

Wawa Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Food

Smoked Brisket Chili

$7.00

with scallions & Oaxaca cheese

Hot Dog

$4.00

Berks Beef Dog

Meatball Parm

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Fall Bisque

$6.00+

Cold Food

Macaroni Salad Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Turkey & Cheese

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Al Fresco dining with beautiful views, and cozy pub

1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook, PA 19344

Search popular restaurants
