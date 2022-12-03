Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn

1,098 Reviews

$$

1300 West Strasburg Road

West Chester, PA 19382

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus Burger
Caesar Salad
Pear Salad

Appetizers

Burgundy Snails

Burgundy Snails

$14.00

6 Herb marinated burgundy snails, parsley garlic butter, topped with gougeres *gluten free no gougeres

Colossal Shrimp Lejon

Colossal Shrimp Lejon

$23.00

5 colossal shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, horseradish dijon sauce *gluten free no sauce *dairy free no sauce

Crab Nachos

Crab Nachos

$19.00

5 large nachos (flour tortillas) topped with lump crab, salsa, cheese, and sour cream *gluten free sub corn tortillas *dairy free no cheese, no sour cream

Cured Olives

$9.00

Cured olives marinated with herbs, citrus zest & coriander

Hummus

$16.50

Pita, cucumbers, olives & feta

Jerk Chicken Wings (GF)

Jerk Chicken Wings (GF)

$16.00

10 chicken wings tossed in our house made jerk sauce *are gluten free, but share the same fryer as non gluten free products *sauce contains dairy

Parmesan Calamari

Parmesan Calamari

$20.00

Remoulade and parsley pistou.

Pomme Frites

Pomme Frites

$8.00

Pomme Frites

Rustic Nachos (GF)

Rustic Nachos (GF)

$16.50

Salsa verde & pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips

Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$18.50

Herbs, pickled ginger & sesame. *Can NOT be prepared gluten free *Sauce contains dairy

Charred Spanish Octopus

Charred Spanish Octopus

$23.00

Served with lemon aioli & chorizo

Roasted Butternut Squash

$10.00

Fire roasted butternut squash, brown butter & sage

Local Longhorn Beef Chili

Local Longhorn Beef Chili

$15.00

Served with house-made cornbread and cheddar cheese

Meats & Cheeses

Charcuterie & Artisanal Cheese Plate

$27.50

served with grilled bread & accoutrements

Duck Terrine

Duck Terrine

$21.00

Baguette, mustard & cornichons

Grilled Brie

Grilled Brie

$17.50

Huckleberry gastrique & country toast

Soups & Salads

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$9.00

White truffle essence *gluten free *not dairy free

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$11.50

Artisanal cheeses, beef bone broth, crouton. *Can be prepared gluten free by omitting the crouton

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.75

Cracked parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, brioche croutons, romaine *Can be prepared gluten free by omitting the croutons *dressing does contain egg, dairy, and anchovies

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.25

Roasted beets, grumbled goat cheese, endive, arugula & walnuts. Walnut vinaigrette. *gluten free *dairy free with no cheese

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$14.25

Candied pecans, bacon, bleu cheese, mesclun greens, walnut vinaigrette *Dressing contains nuts *gluten free *dairy free no cheese

House Salad

House Salad

$8.50

Mesclun greens, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette *gluten free *dairy free

Fatty Salad

$17.50

Local "Dad and Will's" micro greens, avocado, olives, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinaigrette. *gluten free *dairy free

Flatbreads

Mushroom & Goat Cheese

$18.75

mushrooms, aged goat cheese and parsley pistou

Five Cheese & Prosciutto

Five Cheese & Prosciutto

$18.50

*can be made gluten free, but share the same oven as non gluten free products

Grilled Margherita

Grilled Margherita

$17.00

Local favorite- thin crust, basil pistou. *Can be prepared gluten free, but shares the same oven as non gluten free products

French Mountain Cheese

French Mountain Cheese

$18.00

garlic oil & oregano

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$17.00

Angus Burger

Chicken BLT on Pita

Chicken BLT on Pita

$18.75

Open faced, basil mayonnaise & cheddar cheese

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$19.50

"Prime rib" & swiss on a soft roll, served with french fries

Griddled Reuben

Griddled Reuben

$19.50

Local favorite- rutabaga sauerkraut, corned beef, marbled rye, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing, served with a side of fries

Turkey Burger

$19.00

House made Turkey Burger (we make our turkey burgers with cheese) on whole grain toast with lemon aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Side of brie and bacon marmalade. Served as sandwich only! Additional sides will be a supplemental fee.

Salmon Gruyere

$19.00

Entrées

7 Hour Slow Roast Pork

$27.00

Pork shoulder braised for 7 hours, served with au gratin potatoes & sauerkraut, BBQ mustard vinaigrette

Blackened Tuna (GF/DF)

Blackened Tuna (GF/DF)

$27.50

Avocado, sweet soy, wasabi. *Chef recommendation is rare

Carbonara

$25.50

Capellini with mushrooms, chestnuts & bacon

Filet of Beef

Filet of Beef

$41.00

Served with au gratin potatoes & beef jus, finished with peppercorn sauce

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Marinated Chicken breast with shaved broccoli & local broccoli sprouts, lemon caper butter sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Artisan cheeses, prosciutto & house salad. *Can NOT be prepared gluten free

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$25.50

Local longhorn beef, BBQ mustard vinaigrette with au gratin potatoes

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

5 house made pumpkin ravioli, pumpkin seed vinaigrette & truffle

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.50

Grass fed and grass finished local beef, tomato bolognese sauce, parmesan

Sautéed Crab Cakes

Sautéed Crab Cakes

$42.00

Two 4oz crab cakes made with a shrimp & scallop mousse. Served with cocktail & tartar sauce and a side of charred asparagus. *Contains gluten and dairy

Kids

Adult Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Adult Pasta Plain

$15.00

Adult Pasta w/ Butter

$15.00

Adult Sliders

$15.00

Adult Sliders w/ Cheese

$15.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with a side of fries

Kid Pasta Plain

$12.00

Served with a side of parmesan

Kid Pasta w/ Butter

$12.00

Served with a side of parmesan

Sides

Side Au Gratin

$7.50

Sd Au Gratin

Side Asparagus

$7.50

Sd Asparagus

Side Brussel Spouts

$10.00

Sd Brussel Spouts

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Charred broccoli, sesame vinaigrette, sesame seeds

Side Fries

$5.00

Sd Fries

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50

Sd Cole Slaw

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Corn Bread

$2.50

Sd Corn Bread

Side Brie Sourdough

$1.50

Side Pita for Hummus

$1.50

Dessert

House Made Ice Cream Sandwich

House Made Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Brownie exterior, Peanut butter ice cream, melting chocolate fondue sauce, chopped salted peanuts

Lemon Meringue Ice Cream Pie

Lemon Meringue Ice Cream Pie

$11.00

Four Dog's signature dessert

Six Layer Chocolate Cake

Six Layer Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Wonderful ending to any meal. Serves two, if you're in the mood to share

Warm Seasonal Crumble

Warm Seasonal Crumble

$10.00

Seasonal fruit crumble, best when served warmed & accompanied by your favorite ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

BOTTLE / CANS

BTL-ALLAGASH

$6.25

BTL-BUD

$4.50

BTL-CHIMAY BLUE

$11.00

BTL-CHIMAY RED

$10.00

BTL-CORONA

$5.50

BTL-CORONA LT

$5.50

BTL-DOGFISH 60

$6.25

BTL-DOGFISH PUNKIN

$6.25

BTL-DUVAL

$7.50

BTL-GROLSCH

$7.50

BTL-HEINEKEN

$5.75

BTL-HEINEKEN LT

$5.75

BTL-KALIBER

$4.50

BTL-MICH ULTRA

$4.75

BTL-MILLER LT

$4.50

BTL-OMISSION

$7.00

BTL-ROLLING ROCK

$3.00

BTL-SMITHWICKS

$6.25

BTL-STELLA

$6.25

BTL-VICTORY DIRT

$7.50

BTL-VICTORY HOP

$6.00

BTL-YARDS PALE

$5.50

BTL-YUENGLING

$4.50

CAN-FOUR DOG

$8.00

CAN COLONIAL JACK

$8.00

CAN FIRST ANTHEM

$8.00

CAN-GUINESS

$6.25

CAN-LEVANTE

$7.00

CAN-TANG

$8.00Out of stock

CAN- STATESIDE

$8.00

PACKS

6 PK-ALLAGASH

$18.00

4PK-CHIMAY BLUE

$24.00

4PK-CHIMAY RED

$22.00

4PK-DUVEL

$15.00

4PK-FOUR DOGS TAVERN BREW

$18.00

4PK-GROLSCH

$16.50

4PK-GUINESS

$14.00

4PK-LEVANTE CLOUDY

$20.00

6PK-BUD

$11.00

6PK-CORONA

$13.00

6PK-CORONA LT

$13.00

6PK-DOGFISH 60

$16.00

6PK-HEINEKEN

$14.00

6PK-HEINEKEN LT

$14.00

6PK-KALIBER

$13.50

6PK-MICH ULTRA

$12.00

6PK-MILLER LT

$12.00

6PK-OMMISSION

$15.00

6PK-ROLLING ROCK

$15.00

6PK-SMITHWICKS

$15.00

6PK-STELLA

$16.00

6PK-VICTORY DIRT

$15.00

6PK-VICTORY HOP

$15.00

6PK-WYNDRIDGE CIDER

$15.00

6PK-YARDS BRAWLER

$15.00

6PK-YARDS PALE ALE

$15.00

6PK-YUENGLING

$11.00

BTL RED

BTL AVIARY CAB

$41.00

BTL MINIMALISTA MALBEC

$37.00

BTL ANTICO FUOCO MERLOT

$36.00

BTL LEESE FITCH PNR

$38.00

BTL PEIRANO PETITE SIRAH

$43.00Out of stock

BOTTLE SUPER TUSCAN

$38.00

BOTTLE BORDEAUX

$38.00

BTL EMILY'S CABERNET

$160.00

BTL KEENAN MERLOT

$150.00

BTL MOUNTAIN CUVEE

$89.00

BTL VINA SASTRE TEMPRANILLO

$70.00

BTL CH HAUT-LOGAT

$67.00

BTL ROW 11 PNR

$64.00

BTL FELINO MALBEC

$56.00

BTL BATTLE CREEK

$51.00

BLT BADENHORST SHIRAZ

$48.00

BTL IMMORTAL ZIN

$46.00Out of stock

BTL FERRATON COTE DU RHONE

$43.00

BTL SPARKLING

BTL PROSECCO

$38.00

BTL ACINUM ROSE

$41.00

BTL FRANCOIS MONTAND

$36.00

BTL VEUVE CLIQUOT

$125.00Out of stock

BTL GRUET SAUVAGE

$65.00

BTL SUBIRATS BRUT

$42.00

BTL WHITE

BTL ALIAS CH

$41.00

BTL SATELLITE SB

$41.00

BTL AVIA PG

$38.00

BTL STE CHAPPELLE REISLING

$36.00

BTL PROVENCAL ROSE

$43.00

BTL DUMOL

$150.00

BTL VIE DI ROMANS SB

$135.00

BTL FROGS LEAP

$115.00

BTL LA CHAI DUCHET

$99.00

BTL GAUTHERON CHABLIS

$79.00

BTL JM CROCHET SANCERRE

$62.00

BTL FOGSCAPE CHARDONNAY

$56.00

BTL HONIG SAUV BLANC

$54.00

BTL CH MON VOUVRAY

$49.00

BTL EMILE BEYER PINOT BLANC

$43.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fun, delicious and memorable destination located just four miles west of West Chester in the village of Marshallton, a federal historic district. Our American brasserie menu is prepared with the freshest, the best and, quite often, local ingredients. The atmosphere is warm, friendly and inviting. In warmer months, enjoy our beautiful outdoor patio. During cooler months, the fireplace in the bar beckons guests.

Location

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester, PA 19382

Directions

Gallery
Four Dogs Tavern image
Four Dogs Tavern image

Map
