Two Birds Cafe

241 Reviews

$$

653 Downingtown Pike

West Chester, PA 19380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold brew coffee
BRISKET BENNY
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

TOASTS

NUTELLA TOAST

$7.00

toasted sourdough, nutella spread, fresh sliced strawberries and chopped hazelnuts

SALMON TOAST

$11.00

SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST

$9.00

BRUSSELS TOAST

$10.00

PLATES

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$13.00

BURRITO

$14.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$8.00

EGG PLATTER

$11.00

EGG PLATTER- NO MEAT

$7.00

EGG PLATTER- NO POTS

$7.00

FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

GRAIN BOWL

$13.00

OMELETS

BRISKET OMELET

$14.50

CREATE YOUR OWN OMELET

$10.00

FARMERS OMELET

$13.00

HAM & CHEDDAR OMELET

$12.50

BUTTERNUT & KALE OMELET

$12.50

SANDWICHES

BACON EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

HAM EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

PORK ROLL EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

SCRAPPLE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

SPINACH EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

BENEDICTS

CALI BENEDICT

$13.50

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$12.00

BRISKET BENNY

$14.00

SIDES

AVOCADO-SIDE

$3.00

BISCUIT

$2.50

CORNED BEEF HASH

$7.00

COUNTRY POTATOES

$4.00

FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$2.00

MEATS

$4.00

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$5.00

SIDE HENS' EGG

$2.00

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

SINGLE PANCAKE

$3.00

TOAST

GREENS

BEET SALAD

$13.00

BRUSSELS SALAD

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER SALAD

$14.00

SANDWICHES

AUTUMN SALMON

$16.00

BURGER

$17.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

BUTTERNUT PANINI

$14.00

CROQUE MONSIEUR

$14.00

HOT BEEF SANDWICH

$15.00

PASTRAMI

$13.00

TURKEY SANDWICH

$14.00

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

SIDES

AVOCADO

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

THANKSGIVING SPECIALS

POTATO GRATIN

$30.00

SWEET POTAO HASH

$30.00

FARRO PILAF

$30.00

SHAVED BRUSSELS

$30.00

CREAMED CORN

$30.00

CREAMED CORN WITHOUT BACON

$30.00

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$30.00

CRANBERRY SAUCE

$12.00

PUMPKIN BREAD

$12.00

PUMPKIN BREAD w CREAM CHEESE

$14.00

CINNAMON BUN

CINNAMON BUN

$5.00

SCONE

SCONE

$3.50

ARNOLD-PALMER

ARNOLD-PALMER

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

COFFEE

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.65

DECAF COFFEE

$2.65

COLD BREW

Cold brew coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew Refill

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.00

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.00

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

JUICE REFILL

$1.00

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.00

LEMONADE REFILL

$1.00

MILK

MILK

$2.00

SODA

COLA

$3.00

LEMON-LIME

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonal scratch kitchen providing breakfast, lunch, and baked goods.

Website

Location

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Two Birds Cafe image
Two Birds Cafe image

