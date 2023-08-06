Bowls

Oola Bowl

$9.95+

Organic Açaí Base, Peanut Butter, Grandmas Granola, Strawberries, Banana's, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Honey

Pro Bowl

$9.25+

Organic Açaí Base, Pacoca, Strawberries, Bananas, and Hemp Seed

What The Flax?

$8.95+

Organic Açaí Base, Grandma's Granola, Blueberries, Pineapple, and Flax Seeds

Holy Cacao!

$10.95+

Organic Açaí Base, Almond Dust, Bananas, Cacao Nibs, and Honey

Pitaya Bowl

$9.25+

Organic Pitaya base, Paçoca or Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, and Coconut Flakes

Create Your Own Açaí Bowl

$9.95+

Start with our Organic Açaí base and add up to 5 free toppings!

Create Your Own Pitaya Bowl

$9.95+

Start with our Organic Pitaya (aka dragon fruit) base and add up to 5 free toppings!

Smoothies

Popeye Smoothie

$7.95

Spinach, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, and Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder

Legend-Berry Smoothie

$7.95

Açaí, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk, “Strawberry Sam” Rijuice

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberries, Bananas, and “Strawberry Sam” Rijuice

Tropicoola

$7.95

Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberries, Orange You Glad Rijuice

Coffee

Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Oolay

$4.50+

Hot or cold drip coffee with frothed foam Flavor options: Mocha, French Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut

Caramel Cascade

$5.00+

Hot or cold drip coffee with caramel frothed foam and caramel drizzle

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Bulk Items

The Oola At Home Kit

$64.00

Kit includes: 1/2 Gallon of Açaí or Pitaya, 12oz Peanut Butter, 16oz Strawberries, 16oz Blueberries, Bunch of Bananas, 16oz Granola, 16oz Paçoca, 8oz Coconut.

Almond Butter

$9.00+

Bring home our delicious house-made almond butter to make your own bowls at home! Made with just almonds and salt!

Almond Dust

$9.00+

Choose a small or large sized container of our house-made Almond Dust!

Açaí

$7.00+

Stock up on our organic açaí to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home

Pitaya

$7.00+

Stock up on our Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home.

Peanut Butter

$7.00+

Bring home the delicious peanut butter to make your own bowls

Paçoca

$7.00+

Take home our house-made sweet and salty peanut mixture to add to your own bowls or even to just have in the pantry!

Oola's Famous Grandma's Granola

$5.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola - Made fresh in-house each week!

Coconut

$3.00

Unsweetened Coconut flakes give your bowls an extra delicious taste!

Vegan Grandmas Granola

$5.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola made with Agave instead of honey!

Grab N Go

PB Chip Oola Bites

$4.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

$3.50

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Nutella Oola Bites

$3.50

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Combo Oola Bites

$3.50

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites (2 PB & 2 Nutella) for those who need a quick snack on go

Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Featured/Seasonal Items

Vibin' Island

$10.95+

Organic Pitaya Base, Honey, Paçoca, Pineapple, Kiwi, Toasted Coconut

Ootella

$10.95+

Organic Açaî Base, Nutella, Almond Dust, Bananas, Strawberries, and Cacao Nibs

Nitro Cold Brew

$2.75+

Infused with nitrogen for a creamy, velvety finish!

Nitro Tea

$2.75+

Add a flavor shot of mango, peach, or raspberry!

Nitro Lemonade

$2.75+

Add a flavor shot of mango, peach, or raspberry!