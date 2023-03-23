  • Home
Lancaster Brewing Company Tap Room (Lincoln Highway) 2323 Lincoln Hwy E.

No reviews yet

2323 Lincoln Hwy E.

Lancaster, PA 17602

DINNER MENU

SOUPS

WILD BOAR CHILI

$7.50

Fossil Farms® boar, cheddar jack, scallion

APPETIZERS

BREWERY WINGS

$13.50

hot, mild, bbq, Korean bbq, dry Carolina, or dry jerk w/ bleu cheese & celery

EGGROLLS

$12.50

pomodoro sauce

PIEROGIES

$14.00

chopped bacon, brown butter sage sauce, scallions

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.50

cherry pepper aioli

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$7.50

chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheese, ranch

PHILLY SOFT PRETZEL

$7.00

beer cheese fondue

SALADS

HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

mixed greens, apples , toasted walnuts, goat cheese, red onions, craisen, maple mustard vinaigrette

PITTSBURG STEAK SALAD

$18.00

red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet potato fries, cheddar jack cheese, ranch

BLACKENED SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

arugula, red onions, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy phyllo, sweet bacon vin

CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmigiano, caesar vin

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

red sauce, aged & fresh mozzarella

PEPPERONI

$14.00

pepperoni, red sauce, aged & fresh mozzarella

ROUTE 30

$14.00

pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, roasted peppers, red sauce, aged mozzarella

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

bbq sauce, smoked bacon, aged mozzarella, pepperjack, red onion, cilantro, ranch drizzle

WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$14.00

caramelized onion, herbed ricotta, spinach, truffle oil

SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN

$13.50

bacon marmalade, buttermilk aioli, lettuce, brioche roll, house chips

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll, house chips

PULLED PORK

$13.00

BBQ sauce, slaw, house chips

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.00

carmelized onion, roasted red peppers, cheddar, cherry pepper aioli, house chips

BOSS BURGER

$13.50

fresh ground pork butt & ground bacon, cheddar, mixed greens, jalapenos, bacon jam aioli, house chips

LBC BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb. of our signature ground chuck & steak blend, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & house-cut fries

DOUBLE BURGER

$18.00

Two 1/2 lb. patties of our signature ground chuck & steak blend, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & house-cut fries

TIP GRINDER

$15.50

gruyere, sauteed onions, horseradish aioli, house-cut fries

LARGE PLATES

PORK BELLY

$18.00Out of stock

apple, local squash & potato hash, maple mustard sauce

FILET TIP RIGATONI

$22.00

baby spinach, charred tomatoes, creamy bleu cheese sauce, parmesan bread crumbs

SHRIMP RIGATONI

$26.00

baby spinach, charred tomatoes, creamy bleu cheese sauce, parmesan bread crumbs

LANCASTER LAGER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

hand battered fresh cod, house-cut fries, classic slaw, tartar sauce

DESSERT

TRUFFLE BOMB

$8.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVS

ICED TEA

$2.95

PEPSI

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

BIRCH BEER

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$2.95

SODA WATER

$2.25

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS PIZZA

$9.00

KID CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS MAC-N-CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

BEER

TOGO BEER

6-PK MIXED

$15.00

6PK HOP HOG IPA

$12.00

6PK STRAWBERRY WHEAT

$10.00

6PK LAGER

$10.00

6PK OKTOBERFEST

$10.00

4PK DBL CHOC MILK STOUT

$10.00

6PK MILK STOUT

$10.00

6PK MIXED

$15.00

4PK HAZE FARMER NE IPA

$12.00

4PK BOSS HOG 2X IPA

$12.00

12PK BLUE TRAIL SHANDY

$20.00

4PK PEANUT BUTTER ALE

$12.00

4PK IMPERIAL JO

$10.00

4PK SHOO FLY PORTER

$10.00

4PK WINTER WARMER

$12.00

6PK KOLSCH

$10.00

4PK HEFE

$10.00

4PK TEMP CRASH COLD IPA

$10.00

4PK BLOOD ORANGE TART ALE

$10.00

4PK JAM SERIES

$10.00

4PK TIRAMISU - LIMITED

$25.00

4PK SHAGGY BULLZ - LIMITED

$20.00

6PK CERVEZA MEXICAN LAGER

$10.00

6PK PUMPKIN ALE

$12.00

6PK JAM SERIES

$12.00

12PK PUMPKIN

$24.00

HOP FARM VARIETY

$15.00

12PK VARIETY

$24.00

750ml CHIMERA - LIMITED

$15.00

6PK HOP BELLY SESSION IPA

$10.00

4PK JUMP SEAT

$12.00

4PK PEACE HOG

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We cook like we brew our award-winning brews; with craftsmanship and quality in every detail. There’s really no substitute for fresh, natural ingredients prepared from scratch. Located among some of the world’s richest farmland, we’re committed to fresh, local and sustainably grown products. Our menu changes often to take advantage of the seasons and utilize the fresh produce, dairy, poultry, cheeses and meats Produced on the 5,300+ independent, family farms located in Lancaster county

2323 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster, PA 17602

