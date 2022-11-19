Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lancaster Brasserie

1679 East Lincoln Highway

Lancaster, PA 17602

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Chicken Bites
Cheesesteak
French Onion Gratinee

Starters

French Bread Bruschetta

$11.75

olive tapenade, tomato, EVOO,

Brasserie Wings (5)

$7.50

Brasserie Wings (10)

$14.75

Boneless Chicken Bites

$10.75

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

white wine, herbs, grilled baguette

Steamed Clams

$14.00

Nachos El Grande

$13.50

Cheese Fries Supreme

$12.50

bacon, scallions, melted cheddar, side of ranch

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$7.00

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Side Caesar

$6.50

Side Greek

$6.50

Side House

$6.50

Side Veg Du Jour

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.50

Fried Coconut Shrimp(8)

$12.00

sweet Thai chili dipping sauce

Soups

Tomato Bisque Gratinee

$6.50+

French Onion Gratinee

$6.00+

Ham & Cheesy Potato Soup

$6.00+

Salads

Classic Greek Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.25

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, gala apple, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, hot bacon dressing

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, beets, candied walnuts chevre, honey/Dijon vinaigrette

Tortilla Bowl

$15.00

Mixed greens, diced tomato, olives, cheddar, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, ranch

Spicy Cashew Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.50

Cucumber, roasted red pepper spicy cashews, tangerine, dried cranberry, honey mustard vinaigrette

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$16.00

Steak medallions, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, fries, cheddar/jack, ranch

Sandwiches

Lamb Gyro

$13.50

tomato, red onion, tzatziki, grilled pita, fries

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$13.00

fresh cod, sriracha-tartar sauce, lettuce, toasted roll

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$13.50

grilled multigrain & cup of soup

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, parmigiano

Cuban

$12.50

Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, sauteed onions, smoked pepper aioli, artisan white

Herbed Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado, basil aioli, baguette

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

tomato, red onion, tzatziki, grilled pita, fries

Cheesesteak

$15.00

fried onions, red sauce, wiz

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Rib Beef with Munster Cheese and Creamy Horseradish Sauce, served with a side of French Fries

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Beef with Munster Cheese, side of Au Jus and a side of French Fries

Burgers

Burger Americain

$14.00

½ lb. chuck blend, cheddar, onion, lettuce, fries

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$14.25

LTO, fries

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

½ lb. chuck blend, chipotle bbq, cheddar, bacon, onion rings

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

fresh avocado, chipotle mayo, chips

Entrees

Bistro Filet Medallions Topped W/ Crab

$28.00

creamy lobster sauce, roasted potatoes, vegetable du jour

NY Strip Steak Frites

$29.00

JD peppercorn sauce, roasted potatoes, veg du jour

Penne Pasta Rustica

$19.00

Mild sausage, grilled chicken, sauteed mixed peppers, onion, herbs, tomato/basil sauce parmigiano

Jumbo Shrimp A La Grecque

$22.00

tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, garlic, feta, olive oil, lemon over angel hair pasta

Beer Battered Fish Frites

$18.00

Pacific haddock, coleslaw, fries

Pan-Seared Salmon

$24.00

sun-dried tomato, EVOO, wilted spinach & artichoke

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.00

fresh vegetables, zesty sauce, rice noodles

Grilled Steak Kabobs

$20.00

toasted pita bread, tzatziki, petite Greek salad

Louisiana Shrimp Sauté

$24.00

Seasoned shrimp, sweet onion, bell pepper, garlic, diced tomato, aioli over rice

Double Broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$35.00

rice pilaf, vegetable du jour, remoulade sauce

Single Broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$25.00

rice pilaf, vegetable du jour, remoulade sauce

Crab Melt Combo

$17.00

toasted english muffin, tomato, Swiss, tomato bisque

Seafood Scampi Linguini

$30.00

Scampi style sauce with clams, scallops, and shrimp tossed into linguini pasta served with garlic bread

Petite Filet Surf & Turf

$36.00

Grilled 6oz Filet with 2oz Jumbo Crab Meat and 2 Grilled Shrimp served with Roasted Potatoes and Veg Du Jour

Grilled Salmon and Shrimp Combo

$28.00

Grilled Salmon Filet and Grilled Shrimp with a Balsamic Glaze served with Rice Pilaf and Veg Du Jour

Jack Daniels Strip

$30.00

14 oz NY Strip Steak with Jack Daniels sauce, served with onion rings, roasted potatoes and veg du jour

Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp Platter Special

$28.00

Grilled Shrimp with an Orange Liqueur Glaze served over Rice Pilaf and Veg Du Jour

10 Oz. Prime Rib Dinner

$25.00

Roast Prime Rib Dinner with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour

12 Oz. Prime Rib Dinner

$28.00

Roast Prime Rib Dinner with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour

16 Oz. Prime Rib Dinner

$32.00

Roast Prime Rib Dinner with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour

N/A BEVS

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SELTZER

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

REDBULL

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Pita Pizza

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$6.00

Creme Brule

$6.50

Vanilla Mousse Cake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Casual American eats with French flair served in cozy, intimate dining rooms with fireplaces along with a great bar & comfortable outdoor deck.

Website

Location

1679 East Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

