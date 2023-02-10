Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Red Pin Bar and Grill 1495 Millport Road

review star

No reviews yet

1495 Millport Road

Lancaster, PA 17602

Popular Items

Bucket O' Balls - Small (8pc)
Philly Cheesesteak
Rockfish Sandwich

Appetizers

The 4-Bagger

The 4-Bagger

$14.95

All our Greatest Hits, perfect for sharing. Mozzarella Sticks (4pc), Mini Pierogies (4pc), Mini Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla and Marinara Meatballs (4pc). Sorry No Substitutions

Bucket O' Balls - Large (16pc)

Bucket O' Balls - Large (16pc)

$12.95

Freshly baked gourmet meatballs in a bucket. Lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Comes in your choice of sauce. Large Bucket is 16 meatballs.

Bucket O' Balls - Small (8pc)

Bucket O' Balls - Small (8pc)

$7.95

Freshly baked gourmet meatballs in a bucket. Lightly sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Comes in your choice of sauce. Small Bucket is 8 meatballs.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken mixed with cream cheese and a blend of unique spices & cheeses. Served with tri-color tortilla chips.

Quesadilla - Chicken and Cheese

Quesadilla - Chicken and Cheese

$12.95

Seasoned grilled Chicken breast diced with a blend of cheeses, fire roasted onion and pepper mix between two fresh flour tortillas. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Wings Bone-In - 12pc

Chicken Wings Bone-In - 12pc

$18.95

Our 12 piece Bone-In wings are seasoned with our special recipe. You can add any sauce but please note the Dreaded 7-10 will knock your socks off! Served with celery on the side and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Chicken Wings Bone-In - 6pc

Chicken Wings Bone-In - 6pc

$9.95

Our 6 piece Bone-In wings are seasoned with our special recipe. You can add any sauce but please note the Dreaded 7-10 will knock your socks off! Served with celery on the side and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Chicken Wings Boneless - 12pc

Chicken Wings Boneless - 12pc

$12.95

Our 12 piece Boneless wings are coated with a seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. You can add any sauce but please note the Dreaded 7-10 will knock your socks off! Served with celery on the side and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Chicken Wings Boneless - 6pc

Chicken Wings Boneless - 6pc

$7.95

Our 6 piece Boneless wings are coated with a seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. You can add any sauce but please note the Dreaded 7-10 will knock your socks off! Served with celery on the side and your choice of Beu Cheese or Ranch.

Deep Fried PB & J

Deep Fried PB & J

$5.50

A Classic with a Twist! Made with Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly, dipped in batter, fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

Mini Pierogies - (16pc)

Mini Pierogies - (16pc)

$9.99

Sixteen Mini Pierogies deep fried & topped with an Italian Parmesan Herb. Served with house-made ranch dressing.

Potato Skins (3pc)

Potato Skins (3pc)

$9.99

Potato Skins loaded with Bacon & Cheese Or Broccoli & Cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream.

Washout Nachos

Washout Nachos

$11.95

TriColor Nacho Chips topped with our house-made chili and smothered in our homemade tacho cheese sauce. Sprinkled with jalapenos and shredded Cheddar and Jack Cheese. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.

Beef BBQ Quesadilla

$12.95Out of stock

Soup

Signature Chili - Bowl

Signature Chili - Bowl

$5.95

Fresh ground beef slow roasted with chili seasonijngs, blend of peppers, garlic and kidney beans. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions. Bowl with Crackers on the side.

Signature Chili - Cup

Signature Chili - Cup

$4.95

Fresh ground beef slow roasted with chili seasonijngs, blend of peppers, garlic and kidney beans. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions. Cup with crackers on the side

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

$5.95

Chef's Daily Soup Creation all soups are made in house. Bowl with crackers on the side.

Soup Of The Day - Cup

Soup Of The Day - Cup

$4.95

Chef's Daily Soup Creation all soups are made in house. Cup with Crackers on the side.

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.95

Small Romaine Lettuce Salad topped with fresh tomato, cucumber slices and Red Onion. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Garlic Croutons. Choice of Dressing on the Side

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$9.95

Large Romaine Lettuce Salad topped with fresh tomato, cucumber slices and Red Onion. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Garlic Croutons. Choice of Dressing on the Side

Gourmet Ceasar Salad

Gourmet Ceasar Salad

$10.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.

Traditional Cobb Salad

Traditional Cobb Salad

$16.95

Chopped Romaine topped with diced seasoned grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avacado slices and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Pittsburgh Salad

Pittsburgh Salad

$15.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with marinated tenderloin tips, seasoned fries, diced hard boiled eggs, red onion, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and although we recommend Ranch with this salad you can choose from any of our salad dressings.

Fall Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Soft Crust pizza with our house made pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese

Large Lotsa Meat Pizza

Large Lotsa Meat Pizza

$20.95

Soft Crust pizza with our house made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with sausage, pepperoni & ground beef.

Large Veggie Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

$18.50

Soft Crust pizza with our house made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with peppers, black olives, onions and mushrooms

Large Buffalo Pizza

Large Buffalo Pizza

$20.25

Soft Crust pizza with our bleu cheese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken and ranch dressing.

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza (Gluten Free & Vegan)

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza (Gluten Free & Vegan)

$12.50

Cauliflower Crust with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Soft Crust pizza with our house made pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese

Large Half and Half Pizza

Large Half and Half Pizza

$17.99

Soft Crust pizza with our house made pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Create a pizza by choosing a topping for each half of the pizza.

Large Pepperoni Pizza

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$18.50

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese and applewood smoked bacon served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Black Bean Sandwich (VT)

Black Bean Sandwich (VT)

$12.95

Black bean patty topped with pesto aioli, tomato, lettuce and sauteed mushrooms and onions Served with chips and a pickle.

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with garlic mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$12.95

Italian Meatballs simmered in Marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese served on a toasted Italian roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Sliced steak grilled with sauteed onions and marinara sauce. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted Italian Roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Pork BBQ Sandwich

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$13.95

Homemade hand pulled slow roasted pork simmered in BBQ Sauce topped with fried Onion Straws. Served on a toasted Italian Roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Rockfish Sandwich

Rockfish Sandwich

$14.95

Batter dipped and fried rockfish topped with Asian Slaw. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Savory Chicken Sandwich

Savory Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough bread with pesto, tomato, lettuce and applewood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with Chips and a Pickle

Signature Crab Cake Sandwich

Signature Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.95

Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with tomato, lettuce and your choice of our house-made Tartar Sauce or Cocktail Sauce. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a pickle.

Tenderlion Tip Sandwich

Tenderlion Tip Sandwich

$15.95

Tenderlion Tips marinated in our housemade sauce with sauteed onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken tossed with bleu cheese crumbles, chopped lettuce, diced fresh tomato and bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with chips and a pickle.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled and seasoned diced chicken breast tossed with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, Caesar Dressing and parmesan cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with CHips and a Pickle.

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Seasoned Vegetables sauteed and layered with romaine lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese tossed with Asian Vinaigrette and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Burgers

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$15.95

A Northfolk 6oz Bison Ranch Buffalo Burger served on a toasted Brioche roll.

Impossible Burger (VEGAN)

Impossible Burger (VEGAN)

$15.95

The Ultimate Veggie Burger grilled to perfection. Served with Lettuce , tomato and onion on the side. Optional cheese or gluten free cheese. If any allergies please request our individually wrapped gluten-free bun. This item does contain Soy.

Rocky Gourmet Burger

Rocky Gourmet Burger

$13.95

House-made 6oz Burger chargrilled to perfection on a toasted Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Three Little Pigs Burger

Three Little Pigs Burger

$15.95

Our House-made Rocky Gourmet Burger topped with hand-carved pit ham, pulled pork and slices of applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with chips and a pickle.

Wood Fired Turkey Burger

Wood Fired Turkey Burger

$13.95

A Lean Alternative, this Juicy Turkey Patty is accompanied by a side of cranberry mayo, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

BBQ Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$14.95

Entree

Signature Lump Crab Cake

Signature Lump Crab Cake

$25.95

Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Seasoned to perfection with house-made Tartar or House-made Cocktail Sauce. Served with Chef's Daily Vegetable and your choice of a Baked Potato or Fries and a Small house Salad with your choice of dressing. *Currently served with 1 Crab Cake due to national shortage. Contact restaurant for details.*

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$24.95

6oz Choice Cut Tenderloin Seasoned and Chargrilled. Served with Chef's Daily Vegetable and your choice of a Baked Potato or Fries and a small House Salad with your choice of dressing.

Puttanesca Pasta

$16.95Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$0.50
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Red Pin Bar and Grill is a PERFECT TEN with all we have to offer! Casual dining that will be a perfect STRIKE for everyone in your family. Ever since we ROLLED out our Signature Crabcakes they have had the highest scores with all our customers! Our outdoor patio has SPARED no expense with Firepits, Sofa Sets and an ambiance not found anywhere else in Lancaster County. We have PINNED down something for everyone from Salads, Homemade Soups, Burgers and Filets all our food is made fresh. And last but not least our FINAL FRAME desserts top off any meal with items such as Cherry Cobbler, Key Lime Pie, and Salted Carmel Lava Cake. Reservations Recommended but not required. Check out our events page for Live Music and Trivia.

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster, PA 17602

