Red Pin Bar and Grill 1495 Millport Road

Red Pin Bar and Grill is a PERFECT TEN with all we have to offer! Casual dining that will be a perfect STRIKE for everyone in your family. Ever since we ROLLED out our Signature Crabcakes they have had the highest scores with all our customers! Our outdoor patio has SPARED no expense with Firepits, Sofa Sets and an ambiance not found anywhere else in Lancaster County. We have PINNED down something for everyone from Salads, Homemade Soups, Burgers and Filets all our food is made fresh. And last but not least our FINAL FRAME desserts top off any meal with items such as Cherry Cobbler, Key Lime Pie, and Salted Carmel Lava Cake. Reservations Recommended but not required. Check out our events page for Live Music and Trivia.

