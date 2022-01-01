Lancaster American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lancaster

Horse Inn image

FRENCH FRIES

Horse Inn

540 E. Fulton St, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WEDGE SALAD$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Danish Blue Cheese, Cherry Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Croutons, House Made Buttermilk Ranch
TIPS N TOAST$26.00
Tenderloin Tips, Alfred & Sam's French Bread, Red Wine Demi-Glace
WINGS$15.00
House Sauce, Celery, House Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
More about Horse Inn
Pepper Theo Cafe and Events image

 

Pepper Theo Cafe and Events

555 w. James st., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buckwheat Soba Noodle Salad$11.00
Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions, Cucumbers, Slivered Toasted Almonds, Black Sesame Seeds, Asian Thai Dressing
Turkey and Avocado$12.00
8” Sub Roll, Sliced Turkey, Shaved Romaine, Pickled Red Jalapenos, Herb Aioli
Grilled Cheese$9.50
Grilled Cheese Muenster, Gouda, Bacon, Apple Chutney on Texas Toast
More about Pepper Theo Cafe and Events
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$20.00
ale-battered haddock, steak fries, remoulade sauce
Smoked Meatloaf$21.00
house-smoked meatloaf, blackberry chipotle glaze, chive-whipped potatoes, baby carrots, frizzled onion
Veggie Shepherd's Pie$16.00
mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Red Pin Bar and Grill image

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Three Little Pigs Burger$13.95
Our House-made Rocky Gourmet Burger topped with hand-carved pit ham, pulled pork and slices of applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with chips and a pickle.
Wood Fired Turkey Burger$10.95
A Lean Alternative, this Juicy Turkey Patty is accompanied by a side of cranberry mayo, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Rocky Gourmet Burger$10.95
House-made 6oz Burger chargrilled to perfection on a toasted Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel image

 

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-seared Diver Scallops$16.00
Braised pork belly, corn and tomato relish, lemon shallot vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (GF)
Meatloaf with Three Cheese Macaroni$20.00
Sweet tomato glaze, three cheese macaroni with tomato relish and wilted spinach
Cork Burger$16.00
Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
American Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$8.50
Based on current wing prices we have been forced to consolidate our wing quantities to increments of five. We are using the same jumbo chicken wings, wing sauces and cooking times...Thanks for your understanding...
Chicken Wrap$13.00
SEASONED TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE FROM OUR WING SAUCE OPTIONS
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$10.50
Sliced rib eye, American cheese
More about American Bar and Grill
Conway Social Club image

TAPAS

Conway Social Club

28 E King Street, Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi alla Romana$11.00
Gnocchi alla romana, truffle, sage
Naked and Famous - 4 oz$12.00
VIda Mezcal I Aperol I Yellow chartreuse
I Lime
Black Jack Swizzle - 8 oz$20.00
Lairds Bonded Apple Jack I Blackberry Shrub I Fino Sherry I Citrus I Sage Bitters
| Serves Two |
More about Conway Social Club
Shot and Bottle image

 

Shot and Bottle

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TF Market Alley Gin$28.00
Thistle Finch Distilling - Market Alley Gin - 750ML / 40% ABV
Bean Roth Burger$13.00
Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar and smothered in ranch, served on a kaiser roll. Served with house cut fries.
Chicken Thighs$22.00
Roasted chicken thighs served with late summer vegetable medley and a lemon and white wine caper sauce
More about Shot and Bottle
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
More about Your Place Restaurant
Max's Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Max's Eatery

38 W King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Feeling Cheesy$10.00
Crispy Tots, Fries or Onion Rings with bacon bits, scallions and our cheesey mornay sauce
Chicken & Waffles$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
Single Smash Burger$9.25
Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price
More about Max's Eatery
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
Classic Ceasar$9.00
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons.
Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Peasant Burger$12.00
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets... (2)
Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea)
American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea)
Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
More about Loxley's
Belvedere image

 

Belvedere

402 N Queen St, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Belvedere
Restaurant banner

 

Almigos Mexican/American Restaurant & Bar

2309 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Almigos Mexican/American Restaurant & Bar
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Burger$8.99
Beef Patty served with Fries
Grilled Greek Salad$13.99
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$10.99
Hail the great Caesar. The classics became a classic for a reason. We put together a mean Caesar with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our caesar dressing.
More about Tobias S. Frogg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lancaster

French Fries

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Egg Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston