Lancaster American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lancaster
FRENCH FRIES
Horse Inn
540 E. Fulton St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|WEDGE SALAD
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Danish Blue Cheese, Cherry Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Croutons, House Made Buttermilk Ranch
|TIPS N TOAST
|$26.00
Tenderloin Tips, Alfred & Sam's French Bread, Red Wine Demi-Glace
|WINGS
|$15.00
House Sauce, Celery, House Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Pepper Theo Cafe and Events
555 w. James st., Lancaster
|Popular items
|Buckwheat Soba Noodle Salad
|$11.00
Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions, Cucumbers, Slivered Toasted Almonds, Black Sesame Seeds, Asian Thai Dressing
|Turkey and Avocado
|$12.00
8” Sub Roll, Sliced Turkey, Shaved Romaine, Pickled Red Jalapenos, Herb Aioli
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.50
Grilled Cheese Muenster, Gouda, Bacon, Apple Chutney on Texas Toast
GRILL
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
28 E KING ST, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
ale-battered haddock, steak fries, remoulade sauce
|Smoked Meatloaf
|$21.00
house-smoked meatloaf, blackberry chipotle glaze, chive-whipped potatoes, baby carrots, frizzled onion
|Veggie Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Three Little Pigs Burger
|$13.95
Our House-made Rocky Gourmet Burger topped with hand-carved pit ham, pulled pork and slices of applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with chips and a pickle.
|Wood Fired Turkey Burger
|$10.95
A Lean Alternative, this Juicy Turkey Patty is accompanied by a side of cranberry mayo, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
|Rocky Gourmet Burger
|$10.95
House-made 6oz Burger chargrilled to perfection on a toasted Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Pan-seared Diver Scallops
|$16.00
Braised pork belly, corn and tomato relish, lemon shallot vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (GF)
|Meatloaf with Three Cheese Macaroni
|$20.00
Sweet tomato glaze, three cheese macaroni with tomato relish and wilted spinach
|Cork Burger
|$16.00
Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$8.50
Based on current wing prices we have been forced to consolidate our wing quantities to increments of five. We are using the same jumbo chicken wings, wing sauces and cooking times...Thanks for your understanding...
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
SEASONED TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE FROM OUR WING SAUCE OPTIONS
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$10.50
Sliced rib eye, American cheese
TAPAS
Conway Social Club
28 E King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Gnocchi alla Romana
|$11.00
Gnocchi alla romana, truffle, sage
|Naked and Famous - 4 oz
|$12.00
VIda Mezcal I Aperol I Yellow chartreuse
I Lime
|Black Jack Swizzle - 8 oz
|$20.00
Lairds Bonded Apple Jack I Blackberry Shrub I Fino Sherry I Citrus I Sage Bitters
| Serves Two |
Shot and Bottle
2 North Queen Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|TF Market Alley Gin
|$28.00
Thistle Finch Distilling - Market Alley Gin - 750ML / 40% ABV
|Bean Roth Burger
|$13.00
Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar and smothered in ranch, served on a kaiser roll. Served with house cut fries.
|Chicken Thighs
|$22.00
Roasted chicken thighs served with late summer vegetable medley and a lemon and white wine caper sauce
Your Place Restaurant
2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
|Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
|Mini Stromboli
|$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Max's Eatery
38 W King St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Feeling Cheesy
|$10.00
Crispy Tots, Fries or Onion Rings with bacon bits, scallions and our cheesey mornay sauce
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
|Single Smash Burger
|$9.25
Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
|Classic Ceasar
|$9.00
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons.
Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
|Peasant Burger
|$12.00
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets... (2)
Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea)
American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea)
Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
Almigos Mexican/American Restaurant & Bar
2309 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Kids Burger
|$8.99
Beef Patty served with Fries
|Grilled Greek Salad
|$13.99
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Hail the great Caesar. The classics became a classic for a reason. We put together a mean Caesar with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our caesar dressing.