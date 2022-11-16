Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Shot and Bottle

review star

No reviews yet

2 North Queen Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Popular Items

Orange Crush
Brown Derby
Moscow Mule

CARRYOUT DRINKS

Lanc Old Fashioned

$12.00

Thistle Finch Straight Rye Whiskey, Demerara, Burlesque Bitters, Orange Peel

Lady Finch

$10.00

Thistle Finch Lavender Vodka, Lemon, Earl Grey

Brown Derby

Brown Derby

$12.00

Hidden Still David E Bourbon, Honey, Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

Pickle Rick

$12.00

Your Choice of Vodka or Gin with Dynamite Jalapeño Garlic Dill Pickle Juice

Rosemary Fizz

Rosemary Fizz

$8.00

Thistle Finch Barrel Rested Gin, Lemon, Rosemary, Peach Bitters, Seltzer.

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

Thistle Finch Lavender Vodka, Fresh Lemon, Seltzer

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Vodka, lime juice and ginger beer.

Kentucky Mule

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

New Liberty Kinsey Bourbon, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Grapefruit Crush

Grapefruit Crush

$12.00

Penn Square Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice and a Splash of Sprite

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$12.00

Penn Square Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice and a splash of Sprite

Snacks

S. Clyde Weaver sweet bologna topped with smokey BBQ chips, muenster cheese, and mayo, served on sourdough
Nachos

Nachos

$18.00

Bacon, scallions, bleu cheese, cheddar, balsamic reduction, and maple syrup

Buffalo Fries

$13.00

House cut fries tossed in buffalo sauced topped with ranch and bleu cheese crumbles

Dutch Fritters

$12.00

Hot sausage, ground beef and sauerkraut breaded & fried. Served with spicy brown mustard and tzatziki

Bruschetta

$14.00

Fall squash, peppers, golden raisins, chili flake, honey basil ricotta, balsamic reduction, toasted Thom's ciabatta

Basket Of Fries

$4.00

Greens

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, grated parmesan, croutons and creamy caesar dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, and house made bleu cheese dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Leafy greens, roasted veggies, grated parmesan, sunflower seeds and apple cider honey mustard vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Local roasted beets and root vegetables, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, cucumber, pistachios, blackberry dijon vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Tomato with Choice of Dressing

Side Caesar

$4.00

Chopped romaine, grated parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Fresh tomatoes, shredded mozzarella and garlic marinara

Rooster Street Flatbread

$18.00

Charcuterie, garlic marinara and balsamic reduction

Vegan Flatbread

$15.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, onions, spinach and vegan mozzarella with hot honey

Three Cheese Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, cooper sharp, parmesan, garlic confit, lemon parsley and chili flake

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$20.00

Pulled bbq pork, bourbon glaze, goat cheese, red onion, arugula

Handhelds

Bean Roth Burger

Bean Roth Burger

$13.00

Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar and smothered in ranch, served on a kaiser roll. Served with house cut fries.

Falafel Burger

$14.00

5 oz falafel burger, house, Tzatziki, arugula, red onion on brioche

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled short rib, chopped bacon and local beets, pepper jack, arugula, garlic pumpkin aioli on Thom's ciabatta

House Burger

$18.00

1/2 pound beef patty, cooper sharp, lettuce, tomato and mayo on brioche

Mains

Airline Chicken

$25.00

Garlic truffle mashed potatoes, shaved radishes, roasted green beans, mushroom sherry cream

Cauliflower Steak

$20.00

Parmesan crusted cauliflower steak, butternut squash risotto, toasted pumpkin seeds and sage

Braised Oxtail

$26.00

Garlic balsamic marinara, onion, tomato, broccolini, spinach, herb creme, goat cheese

Turmeric Gnocchi

$32.00

Diver scallops, sauteed fall vegetables, cauliflower puree and shaved rosemary asiago

Meatloaf

$25.00

House meatloaf, garlic truffle mashed potatoes, tomato coulis, cauliflower puree, beef gravy and roasted fall vegetables

Salmon Bruschetta

$27.00

Pan seared fall squash, cherry tomatoes, shallots and fennel with honey basil ricotta, artichoke pesto and balsamic reduction

Dessert

Bourbon Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Tiramisu

$8.00

Served with mascarpone whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders and House Cut Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough with House Cut Fries

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

Thistle Finch

Penn Square Vodka

$28.00

Penn Square Lavender Vodka

$28.00

Penn Square Rose Vodka

$28.00

Penn Square Hibiscus Vodka

$28.00

Market Alley Gin

$28.00

Market Alley Barrel Rested Gin

$32.00

River Dog Rum

$28.00

Burley Bourbon

$32.00

Straight Rye Whiskey (750ml)

$47.00

Straight Rye Whiskey (375ml)

$30.00

Black Coffee Rye Whiskey

$38.00

Black Pepper Rye Whiskey

$38.00

Small Batch White Rye Whiskey

$32.00

Bonded Straight Rye Whiskey (750ml)

$67.00Out of stock

Bonded Straight Rye Whiskey (375ml)

$45.00Out of stock

Triage

Triage Vodka

$20.00

Triage Rum

$20.00

Triage Gin

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shot & Bottle is offering take-out and delivery. For delivery, email your order, desired delivery time, and phone number to delivery@shotandbottle.com. Hours for curbside pickup are: Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10pm, Friday 11-10pm, Saturday 10-10pm, and Sunday 10-2pm. Menus include dinner, brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and our selection of PA craft spirits, as well as cocktail mixers.

Website

Location

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

