Bars & Lounges
American
Shot and Bottle
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Shot & Bottle is offering take-out and delivery. For delivery, email your order, desired delivery time, and phone number to delivery@shotandbottle.com. Hours for curbside pickup are: Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10pm, Friday 11-10pm, Saturday 10-10pm, and Sunday 10-2pm. Menus include dinner, brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and our selection of PA craft spirits, as well as cocktail mixers.
Location
2 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
