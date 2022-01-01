Lancaster bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Lancaster

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$20.00
ale-battered haddock, steak fries, remoulade sauce
Smoked Meatloaf$21.00
house-smoked meatloaf, blackberry chipotle glaze, chive-whipped potatoes, baby carrots, frizzled onion
Veggie Shepherd's Pie$16.00
mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Valentino’s Cafe image

 

Valentino’s Cafe

132 Rider Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.75
Chicken & cheese
Meatsauce & Meatball
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and meatball
Meatsauce & Sausage
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and sweet Italian sausage
More about Valentino’s Cafe
Red Pin Bar and Grill image

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Three Little Pigs Burger$13.95
Our House-made Rocky Gourmet Burger topped with hand-carved pit ham, pulled pork and slices of applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with chips and a pickle.
Wood Fired Turkey Burger$10.95
A Lean Alternative, this Juicy Turkey Patty is accompanied by a side of cranberry mayo, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Rocky Gourmet Burger$10.95
House-made 6oz Burger chargrilled to perfection on a toasted Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Cest La Vie image

 

Cest La Vie

50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Corn Bechamel$12.00
Cashew Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Tomato Sauce
Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette
Pomme Frites$6.00
French Fries
More about Cest La Vie
American Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$8.50
Based on current wing prices we have been forced to consolidate our wing quantities to increments of five. We are using the same jumbo chicken wings, wing sauces and cooking times...Thanks for your understanding...
Chicken Wrap$13.00
SEASONED TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE FROM OUR WING SAUCE OPTIONS
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$10.50
Sliced rib eye, American cheese
More about American Bar and Grill
Conway Social Club image

TAPAS

Conway Social Club

28 E King Street, Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi alla Romana$11.00
Gnocchi alla romana, truffle, sage
Naked and Famous - 4 oz$12.00
VIda Mezcal I Aperol I Yellow chartreuse
I Lime
Black Jack Swizzle - 8 oz$20.00
Lairds Bonded Apple Jack I Blackberry Shrub I Fino Sherry I Citrus I Sage Bitters
| Serves Two |
More about Conway Social Club
Shot and Bottle image

 

Shot and Bottle

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TF Market Alley Gin$28.00
Thistle Finch Distilling - Market Alley Gin - 750ML / 40% ABV
Bean Roth Burger$13.00
Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar and smothered in ranch, served on a kaiser roll. Served with house cut fries.
Chicken Thighs$22.00
Roasted chicken thighs served with late summer vegetable medley and a lemon and white wine caper sauce
More about Shot and Bottle
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
More about Your Place Restaurant
Max's Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Max's Eatery

38 W King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Feeling Cheesy$10.00
Crispy Tots, Fries or Onion Rings with bacon bits, scallions and our cheesey mornay sauce
Chicken & Waffles$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
Single Smash Burger$9.25
Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price
More about Max's Eatery
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
Classic Ceasar$9.00
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons.
Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Peasant Burger$12.00
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets... (2)
Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea)
American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea)
Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
More about Loxley's
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Triple Cheese Panini$7.00
Provolone, American and cheddar cheese with a choice of bread. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Moussaka$22.00
Sautéed eggplant and seasoned ground beef baked under a layer of creamy béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Pastitsio$22.00
A baked dish of layered of pasta, seasoned ground beef, and creamy parmesan béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
Restaurant banner

 

Almigos Mexican/American Restaurant & Bar

2309 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Almigos Mexican/American Restaurant & Bar
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Burger$8.99
Beef Patty served with Fries
Grilled Greek Salad$13.99
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$10.99
Hail the great Caesar. The classics became a classic for a reason. We put together a mean Caesar with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our caesar dressing.
More about Tobias S. Frogg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lancaster

French Fries

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Egg Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston