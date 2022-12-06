Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lancaster Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

302 N Plum St

Lancaster, PA 17602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A BEVERAGES

ICED TEA

$2.95

PEPSI

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

BIRCH BEER

$2.95

DR PEPPER

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE--FLAVORED

$3.25

GINGERALE

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$2.95

FLAVORED SODA

$3.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

MILK

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

DECAF COFFEE

$2.95

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFEE--PITCHER

$10.00

GINGER BEER

$2.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.25

JUICE--APPLE

$3.25

JUICE--CRANBERRY

$3.25

JUICE--ORANGE

$3.25

JUICE--PINEAPPLE

$3.25

JUICE--TOMATO

$3.25

PITCHER SODA

$10.00

SHARE

CHORIZO MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

green chili queso, toasted bread crumbs

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

crisp cauliflower, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Jerk, Garlic Parmigiano or Creepin'Dog Hot sauce bleu cheese or ranch, celery

CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

pretzel crostini

PIEROGIES

$11.50

sour cream, caramalized onion, bacon

BREWERY WINGS

$14.50

Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Jerk, Garlic Parm or Creepin 'Dog Hot w/ bleu cheese, celery

SOFT PRETZEL

$8.00

cheddar ale sauce, coarse grain mustard

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.50

cherry pepper aioli

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.50

black garlic aioli

LARGE FRIES

$6.50

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SOUPS

CHICKEN CHILI--BOWL

$6.50

cheddar/jack, scallions, tortilla chips

CHICKEN CHILI--CUP

$5.50

SOUP DU BOWL

$7.50

SOUP DU CUP

$6.00

CHICKEN CHILI--QUART

$15.00

ADD CHILI --CUP

$3.50

SALADS

PITTSBURGH STEAK SALAD*

$17.50

mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, house-cut fries, cheddar/jack, hoppy ranch

GRILLED GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

arugula, romaine, feta, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion, lemon, cucumber, chickpeas, greek vinaigrette

BEET & PEAR SALAD

$11.00

mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, candied walnuts, roasted beets, cider vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmigiano

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$7.50

LARGE GREEK--NO CHIX

$8.50

ADD HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

ADD CAESAR SALAD

$3.50

LARGE PLATE

LAMB BOLOGNESE

$20.00

pappardelle pasta, fresh lamb, herbed ricotta, grated parmigiano

BREWERS MEATLOAF

$18.00

mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, Milk Stout mushroom gravy

MAPLE WALNUT SALMON

$24.00

roasted fall vegetables, parsnip pure

PRETZEL CHICKEN

$19.50

mashed potatoes, sauteed seasonal vegetables, Hop Hog/honey mustard sauce

NY STEAK FRITES (14 oz)

$28.50

house-cut fries, bleu cheese crumble, wilted spinach, red wine demi glace

1/2 Rack BABY BACK RIBS

$19.50

house-cut fries, cole slaw, honey bourbon spiked BBQ sauce

Full Rack BABY BACK RIBS

$27.50

house-cut fries, cole slaw, honey bourbon spiked BBQ sauce

JAGERSCHNITZEL

$20.00

tender pork loin, roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans, lemon/thyme butter sauce

SANDWICHES

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$13.00

housemade kraut, melted swiss, marble rye, 1000 island, chips

THE LBC BURGER

$14.50

1/2 LB of our signature chuck/sirloin grind, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-cut fries

DOUBLE BEEF LBC BURGER (1LB)

$17.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.00

caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, cheddar, cherry pepper aioli, chips

BURGER MEISTER

$14.50

fresh ground bratwurst, smoked gouda, caramelized onion, bavarian mustard sauce, pretzel roll, house-cut fries

ALASKAN COD SANDWICH

$14.00

hand-breaded, leaf lettuce, horseradish tartar sauce, house-cut fries

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

bourbon bbq, melted cheddar, cole slaw, pickles, chips

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$13.00

spicy buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, hot & sweet special sauce, chips

PIZZA

red sauce, aged mozzarella

HAWAII FIVE- O

$13.50

ham, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, aged mozzarella, red sauce

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, red sauce, shaved parmigiano, basil

PEPPERONI

$13.00

w/ aged mozzarella, red sauce

PIZZA BIANCO

$13.00

sweet italian sausage, roasted potato, kalamata olives, white sauce, shaved parmigiano

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.00

caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

PUMPKIN PIE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

creamy cheesecake, thick swirls of pumpkin pie, buttery cinnamon graham cracker crust, white chocolate sauce, candied walnuts, whipped cream

WARM BROWN BUTTER CAKE

$8.00

apple / pear compote, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.50

oreo crust, chocolate sauce, crushed peanuts, whipped cream

BASSETTS PREMIUM ICE CREAM

$4.00

vanilla, peaches & cream or chocolate

CANDLES

PUMPKIN CANDLE

$14.00

SHANDY CANDLE

$14.00

GLASSWARE

PINT GLASS

$4.71

GROLWER

$6.60

BELGIAN GLASS

$9.43

GROWLER GIFT BOX

$12.25

CLOTHING

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$20.00

LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$25.00

HAT

$20.00

LBC STICKER

$0.50

EMPLOYEE SHORT SLEEVE

$10.00

EMPLOYEE LONG SLEEVE

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly Crafted in Lancaster PA!

Website

Location

302 N Plum St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
29 E. King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins - King St Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
155 East King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Conway Social Club
orange star4.9 • 326
28 E King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
The Steakout Express (Lancaster) - 43 West King Street
orange starNo Reviews
43 West King Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston