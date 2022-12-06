Lancaster Brewing Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Proudly Crafted in Lancaster PA!
Location
302 N Plum St, Lancaster, PA 17602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company
No Reviews
29 E. King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lancaster
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurant