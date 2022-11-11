  • Home
A map showing the location of Oola Bowls - Lancaster Market 23 N Market Street

Oola Bowls - Lancaster Market 23 N Market Street

review star

No reviews yet

23 N Market Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Order Again

Bowls

Oola Bowl

Oola Bowl

$9.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Peanut Butter, Grandmas Granola, Strawberries, Banana's, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Honey

Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl

$8.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Pacoca, Strawberries, Bananas, Hemp Seed

What The Flax?

What The Flax?

$8.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Grandma's Granola, Blueberries, Pineapple, Flax Seeds

Holy Cacao!

Holy Cacao!

$10.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Almond Dust, Bananas, Cacao Nibs, Honey

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$8.00+

Organic Pitaya base, Pacoca or Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes

CYO Açai Bowl

$9.00+

Start with our Organic Açaí base and add up to 5 free toppings!

CYO Pitaya Bowl

$9.00+

Start with our Organic Pitaya (aka dragon fruit) base and add up to 5 free toppings!

Catering Oola Bowl

$7.00

Bulk Items

The Oola At Home Kit

$60.00

Kit includes: 1/2 Gallon of Açaí or Pitaya, Small Peanut Butter, Large Strawberries, Large Blueberries, Bundle of Banana's, Large Granola & Pacoca, Small Coconut.

Almond Butter

$9.00+

Almond Dust

$9.00+

Açaí

$6.00+

Organic Açaí

Pitaya

$5.00+

Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit)

Blueberries

$5.00+

A way to take blueberries home to make your own bowl!

Fresh Cut Strawberries

$5.00+

Take home fresh cut up strawberries to make your own bowls!

Peanut Butter

$7.00+

Bring home the delicious peanut butter to make your own bowls

Pacoca

$4.00+

Take home our sweet and salty peanut mixture to add to your own bowls or even to just have in the pantry!

Oola's Famous Grandma's Granola

$4.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola - Made fresh locally each week!

Coconut

$3.00

Our unsweetened Coconut tasted to give bowls an extra delicious taste!

Toasted Coconut

$4.00

Our unsweetened Coconut tasted to give bowls an extra delicious taste!

Vegan Grandmas Granola

$4.00+

Our famous Grandma's Granola made with Agave

Fall Granola

$5.00+

Grab N Go

Smart Water

$2.99
Combo Oola Bites

Combo Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites (2 PB & 2 Nutella) for those who need a quick snack on go

Nutella Oola Bites

Nutella Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

PB Chip Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

Peanut Butter Oola Bites

$3.00

The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick

Pumpkin Spice Oola Bites

Pumpkin Spice Oola Bites

$3.00
Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters

$2.25+

Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.00

Fresh Apple Cider from a local farm!

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00+

Kombucha sourced from Renewal Kombucha in Lititz, PA

Oolay

Oolay

$4.50+

The Oolay is coffee topped with frothed hazelnut or vanilla cream. It is perfect hot OR iced!

Caramel Cascade

Caramel Cascade

$5.00+

The Caramel Cascade is an iced cold brew with frothed caramel cream and caramel drizzle!

Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
Popeye Smoothie

Popeye Smoothie

$6.00

Banana, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberries, Bananas, Strawberry Sam Rijuice

Legend-Berry Smoothie

Legend-Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Organic Açaí, Blueberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Sam Rijuice, Almond Milk

Featured/Seasonal Items

Caramel Apple Bowl

Caramel Apple Bowl

$9.00+

Organic Açaí Base, Paçoca, Caramel, Locally Sourced Apples

Vibin' Island

Vibin' Island

$10.00+

Organic Pitaya Base, Honey, Paçoca, Pineapple, Kiwi, Toasted Coconut

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$11.00+
Pumpin' Pumkin

Pumpin' Pumkin

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 N Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

