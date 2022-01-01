Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

C'est La Vie

review star

No reviews yet

50 W. Grant Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Order Again

Cocktails

A - Mary Street

$16.00

A - Belvedere

$12.00

A - Cest La Vie

$12.00

A - Walnut Street

$14.00

A - Spruce Street

$16.00

A - Hershey Ave

$14.00

A - Arch Street

$15.00

A - Fulton Street

$14.00

A - Market Street

$14.00

A - Ruby Street

$14.00

A - Queen Street

$14.00

Cherry Street

$14.00

Americano

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, champagne, splash of club soda, garnish with orange twist

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bay Breeze (Malibu)

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.75

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Brandy Alex

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Grass Hopper

$10.00

Grean Tea

$8.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Liquor Coffee

$11.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini (Gin)

$12.00

Martini (Vodka)

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Nuts and Berries

$9.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Pineapple Martini

$12.00

Pineapple upside down

$12.00

Pointsetta

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Sangria

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on Tthe Beach

$10.00

Side Car

$12.00

Sour Apple Mart

$12.00

Spritzer Red

$10.00

Spritzer White

$10.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vesper

$12.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Paperplane

$12.00

Gin

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bluecoat

$9.50

Bluecoat Barrel Aged

$10.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hayman's

$9.00

Hendrick’s

$11.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Whitney Neil

$12.00

Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Rum

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Leblon Cachaca

$9.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal (Canadian

$9.00

Jameson (irish)

$9.00

Screwball

$8.50

Seagrams VO (Canadian)

$8.00

Seagram’s 7 (Canadian)

$8.00

So Co

$8.50

Suntory

$11.00

Windsor

$7.50

Jack Daniels-House

$8.00

Fukano 10

$20.00

Fukano 16 Sherry Cask

$30.00

Bourbon

Jim Beam

$8.00

Old Grandad

$8.00

Maker’s Mark

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$18.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Single Barrel

$20.00

Jefferson Ocean

$24.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Widow Jane 15 Year Vault

$60.00Out of stock

Woodford

$11.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$11.00

Weller

$18.00

Tequlia

Well- Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Cafe

$15.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Illegal Mezcal

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$20.00

Volcan Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$18.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$14.00

1800 Anejo

$13.00

Scotch

Balvenie CC 14

$24.00

Bunnahabhain 12

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$11.50

Dalmore 12

$21.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$22.00

Dewars White

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.50

Glenfiddich 15

$22.00

Glenlevit 18

$36.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue Ghost

$155.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

King George V JW

$100.00

Kurayoshi 12

$34.00

Kurayoshi 18

$62.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.50

McCallan 12

$17.00

Oban 14

$28.00

Port Askaig 33

$125.00

Usquaebach 15

$27.00

Usquaebach Cask

$64.00

Usquaebach Reserve

$14.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Stoll & Wolfe Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$11.50

Whistle Pig Rye 6 Year

$15.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.50

Cordials

Absinthe

$11.00

Amaretto DiSarrona

$8.00

Amaro Lucano

$11.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro San

$20.00

Aperol

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Apricot Brandy

$7.00

B & B

$8.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Campari

$8.50

Capaletti

$8.50

Capertif

$8.50

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Crème de Cacao

$7.00

Crème de Cassis

$7.00

Crème de Menthe

$7.00

Domaine de Canton

$8.50

Drambuie

$8.50

Fireball

$6.00

Fernet

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.50

Galliano

$7.50

Genepy

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grand Marnier Quintessence

$85.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahula

$7.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Lillet Rouge

$7.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Liquor Coffee

$10.00

Luxardo

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Pama

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Pernod

$8.00

Pimm’s

$8.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Solerno

$8.00

St Germain

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Calvados

$11.00

Vodka

Amsterdam Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Pear

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Mishka Honey

$8.50

Stateside

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Elite

$15.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Salted Karamel

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito’s

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$11.00

Penn Square Lavender

$9.00

Ports

GRAHAMS "SIX GRAPE"

$9.00

Smith Woodhouse 10YR

$11.00

Croft 10YR Tawny

$10.00

Pedro Ximenez

$11.00

Founders Sandeman's Reserve Port

$12.00

H & H Madeira Malvasia

$45.00

H & H Madeira Verdelho

$45.00

H & H Madeira Terrantez

$45.00

Taylor Fladgate 10

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 20

$20.00

Taylor Fladgate 30

$30.00

Taylor Fladgate 40

$40.00

Founders Sandeman's Ruby

$10.00

Dow 30 Tawny

$34.00

HOLLYWOOD LIBATIONS

Betty White

$15.00

Desi Arnaz

$12.00

Frank Sinatra

$18.00

Ho!iday Martini

$15.00

James Dean

$14.00

Josephine Baker

$12.00

Marilyn Monroe

$13.00

Natalie Wood

$14.00

Rock Hudson

$16.00

Sidney Poitier

$16.00

Von Trapp

$15.00

Sophia Loren

$15.00

Cognac

Boulard VSOP

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Delamain Vesper XO

$60.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Louis VIII 1oz

$360.00

Louis VIII 1.5 oz

$540.00

Louis VIII 2 oz

$720.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Remy Martin 1738

$17.00

By The Glass

Anniversary Toast

G - Bouchard Chardonnay

$17.00

G - Brut Rose

$15.00Out of stock

G - Cahors, Malbec

$14.00

G - Cremant de Loire, Brut Rose

$15.00

G - De Loach

$16.00

G - Decoy Cabernet

$20.00

G - Decoy Sparking

$15.00

G - Domaine Anderson Chard

$25.00

G - Esperto Pinot Grigio

$10.00

G - Granges Bordeaux

$13.00

G - Idiart Rose

$14.00

G - Jaja Sauv Blanc

$14.00

G - Justin Cabernet

$17.00

G - La Fleur Chard

$12.00

G - LE Grand Verre

$13.00

G - Lorentz, Riesling

$13.00

G - Loup Syrah

$14.00

G - Moulin de Ferrand Bordeaux White

$14.00

G - Peirano, Lodi, Zinfadel

$15.00

G - Promesses Pinot Noir G

$12.00

G - Valdo Prosecco

$11.00

Bottle - Bouchard Chardonnay

$64.00

Bottle - Cahors Malbec

$52.00

Bottle - Cremant Brut Rosé

$56.00

Bottle - Decoy Cabernet

$72.00

Bottle - Decoy Sparkling

$45.00

Bottle - Esperto Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Bottle - Granges Bordeaux

$48.00

Bottle - Gustave Riesling

$52.00

Bottle - Idiart Rose

$63.00

Bottle - Jaja Sauv Blanc

$52.00

Bottle - Justin Cabernet

$64.00

Bottle - La Fleur Chardonnay

$44.00

Bottle - Loup Syrah

$59.00

Bottle - Moulin Bordeaux

$52.00

Bottle - Peirano Zinfandel

$72.00

Bottle - Promesses Pinot Noir

$51.00

Bottle - Quail Creek Cabernet

$40.00

Bottle - Valdo Prosecco

$40.00

CORKING FEE

$25.00

Mancura CABERNET

$9.00

Mancura CHARDONNAY

$9.00

Mancura MERLOT

$9.00

Sample

Sommelier Selections

$20.00

White

Cristal 2008

$795.00

Decoy Brut Cuvee

$45.00

Dom Perignon 2008

$345.00

Dom Perignon P2 2002

$900.00

Duval Le Roy Blanc de Blanc

$290.00

Duval LeRoy Femme

$430.00

Esterlin Brut Eclet

$85.00

Francois Montand Brut Rosé

$42.00

G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut

$95.00

Gosset Grand Reserve

$175.00

Gratien & Meyer Brut Rosé

$56.00

Henriot Millesime 2008

$280.00

JCB Sparkling Rosé

$65.00

Krug Clos du Mesnil 2004

$2,750.00

Krug Grande Cuvee

$435.00

Krug Grande Reserve 1/2 Bottle

$225.00

Krug Magnun

$925.00

Moet Chandon Grande Vintage 1992

$545.00

Moet Chandon Rosé Split

$28.00

Palmer Blanc de Blanc

$269.00

Palmer Reserve Rosé

$225.00

Perrier- Jouet Grand Brut

$99.00

Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rosé

$445.00

Perrier-Jouet Blasson Rosé

$125.00

Piper Heidsieck Rosé

$175.00

Ruinart Rosé 1/2 Bottle

$125.00

Taittenger Cuvee

$84.00

Taittenger Cuvee 1/2 Bottle

$63.00

Veuve Clicquot Demi Sec

$620.00

Veuve Clicquot Demi Sec 1/2 Bottle

$71.00

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Reserve 2008

$780.00

Veuve Clicquot Magnum

$245.00

Veuve Cliquot

$150.00

Montand

$55.00

Bouchard

$72.00

Buena Vista, Carneros 2015

$71.00

Calera Mt Harlan 2017

$115.00

Coruim Beaujolis Blanc 2017

$58.00Out of stock

Domaine Anderson

$82.00

Elizabeth Rose Napa

$45.00

HDV Hyde Vineyards 2011

$143.00

Heitz Napa 2016

$87.00

J McClelland Oak Knoll District 2016

$56.00

Kistler 2017

$165.00

La Fleur Amour

$46.00

R Collection

$44.00

R Collection, Lot No 3

$44.00

Ramey

$115.00

Raymond, Reserve Napa 2017

$57.00

Shafer, Red Shoulder Ranch 2017

$135.00

Trefethen Estate 2017

$115.00

VML Napa 2015

$115.00

Cade 2019

$84.00

Justin 2018

$48.00

Merry Edwards 2017

$94.00

Spottswoode St Helena 2017

$115.00

Chateau St Michelle

$47.00

Nut House

$65.00

St. Supery Virtu

$91.00

Sancerre

$72.00

Beaujolais Blanc

$42.00

Bouchard, P&F, Pouilly Fuissee, 2016

$75.00

Chateau du Cedre

$39.00

Domaine Jean-Louis Montrachet

$197.00

Buttery and Complex pears with chicken

Dr. Loosen Riesling

$41.00

Esperto Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Gustave Lorentz Riesling

$45.00

Jean Marc Brocard Chablis

$81.00

Jermann

$68.00

Peter Zemmer, Pinot Grigio

$54.00

William Fevre Chablis

$68.00

Cabaret Provence 2020

$49.00

French Blue Bordeaux

$34.00

Saint Mitre Provence 2020

$41.00

Van Duzer 2013

$55.00

WHITE BTL

$40.00

RED BTL

$40.00

Bosco Del Merlo

$11.00

Red

Chapter 24, The Fire 2013

$132.00

Crespi Ranch, Santa Lucia 2013

$58.00

Cristom Mt Jefferies 2018

$105.00

Emeritus 2015

$110.00

Goldeneye 2016

$115.00

Kasta Brown Santa Rita Hill 2017

$225.00

Kutch Vineyards 2014

$154.00

Lange Liberty Bell 2015

$105.00

Merry Edwards, Russian River 2017

$172.00

Rochioli Russian River 2017

$145.00

Van Duzer, Alchemy, 2013

$75.00Out of stock

Promesses

$51.00

Sky Ridge

$96.00

Isla

$48.00

Cline, 2017

$43.00

Ferrari Carano

$64.00

Hickinbotham, Revivalist 2016

$188.00

Mollydooker 2015

$89.00

Sea Ridge Merlot 2017

$42.00

Rombaurer 2018

$117.00

Abram's Bridge Napa 2018

$67.00

Amapola 2015

$85.00

Blake and Vine 2014

$75.00

Brady 2016

$58.00

Buena Vista 2016

$92.00

Cardinale

$1,100.00

Carpe Diem

$80.00

Caymus 2018

$225.00

Chappellet

$155.00

Colgin IX Estate Napa 2015

$1,150.00

Daou Paso Robles

$44.00

Daou, Reserve 2017

$164.00Out of stock

Dominus Napa "100 Points" 2013

$540.00

Duckhorn 2016

$195.00

Ferrari Carano

$97.00

Gen 5 Lodi 2018

$56.00

Ghost Block 2016

$228.00

Heitz Martha’s Vineyard 2016

$470.00

Heitz, Napa 2014

$165.00

Jarvis, Reserve, Napa Valley

$395.00

Justin

$59.00

Lake and Vine

$75.00

Larkmead Dr. Olmo 2015

$425.00

Long Shadow Feather 2016

$170.00

Lyeth 2020

$44.00

Martin Ray

$59.00

Melka Metisse 2016

$495.00

Mollydooker Gigglepot Cab 2017

$110.00

Montelena 2005

$425.00

Napa Nook 2016

$185.00

Noble Tree 2015

$49.00

Oakville 2016

$138.00

Odette Reserve

$825.00

Odette, Stags Leap District 2016

$465.00

Ovid

$765.00

Pedroncelli, Block 007

$65.00

Plumpjack 2016

$385.00

Plumpjack, Reserve

$690.00

Pride Mountain 2016

$194.00

Quail Creek

$34.00

Quilceda Creek

$190.00

Rare Bourbon Barrel 2017

$61.00

Raymond R Collection 2018

$45.00

Raymond, Reserve, 2017

$125.00

Rombauer, Diamond Select 2015

$350.00

Shafer, Hillside Select 2015

$720.00

Signorello Napa Estate 2014

$245.00

Silver Oak

$295.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley

$175.00

Spottswoode (100 pts) 2016

$610.00

Spottswoode (lydenhurst)

$225.00

Spottswoode, Estate

$625.00

St Supery

$91.00

St Supery, Dollarhide 2013

$225.00

Staglin Estate 2016

$410.00

Tujillo Gary Morisoli Vineyard

$210.00

Tujillo Henry Vineyard

$210.00

Tujillo Napa Cab

$114.00

Verite La Muse

$420.00

Cade Howell Mountain

$285.00

Napa Napa Michaels Red

$68.00

Catherine Hall Coeur

$145.00

Cline, Syrah

$39.00

Mollydooker Blue Eyed Blue Shiraz

$110.00

Oakville Zinfandel 2018

$78.00

Tilth Zinfandel 2019

$47.00

Le Grand Mechant Loup

$59.00

Peirano

$72.00

Ghost Block Zin, 2018

$110.00

Cyrus 2014

$74.00

Justin, Isosceles

$235.00

Paraduxx Napa 2017

$90.00

Pull BDX Paso Robles 2016

$71.00

Saunter "Swagger" Howell Mt. 2019

$175.00

The Pairing

$67.00

Vérité la Muse 2013

$375.00

Cristom Mt Jefferies

$235.00

Ghost Block Estate 2018

$295.00

Ghost Block Single Vineyard Napa 2018

$475.00

Jean Philippe Fichett, Meursault les Chevaliers 2013

$510.00

Larkmead LMV Salon Napa Cab 2014

$975.00

Bertrand&Vincent Chinon 2016

$64.00

Bila-haut Cotes du Roussillon 2017

$49.00

Chateau Haut Plantey 2015

$45.00

Chateau Les Granges

$42.00

Chateau Lessague Bordeaux 2016

$115.00

Chateau Pez Bordeaux 2015

$150.00

Domaine de Thulon, Beaujolais 2019

$42.00

Domaine Odoul-Coquard Moret-Saint-Denis 2016

$119.00

E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone 2016 1/2 Bottle

$24.00

Les Cadrans Bordeaux

$75.00

Les Tourelles Cotes du Beaune 2017

$79.00

Lionel Osmin Cahors

$65.00

Louis Jadot, Gerry-Chambertin 2014

$345.00

Louis Vallon Bordeaux 2016

$59.00

Marc Bredif "Chinon" 2017

$90.00

Rhonéa Cotes du Rhone 2019

$59.00

Rhonéa la Beaume, Cote du Rhone 2019

$59.00

Altagracia Bordeaux

$350.00

Coravin Pours

Glass Duckhorn Cabernet

$45.00

Glass Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$30.00

Glass Trefethen Napa Chardonnay

$25.00

Red Wine Magnums

Chateau Clarke, Listrac Medoc

$435.00

Cristom, Mt Jefferies

$235.00

Duckhorn Cabernet

$425.00

Ghost Block Estate

$295.00

Ghost Block, Single Vineyard, Cabernet

$475.00

Jean Philippe Fichcett

$510.00

Lakemead LMV Salon, Cabernet

$975.00

Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, 6 liter

Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, Cabernet 3 liter

$985.00

Staglin Cabernet

$950.00

APPS/SALAD

Asian Spinach Salad

$23.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Spec Salad

$23.00

Pumpkin Gazpacho

$12.00

Pumpkin Lobster Gazpacho

$21.00

Seafood Chowder

$15.00

Avocado Beet Tartar

$16.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Mushroom Gratin

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Tuna Poke

$21.00

PIZZA

Fig Goat Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Sweet Corn Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

ENTREES

Beef Bourguignon Dinner

$28.00

Chicken Pie

$24.00

Coquille SJ

$31.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$27.00

Croque Monsieur

$14.00

Dinner Veg Cassoulet

$19.00

Filet

$52.00

Fried Cod Sandwich

$17.00

Lunch Beef Bourguignon

$19.00

Lunch Veg Cassoulet

$19.00

Mushroom Stroganoff

$27.00

Prime Burger

$18.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Single Crabcake Entree

$27.00

Seafood Wrap

$14.00

Mahi Mahi

$33.00

SIDES

2 Bread

$1.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Crab Cake

$21.00

Half Beet Salad

$8.00

Half Cest La Vie Salad

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Small Side Tots

$3.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Decadence

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00Out of stock

Cake Plate Fee

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Pumpkin Mousse

$13.00

RW Lunch

French Onion

$30.00

Gazpacho

$30.00

Bisque

$30.00

Mac N Cheese

$30.00

Poutine

$30.00

Cauliflower

$30.00

Beurre Monte

$30.00

C'est La Vie Salad

$30.00

Wedge

$30.00

Caesar

$30.00

Margarita

soppressata

Plant based

Corn Bechamel

meat lovers

BLT

Croque Monsiuer

Impossible Burger

Prime Burger

Chocolate Rasberry

Lemon Pie

Glacee

RW Dinner

French Onion

$40.00

Gazpacho

$40.00

Bisque

$40.00

Mac N Cheese

$40.00

Poutine

$40.00

Cauliflower

$40.00

Beurre Monte

$40.00

C'est La Vie Salad

$40.00

Wedge

$40.00

Caesar

$40.00

Margarita

soppressata

Plant based

MEAT LOVERS

corn pizza

vegetarian pasta

prime beef burger

duck cassoulet

bourguignonne

salmon

Crab Cake

glacee

chocolate cake

lemon pie

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

To pre-order a curb side pick up please visit our website www.clvlancaster.com Casual Fine Dining…with Character Life is made of the places you go and the people with whom you go there. C’est La Vie is a bistro that invites you to enjoy the small things in life, in the company of good friends. Our inviting, playful atmosphere along with our delicate yet satisfying cuisine makes for a place truly like no other. We invite you to experience everything C’est La Vie has to offer — and watch the world go by with us. Artisanal, yet casual, and above all deeply enjoyable — that is the philosophy at the heart of our food. At C’est La Vie we craft both large and small plates meant to excite the senses and appeal to a wide range of tastes. As another way to pay tribute to life in Lancaster, we source our ingredients from the rich community of local farmers, butchers, and more. Discover our frequently changing menu.

Location

50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Cest La Vie image
Cest La Vie image
Cest La Vie image
Cest La Vie image

