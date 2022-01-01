C'est La Vie
50 W. Grant Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
Americano
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, champagne, splash of club soda, garnish with orange twist
Bay Breeze
Bay Breeze (Malibu)
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Brandy Alex
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Cosmo
Dark Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Grass Hopper
Grean Tea
Kir Royal
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquor Coffee
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini (Gin)
Martini (Vodka)
Mimosa
Mocktail
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Nuts and Berries
Old Fashion
Orange Crush
Pineapple Martini
Pineapple upside down
Pointsetta
Pomegranate Martini
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sangria
Sazerac
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Sex on Tthe Beach
Side Car
Sour Apple Mart
Spritzer Red
Spritzer White
Tequilla Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vesper
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Paperplane
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Bourbon
Jim Beam
Old Grandad
Maker’s Mark
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Single Barrel
Jefferson Ocean
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Widow Jane 15 Year Vault
Woodford
Angels Envy
Four Roses Single Barrel
Weller
Tequlia
Scotch
Balvenie CC 14
Bunnahabhain 12
Chivas Regal
Dalmore 12
Dalwhinnie 15
Dewars White
Famous Grouse
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 15
Glenlevit 18
Glenlivet 12
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue Ghost
Johnny Walker Red
King George V JW
Kurayoshi 12
Kurayoshi 18
Laphroaig 10
McCallan 12
Oban 14
Port Askaig 33
Usquaebach 15
Usquaebach Cask
Usquaebach Reserve
Rye
Cordials
Absinthe
Amaretto DiSarrona
Amaro Lucano
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro San
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Apricot Brandy
B & B
Bailey’s Irish Cream
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Curacao
Campari
Capaletti
Capertif
Chambord
Chartreuse
Cointreau
Crème de Cacao
Crème de Cassis
Crème de Menthe
Domaine de Canton
Drambuie
Fireball
Fernet
Frangelico
Galliano
Genepy
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier Quintessence
Jagermeister
Kahula
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rouge
Limoncello
Liquor Coffee
Luxardo
Midori
Pama
Peach Schnapps
Pernod
Pimm’s
Sambuca
Sloe Gin
Solerno
St Germain
Sweet Vermouth
Calvados
Vodka
Amsterdam Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Pear
Belvedere
Deep Eddy's Grapefruit
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Mishka Honey
Stateside
Stoli
Stoli Elite
Stoli Orange
Stoli Salted Karamel
Stoli Vanilla
Tito’s
Ciroc Coconut
Penn Square Lavender
Ports
GRAHAMS "SIX GRAPE"
Smith Woodhouse 10YR
Croft 10YR Tawny
Pedro Ximenez
Founders Sandeman's Reserve Port
H & H Madeira Malvasia
H & H Madeira Verdelho
H & H Madeira Terrantez
Taylor Fladgate 10
Taylor Fladgate 20
Taylor Fladgate 30
Taylor Fladgate 40
Founders Sandeman's Ruby
Dow 30 Tawny
HOLLYWOOD LIBATIONS
Cognac
By The Glass
Anniversary Toast
G - Bouchard Chardonnay
G - Brut Rose
G - Cahors, Malbec
G - Cremant de Loire, Brut Rose
G - De Loach
G - Decoy Cabernet
G - Decoy Sparking
G - Domaine Anderson Chard
G - Esperto Pinot Grigio
G - Granges Bordeaux
G - Idiart Rose
G - Jaja Sauv Blanc
G - Justin Cabernet
G - La Fleur Chard
G - LE Grand Verre
G - Lorentz, Riesling
G - Loup Syrah
G - Moulin de Ferrand Bordeaux White
G - Peirano, Lodi, Zinfadel
G - Promesses Pinot Noir G
G - Valdo Prosecco
Bottle - Bouchard Chardonnay
Bottle - Cahors Malbec
Bottle - Cremant Brut Rosé
Bottle - Decoy Cabernet
Bottle - Decoy Sparkling
Bottle - Esperto Pinot Grigio
Bottle - Granges Bordeaux
Bottle - Gustave Riesling
Bottle - Idiart Rose
Bottle - Jaja Sauv Blanc
Bottle - Justin Cabernet
Bottle - La Fleur Chardonnay
Bottle - Loup Syrah
Bottle - Moulin Bordeaux
Bottle - Peirano Zinfandel
Bottle - Promesses Pinot Noir
Bottle - Quail Creek Cabernet
Bottle - Valdo Prosecco
CORKING FEE
Mancura CABERNET
Mancura CHARDONNAY
Mancura MERLOT
Sample
Sommelier Selections
White
Cristal 2008
Decoy Brut Cuvee
Dom Perignon 2008
Dom Perignon P2 2002
Duval Le Roy Blanc de Blanc
Duval LeRoy Femme
Esterlin Brut Eclet
Francois Montand Brut Rosé
G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut
Gosset Grand Reserve
Gratien & Meyer Brut Rosé
Henriot Millesime 2008
JCB Sparkling Rosé
Krug Clos du Mesnil 2004
Krug Grande Cuvee
Krug Grande Reserve 1/2 Bottle
Krug Magnun
Moet Chandon Grande Vintage 1992
Moet Chandon Rosé Split
Palmer Blanc de Blanc
Palmer Reserve Rosé
Perrier- Jouet Grand Brut
Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rosé
Perrier-Jouet Blasson Rosé
Piper Heidsieck Rosé
Ruinart Rosé 1/2 Bottle
Taittenger Cuvee
Taittenger Cuvee 1/2 Bottle
Veuve Clicquot Demi Sec
Veuve Clicquot Demi Sec 1/2 Bottle
Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Reserve 2008
Veuve Clicquot Magnum
Veuve Cliquot
Montand
Bouchard
Buena Vista, Carneros 2015
Calera Mt Harlan 2017
Coruim Beaujolis Blanc 2017
Domaine Anderson
Elizabeth Rose Napa
HDV Hyde Vineyards 2011
Heitz Napa 2016
J McClelland Oak Knoll District 2016
Kistler 2017
La Fleur Amour
R Collection
R Collection, Lot No 3
Ramey
Raymond, Reserve Napa 2017
Shafer, Red Shoulder Ranch 2017
Trefethen Estate 2017
VML Napa 2015
Cade 2019
Justin 2018
Merry Edwards 2017
Spottswoode St Helena 2017
Chateau St Michelle
Nut House
St. Supery Virtu
Sancerre
Beaujolais Blanc
Bouchard, P&F, Pouilly Fuissee, 2016
Chateau du Cedre
Domaine Jean-Louis Montrachet
Buttery and Complex pears with chicken
Dr. Loosen Riesling
Esperto Pinot Grigio
Gustave Lorentz Riesling
Jean Marc Brocard Chablis
Jermann
Peter Zemmer, Pinot Grigio
William Fevre Chablis
Cabaret Provence 2020
French Blue Bordeaux
Saint Mitre Provence 2020
Van Duzer 2013
WHITE BTL
RED BTL
Bosco Del Merlo
Red
Chapter 24, The Fire 2013
Crespi Ranch, Santa Lucia 2013
Cristom Mt Jefferies 2018
Emeritus 2015
Goldeneye 2016
Kasta Brown Santa Rita Hill 2017
Kutch Vineyards 2014
Lange Liberty Bell 2015
Merry Edwards, Russian River 2017
Rochioli Russian River 2017
Van Duzer, Alchemy, 2013
Promesses
Sky Ridge
Isla
Cline, 2017
Ferrari Carano
Hickinbotham, Revivalist 2016
Mollydooker 2015
Sea Ridge Merlot 2017
Rombaurer 2018
Abram's Bridge Napa 2018
Amapola 2015
Blake and Vine 2014
Brady 2016
Buena Vista 2016
Cardinale
Carpe Diem
Caymus 2018
Chappellet
Colgin IX Estate Napa 2015
Daou Paso Robles
Daou, Reserve 2017
Dominus Napa "100 Points" 2013
Duckhorn 2016
Ferrari Carano
Gen 5 Lodi 2018
Ghost Block 2016
Heitz Martha’s Vineyard 2016
Heitz, Napa 2014
Jarvis, Reserve, Napa Valley
Justin
Lake and Vine
Larkmead Dr. Olmo 2015
Long Shadow Feather 2016
Lyeth 2020
Martin Ray
Melka Metisse 2016
Mollydooker Gigglepot Cab 2017
Montelena 2005
Napa Nook 2016
Noble Tree 2015
Oakville 2016
Odette Reserve
Odette, Stags Leap District 2016
Ovid
Pedroncelli, Block 007
Plumpjack 2016
Plumpjack, Reserve
Pride Mountain 2016
Quail Creek
Quilceda Creek
Rare Bourbon Barrel 2017
Raymond R Collection 2018
Raymond, Reserve, 2017
Rombauer, Diamond Select 2015
Shafer, Hillside Select 2015
Signorello Napa Estate 2014
Silver Oak
Silver Oak Alexander Valley
Spottswoode (100 pts) 2016
Spottswoode (lydenhurst)
Spottswoode, Estate
St Supery
St Supery, Dollarhide 2013
Staglin Estate 2016
Tujillo Gary Morisoli Vineyard
Tujillo Henry Vineyard
Tujillo Napa Cab
Verite La Muse
Cade Howell Mountain
Napa Napa Michaels Red
Catherine Hall Coeur
Cline, Syrah
Mollydooker Blue Eyed Blue Shiraz
Oakville Zinfandel 2018
Tilth Zinfandel 2019
Le Grand Mechant Loup
Peirano
Ghost Block Zin, 2018
Cyrus 2014
Justin, Isosceles
Paraduxx Napa 2017
Pull BDX Paso Robles 2016
Saunter "Swagger" Howell Mt. 2019
The Pairing
Vérité la Muse 2013
Cristom Mt Jefferies
Ghost Block Estate 2018
Ghost Block Single Vineyard Napa 2018
Jean Philippe Fichett, Meursault les Chevaliers 2013
Larkmead LMV Salon Napa Cab 2014
Bertrand&Vincent Chinon 2016
Bila-haut Cotes du Roussillon 2017
Chateau Haut Plantey 2015
Chateau Les Granges
Chateau Lessague Bordeaux 2016
Chateau Pez Bordeaux 2015
Domaine de Thulon, Beaujolais 2019
Domaine Odoul-Coquard Moret-Saint-Denis 2016
E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone 2016 1/2 Bottle
Les Cadrans Bordeaux
Les Tourelles Cotes du Beaune 2017
Lionel Osmin Cahors
Louis Jadot, Gerry-Chambertin 2014
Louis Vallon Bordeaux 2016
Marc Bredif "Chinon" 2017
Rhonéa Cotes du Rhone 2019
Rhonéa la Beaume, Cote du Rhone 2019
Altagracia Bordeaux
Coravin Pours
Red Wine Magnums
Chateau Clarke, Listrac Medoc
Cristom, Mt Jefferies
Duckhorn Cabernet
Ghost Block Estate
Ghost Block, Single Vineyard, Cabernet
Jean Philippe Fichcett
Lakemead LMV Salon, Cabernet
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, 6 liter
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, Cabernet 3 liter
Staglin Cabernet
APPS/SALAD
ENTREES
Beef Bourguignon Dinner
Chicken Pie
Coquille SJ
Crab Cake Sandwich
Croque Monsieur
Dinner Veg Cassoulet
Filet
Fried Cod Sandwich
Lunch Beef Bourguignon
Lunch Veg Cassoulet
Mushroom Stroganoff
Prime Burger
Short Rib Sandwich
Single Crabcake Entree
Seafood Wrap
Mahi Mahi
SIDES
DESSERT
RW Lunch
RW Dinner
French Onion
Gazpacho
Bisque
Mac N Cheese
Poutine
Cauliflower
Beurre Monte
C'est La Vie Salad
Wedge
Caesar
Margarita
soppressata
Plant based
MEAT LOVERS
corn pizza
vegetarian pasta
prime beef burger
duck cassoulet
bourguignonne
salmon
Crab Cake
glacee
chocolate cake
lemon pie
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
To pre-order a curb side pick up please visit our website www.clvlancaster.com Casual Fine Dining…with Character Life is made of the places you go and the people with whom you go there. C’est La Vie is a bistro that invites you to enjoy the small things in life, in the company of good friends. Our inviting, playful atmosphere along with our delicate yet satisfying cuisine makes for a place truly like no other. We invite you to experience everything C’est La Vie has to offer — and watch the world go by with us. Artisanal, yet casual, and above all deeply enjoyable — that is the philosophy at the heart of our food. At C’est La Vie we craft both large and small plates meant to excite the senses and appeal to a wide range of tastes. As another way to pay tribute to life in Lancaster, we source our ingredients from the rich community of local farmers, butchers, and more. Discover our frequently changing menu.
