A map showing the location of Silantra Asian Street Kitchen Fruitville PikeView gallery

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen Fruitville Pike

review star

No reviews yet

1917 Fruitville Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.85

Tofu Bowl

$10.85

Portobello Bowl

$10.85

Steak Bowl

$11.79

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.79

Shrimp Bowl

$11.79

Veggies Only Bowl

$8.02

Bing

Chicken Bing

$10.85

Tofu Bing

$10.85

Portobello Bing

$10.85

Steak Bing

$11.79

Pulled Pork Bing

$11.79

Shrimp Bing

$11.79

Veggies Only Bing

$8.02

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.36

Passion Fruit Oolong Tea

$4.25

Thai Tea Latte

$4.25

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.36

Canned Sparkling Water

$1.89

Bottled Water

$2.36

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.72

Shrimp Chips

$3.30

Vegan Cheesecake

$7.55

Bing

$0.94

Rice

$3.30

Veggie

$3.30

Protein - Chicken/Tofu/Portobello

$3.77

Protein - Steak/Pulled Pork/Shrimp

$4.72

Cup of Sauce

$0.47

Bottle of Sauce

$7.55

Merchandise

Tote Bag

$11.32

T-Shirt

$14.15

Kids Bowl FREE DRINK

Chicken Kids Bowl

$9.91

Tofu Kids Bowl

$9.91

Portobello Kids Bowl

$9.91

Steak Kids Bowl

$10.85

Pulled Pork Kids Bowl

$10.85

Shrimp Kids Bowl

$10.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1917 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Oola Bowls - Fruitville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1963 Fruitville Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Coffee Co - Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Blazin J's (Mall Location) - Blazin J's (Park City Center)
orange starNo Reviews
142 Park City Center Suite K0228 Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 332
1040 Harrisburg Pike Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza - East Pete
orange star4.6 • 804
5313 Main St East Petersburg, PA 17520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston