Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Ephrata

Go
Ephrata restaurants
Toast

Ephrata restaurants that serve tiramisu

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image

 

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322

1763 West Main St, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU$5.79
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
Wired Cup image

 

Wired Cup

440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TIRAMISU LATTE 24 OZ ICED$6.00
TIRAMISU Stuffed French Toast$10.95
More about Wired Cup

Browse other tasty dishes in Ephrata

Waffles

Italian Subs

Chicken Parmesan

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Cake

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Ephrata to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1321 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (887 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston