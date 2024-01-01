Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Ephrata
/
Ephrata
/
Tiramisu
Ephrata restaurants that serve tiramisu
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
1763 West Main St, Ephrata
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU
$5.79
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
Wired Cup
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU LATTE 24 OZ ICED
$6.00
TIRAMISU Stuffed French Toast
$10.95
More about Wired Cup
Browse other tasty dishes in Ephrata
Waffles
Italian Subs
Chicken Parmesan
Cheeseburgers
Burritos
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Cake
Honey Chicken
More near Ephrata to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(586 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1321 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(591 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(887 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston