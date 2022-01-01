Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Ephrata
/
Ephrata
/
Hot Chocolate
Ephrata restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
11 Long Ave, Ephrata
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.75
More about Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
Wired Cup
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata
No reviews yet
16 oz Dirty Hot Chocolate
$6.25
16 oz Frozen Hot Chocolate
$5.00
20 oz Frozen Hot Chocolate
$5.75
More about Wired Cup
Browse other tasty dishes in Ephrata
Egg Rolls
Cake
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Chicken Noodles
Salmon
Cheesecake
Waffles
Cheeseburgers
More near Ephrata to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston