Coolcookie Ice Cream Shop 12 West Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cloister Club American Legion Post 429
No Reviews
300 Cocalico Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurant
Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road
No Reviews
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurant
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurant