Chicken salad in Ephrata

Ephrata restaurants
Ephrata restaurants that serve chicken salad

Olde Lincoln House image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Olde Lincoln House

1398 W Main St, Ephrata

Avg 4.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
sliced crispy chicken tenders over mixed greens with carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, bacon, cheddar cheese & a hard boiled egg
More about Olde Lincoln House
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image

 

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata

1763 West Main St, ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
CRYSPI CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
Iceberg Lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes,
black olives & sweet peppers.
GRILLEDE CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata

