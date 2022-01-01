Chicken salad in Ephrata
Ephrata restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Olde Lincoln House
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Olde Lincoln House
1398 W Main St, Ephrata
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
sliced crispy chicken tenders over mixed greens with carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, bacon, cheddar cheese & a hard boiled egg
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata
1763 West Main St, ephrata
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.99
|CRYSPI CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.99
Iceberg Lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes,
black olives & sweet peppers.
|GRILLEDE CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.99
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.