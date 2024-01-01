Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yogurt parfaits in
Ephrata
/
Ephrata
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Ephrata restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
11 Long Ave, Ephrata
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$6.00
More about Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
Wired Cup
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata
No reviews yet
Berry Patch Yogurt Parfait
$3.95
Caramel Praline Yogurt Parfait
$3.95
More about Wired Cup
Browse other tasty dishes in Ephrata
Chili
Cannolis
Chicken Wraps
Italian Subs
Pies
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Salad
Chicken Parmesan
More near Ephrata to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(127 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(127 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(575 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1305 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(567 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(870 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston