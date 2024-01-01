Yogurt parfaits in Ephrata

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave

11 Long Ave, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
More about Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
Wired Cup image

 

Wired Cup

440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry Patch Yogurt Parfait$3.95
Caramel Praline Yogurt Parfait$3.95
More about Wired Cup

