  • Home
  • /
  • Reading
  • /
  • Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs - 2342 Lancaster Pike
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs imageView gallery

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs 2342 Lancaster Pike

review star

No reviews yet

2342 Lancaster Pike

Shillington, PA 19607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Large Pizza 16"
Wings (12)

Daily Specials

1 Large Cheese Pizza & 12 Wings

$21.99

1 16" round Neapolitan pizza and 12 wings (Toppings cost extra)

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$21.99

2 16" round Neapolitan pizzas (Toppings cost extra)

3 Large Cheese Pizzas

$32.00

3 16" round Neapolitan pizzas (Toppings cost extra)

3 Large Cheese Pizzas, 40 Wings & 2 Liter Soda

$65.99

3 round Neapolitan pizzas, (Toppings cost extra), 40 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of 2 sauces. 20/20, and a 2 Liter

2 Large Hoagies

$15.99

2 large cold sandwiches (Tuna excluded)

Garlic Bread, Side Salad & a Drink

$7.00

Slice, Side Salad & a Drink

$7.00

Pizza

Large Pizza 16"

$12.99

16" Neapolitan round pizza

Medium Pizza 14"

$11.50

14" Neapolitan round pizza

Sicilian Thick Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$16.99

16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time

Grandma Pizza

$16.99

Oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce 16" x 16" - One size - 8 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time

Cheesesteak Sicilian

$22.99

Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce 16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time

Meat Lovers Sicilian

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese

Special Sicilian

$22.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, and extra cheese 16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time

Upside Down Sicilian Pizza

$22.99

Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce 16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time

Specialty Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 16"

$20.99

Hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and lots of bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and mild sauce

Cheese Lovers Pizza 16"

$20.99

Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce

Cheesesteak Supreme Pizza 16"

$20.99

Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce

Hawaiian Pizza 16”

$16.99

Ham, mozzarella cheese, and pineapple

Italian Grinder Pizza 16"

$20.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, oil & vinegar

Meat Lovers Pizza 16"

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese

Special Pizza 16"

$20.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Vegetable Lovers Pizza 16"

$20.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)

White Pizza 16"

$12.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese

White Ricotta Pizza 16"

$20.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh garlic

White Vegetable Lovers Pizza 16"

$20.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza 14"

$17.99

Hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and lots of bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and mild sauce

Cheese Lovers Pizza 14"

$17.99

Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce

Cheesesteak Supreme Pizza 14"

$17.99

Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce

Hawaiian Pizza 14”

$15.50

Ham, mozzarella cheese, and pineapple

Italian Grinder Pizza 14"

$17.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, oil & vinegar

Meat Lovers Pizza 14"

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese

Special Pizza 14"

$17.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Vegetable Lovers Pizza 14"

$17.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)

White Pizza 14"

$11.50

Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese

White Ricotta Pizza 14"

$17.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh garlic

White Vegetable Lovers Pizza 14"

$17.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese

Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.99

Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Stuffed Meatlovers Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Stuffed Special Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Strombolis

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli - Large

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Original Stromboli - Large

$21.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Special Stromboli - Large

$22.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Steak Stromboli - Large

$23.99

Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli - Medium

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Original Stromboli - Medium

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Special Stromboli - Medium

$20.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Steak Stromboli - Medium

$21.99

Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli - Personal

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Original Stromboli - Personal

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Special Stromboli - Personal

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Steak Stromboli - Personal

$11.99

Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce

Calzone

Broccoli Calzone

$11.99

Broccoli, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce

Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce

Ham Calzone

$11.99

Ham, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce

Mushroom Calzone

$11.99

Mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce

Sausage Calzone

$11.99

Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce

Steak Calzone

$11.99

Steak, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce

Slice

Slice

$2.25

Cheesesteaks

Steak Sandwich - Large

$10.25

Steak, onions, and sauce

Cheesesteak - Large

$10.75

Steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce

California Steak - Large

$10.75

Steak, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

California Cheesesteak - Large

$10.75

Steak, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

Philly Cheesesteak - Large

$10.75

Steak, onions, cheese whiz, no sauce

Pizza Steak - Large

$10.75

Steak, onions, sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven

Special Cheesesteak - Large

$11.00

Steak, American cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and sauce

Steak Sandwich - Small

$9.25

Steak, onions, and sauce

Cheesesteak - Small

$9.75

Steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce

California Steak - Small

$9.75

Steak, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

California Cheesesteak - Small

$9.75

Steak, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

Philly Cheesesteak - Small

$9.75

Steak, onions, cheese whiz, no sauce

Pizza Steak - Small

$9.75

Steak, onions, sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven

Special Cheesesteak - Small

$10.00

Steak, American cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and sauce

Hot Subs

Chicken Finger Sandwich - Large

$11.00

Breaded chicken fingers, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Chicken Gizmo - Large

$11.50

Breaded chicken fingers, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Chicken Parm - Large

$12.00

2 breaded chicken patties, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven

Eggplant Parm - Large

$11.00

Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven

Gizmo - Large

$12.00

2 quarter pound beef patties, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll

Grilled Chicken Sub - Large

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll

Grilled Ham & Cheese - Large

$9.75

Grilled ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Meatball Parm - Large

$10.75

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven

Meatball Sandwich - Large

$10.25

Meatballs and our homemade sauce

Sausage Parm - Large

$10.50

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven

Sausage, Peppers, Onions - Large

$9.75

Sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and our homemade sauce

Twin Burger - Large

$10.50

2 quarter pound beef patties, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll

Twin Cheeseburger - Large

$11.00

2 quarter pound beef patties, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll

Grilled Ham & Cheese - Small

$8.75

Grilled ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Meatball Parm Sandwich - Small

$9.75

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven

Meatball Sandwich - Small

$9.25

Meatballs and our homemade sauce

Sausage Parm - Small

$9.00

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven

Sausage, Peppers, Onions - Small

$8.75

Sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and our homemade sauce

Twin Burger - Small

$9.50

1 quarter pound beef patty, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll

Twin Cheeseburger - Small

$10.00

1 quarter pound beef patty, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken, onions, American cheese, mild sauce, with ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Steak - Large

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak - Large

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, and sauce

California Chicken Steak - Large

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

California Chicken Cheesesteak - Large

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak - Large

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, mild sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Steak Sandwich - Small

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, and sauce

California Chicken Steak - Small

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

California Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, mild sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.25

8 oz Angus burger on a toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$8.75

8oz Angus burger, 2 slices of American cheese on a toasted bun

Bacon Burger

$9.25

8 oz Angus burger, 2 slices of bacon on a toasted bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.75

8 oz Angus burger, 2 slices of American cheese, 2 slices of bacon on a toasted bun

California Hamburger

$9.25

8 oz Angus burger, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, 1 slice of green pepper on a toasted bun

California Cheeseburger

$9.75

8 oz Angus burger, 2 slices of American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, 1 slice of green pepper on a toasted bun

Holy Cow

$11.95

8 oz angus burger, 1 slice of steak, sauteed onions, American, and cheddar cheese

Cardiac Burger

$11.95

8 oz Angus burger, ham, bacon, American cheese, and a fried egg

Pizza Burger

$10.95

8 oz Angus burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce

Cold Subs

Italian Sub - Large

$9.00

Ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil and vinegar

Ham & Cheese Sub - Large

$9.00

Ham, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Ham Sub - Large

$9.00

Ham, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Turkey & Cheese Sub - Large

$9.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Turkey Sub - Large

$9.00

Turkey, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomato, and oregano

Tuna & Cheese Sub - Large

$10.25

Albacore tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Tuna Sub - Large

$9.75

Albacore tuna, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Cheese Sub - Large

$9.00

Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Italian Sub - Small

$8.00

Ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil and vinegar

Ham & Cheese Sub - Small

$8.00

Ham, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Ham Sub - Small

$8.00

Ham, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Turkey & Cheese Sub - Small

$8.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Turkey Sub - Small

$8.00

Turkey, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomato, and oregano

Tuna & Cheese Sub - Small

$9.25

Albacore tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Tuna Sub - Small

$8.75

Albacore tuna, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Cheese Sub - Small

$8.00

Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano

Salads

Antipasto

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, American cheese, and your choice of dressing

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, steak, and your choice of dressing

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, tuna, and your choice of dressing

Pretzel Sandwiches

Mr. Swiss

$12.95

6 oz beef patty, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms on a toasted pretzel bun

The Bella

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette, on a toasted pretzel bun

The Cowboy

$12.95

6 oz beef patty, American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce on a toasted pretzel bun

The Farmhand

$12.95

6 oz beef patty, American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg on a toasted pretzel bun

Turkey Charlotte

$12.95

Turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and 1000 island dressing on a toasted pretzel bun

Dinners

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Ziti, with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parm w Spaghetti

$15.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parm w Ziti

$15.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Eggplant Parm w Spaghetti

$12.99

Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Eggplant Parm w Ziti

$12.99

Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti

$10.99

Our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti w Meatballs

$13.99

2 meatballs and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti w Sausage

$13.99

Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Our homemade sauce served over stuffed ricotta cheese shells. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Ziti

$10.99

Our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Ziti w Meatballs

$13.99

2 meatballs and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Ziti w Sausage

$13.99

Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread

Side of Meatballs

$5.95

3 meatballs and our homemade sauce

Side of Sausage

$5.95

Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce

Side Orders

Chicken Fingers (4) and French Fries

$11.25

4 breaded chicken fingers, French fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce

Chicken Fingers (5)

$9.25

5 breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce

French Fries

$3.99

Deep fried delicious golden French fries

Cheddar Fries

$4.99

French fries with cheddar cheese

Loaded Fries

$8.50

French Fries, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon

Mozzarella Fries

$4.99

French Fries with mozzarella cheese

Pizza Fries

$8.50

French fries, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and our homemade sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Breaded mushrooms served with a side of our homemade sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Garlic Bread served with a side of our homemade sauce

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.50

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella cheese served with a side of our homemade sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

5 mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce

Onion Rings

$7.50

Deep fried golden onion rings

Pierogies

$7.50

6 deep fried pierogies

Wings (12)

$13.99

12 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of sauce

Wings - Bucket (40)

$41.99

40 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of 2 sauces. 20/20

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing ricotta—a staple of Sicilian cuisine

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

A bright, citrusy dessert featuring layers of airy sponge cake drizzled with limoncello—a sweet and tangy Italian liqueur—and topped with creamy lemon-infused frosting

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

A coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.95

Hamburger, American cheese, French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)

Kids Slice

$6.95

Slice of pizza with choice of topping. French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)

Kids Spaghetti with 1 Meatball

$9.95

Spaghetti and 1 meatball and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

3 breaded chicken fingers, French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)

Drinks

Coke 2 Liter

$3.25

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.25

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.25

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$3.25

Coke 20 oz.

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz.

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.25

Ginger Ale 20 oz.

$2.25

Chocolate Milk 8 oz

$1.75

Fair life Chocolate Milk 14 oz

$2.25

Fair Life Strawberry Milk 14 oz

$2.25

Gold Peak Green Tea 18.5 oz

$2.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 oz

$2.25

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea 18.5 oz

$2.25

Bottled Water 16 oz

$1.00

Chips

Big Bag - Blue Goods

$4.99

Medium Bag - Blue Goods

$2.99

Small Bag - Blue Goods

$0.75

Big Bag - Red Goods

$4.99

Medium Bag - Red Goods

$2.99

Small Bag - Red Goods

$0.75

Medium Bag - BBQ Goods

$2.99

Small Bag - BBQ Goods

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington, PA 19607

Directions

Gallery
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Life Organics
orange starNo Reviews
2395 Lancaster Pike Shillington, PA 19607
View restaurantnext
Lilli's Ranch House
orange starNo Reviews
2738 Penn Avenue West Lawn, PA 19609
View restaurantnext
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 Wellington Boulevard Wyomissing, PA 19610
View restaurantnext
Squawk Cafe on Keiser Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Keiser Boulevard Reading, PA 19610
View restaurantnext
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill - 2224 State Hill Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2224 State Hill Rd Reading, PA 19606
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
orange starNo Reviews
820 Knitting Mills Drive Wyomissing, PA 19610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shillington

Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.5 • 752
701 Penn Ave West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading
orange star4.6 • 124
645 Penn St Reading, PA 19601
View restaurantnext
Tony's of West Reading
orange star4.7 • 109
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite) West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 19
702 N 8th St Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Rancho Merengue Inc
orange star4.0 • 1
101 S 10th st Reading, PA 19602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shillington
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston