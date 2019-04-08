Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs 2342 Lancaster Pike
Shillington, PA 19607
Popular Items
Daily Specials
1 Large Cheese Pizza & 12 Wings
1 16" round Neapolitan pizza and 12 wings (Toppings cost extra)
2 Large Cheese Pizzas
2 16" round Neapolitan pizzas (Toppings cost extra)
3 Large Cheese Pizzas
3 16" round Neapolitan pizzas (Toppings cost extra)
3 Large Cheese Pizzas, 40 Wings & 2 Liter Soda
3 round Neapolitan pizzas, (Toppings cost extra), 40 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of 2 sauces. 20/20, and a 2 Liter
2 Large Hoagies
2 large cold sandwiches (Tuna excluded)
Garlic Bread, Side Salad & a Drink
Slice, Side Salad & a Drink
Pizza
Sicilian Thick Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time
Grandma Pizza
Oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce 16" x 16" - One size - 8 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time
Cheesesteak Sicilian
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce 16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time
Meat Lovers Sicilian
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
Special Sicilian
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, and extra cheese 16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time
Upside Down Sicilian Pizza
Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce 16" x 16" - One size - 12 slices. Made fresh. Please allow 35 minutes for cook time
Specialty Pizza
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza 16"
Hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and lots of bacon
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and mild sauce
Cheese Lovers Pizza 16"
Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce
Cheesesteak Supreme Pizza 16"
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce
Hawaiian Pizza 16”
Ham, mozzarella cheese, and pineapple
Italian Grinder Pizza 16"
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, oil & vinegar
Meat Lovers Pizza 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
Special Pizza 16"
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Vegetable Lovers Pizza 16"
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)
White Pizza 16"
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
White Ricotta Pizza 16"
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh garlic
White Vegetable Lovers Pizza 16"
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese
Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza 14"
Hamburger, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and lots of bacon
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and mild sauce
Cheese Lovers Pizza 14"
Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce
Cheesesteak Supreme Pizza 14"
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce
Hawaiian Pizza 14”
Ham, mozzarella cheese, and pineapple
Italian Grinder Pizza 14"
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, oil & vinegar
Meat Lovers Pizza 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
Special Pizza 14"
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Vegetable Lovers Pizza 14"
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese (Red Sauce)
White Pizza 14"
Olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
White Ricotta Pizza 14"
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh garlic
White Vegetable Lovers Pizza 14"
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and extra cheese
Stuffed Pizza
Stuffed Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Stuffed Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Stuffed Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers, sausage, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Strombolis
Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli - Large
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Original Stromboli - Large
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Special Stromboli - Large
Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Steak Stromboli - Large
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli - Medium
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Original Stromboli - Medium
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Special Stromboli - Medium
Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Steak Stromboli - Medium
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli - Personal
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Original Stromboli - Personal
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Special Stromboli - Personal
Ham, pepperoni, salami, sausage, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Steak Stromboli - Personal
Steak, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of our homemade sauce
Calzone
Broccoli Calzone
Broccoli, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce
Cheese Calzone
Parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce
Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce
Mushroom Calzone
Mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce
Sausage Calzone
Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce
Steak Calzone
Steak, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a side of sauce
Slice
Cheesesteaks
Steak Sandwich - Large
Steak, onions, and sauce
Cheesesteak - Large
Steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce
California Steak - Large
Steak, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
California Cheesesteak - Large
Steak, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
Philly Cheesesteak - Large
Steak, onions, cheese whiz, no sauce
Pizza Steak - Large
Steak, onions, sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven
Special Cheesesteak - Large
Steak, American cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and sauce
Steak Sandwich - Small
Steak, onions, and sauce
Cheesesteak - Small
Steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce
California Steak - Small
Steak, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
California Cheesesteak - Small
Steak, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
Philly Cheesesteak - Small
Steak, onions, cheese whiz, no sauce
Pizza Steak - Small
Steak, onions, sauce, and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven
Special Cheesesteak - Small
Steak, American cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and sauce
Hot Subs
Chicken Finger Sandwich - Large
Breaded chicken fingers, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes
Chicken Gizmo - Large
Breaded chicken fingers, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes
Chicken Parm - Large
2 breaded chicken patties, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven
Eggplant Parm - Large
Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven
Gizmo - Large
2 quarter pound beef patties, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
Grilled Chicken Sub - Large
Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
Grilled Ham & Cheese - Large
Grilled ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes
Meatball Parm - Large
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven
Meatball Sandwich - Large
Meatballs and our homemade sauce
Sausage Parm - Large
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven
Sausage, Peppers, Onions - Large
Sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and our homemade sauce
Twin Burger - Large
2 quarter pound beef patties, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
Twin Cheeseburger - Large
2 quarter pound beef patties, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
Grilled Ham & Cheese - Small
Grilled ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes
Meatball Parm Sandwich - Small
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven
Meatball Sandwich - Small
Meatballs and our homemade sauce
Sausage Parm - Small
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce baked in the oven
Sausage, Peppers, Onions - Small
Sausage, sweet peppers, onions, and our homemade sauce
Twin Burger - Small
1 quarter pound beef patty, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
Twin Cheeseburger - Small
1 quarter pound beef patty, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on a hoagie roll
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Chicken Steak - Large
Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak - Large
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, and sauce
California Chicken Steak - Large
Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
California Chicken Cheesesteak - Large
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak - Large
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, mild sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken Steak Sandwich - Small
Grilled chicken breast, onions, and sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, and sauce
California Chicken Steak - Small
Grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
California Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich - Small
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, onions, mild sauce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
8 oz Angus burger on a toasted bun
Cheeseburger
8oz Angus burger, 2 slices of American cheese on a toasted bun
Bacon Burger
8 oz Angus burger, 2 slices of bacon on a toasted bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
8 oz Angus burger, 2 slices of American cheese, 2 slices of bacon on a toasted bun
California Hamburger
8 oz Angus burger, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, 1 slice of green pepper on a toasted bun
California Cheeseburger
8 oz Angus burger, 2 slices of American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, 1 slice of green pepper on a toasted bun
Holy Cow
8 oz angus burger, 1 slice of steak, sauteed onions, American, and cheddar cheese
Cardiac Burger
8 oz Angus burger, ham, bacon, American cheese, and a fried egg
Pizza Burger
8 oz Angus burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce
Cold Subs
Italian Sub - Large
Ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil and vinegar
Ham & Cheese Sub - Large
Ham, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Ham Sub - Large
Ham, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Turkey & Cheese Sub - Large
Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Turkey Sub - Large
Turkey, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomato, and oregano
Tuna & Cheese Sub - Large
Albacore tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes
Tuna Sub - Large
Albacore tuna, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Cheese Sub - Large
Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Italian Sub - Small
Ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil and vinegar
Ham & Cheese Sub - Small
Ham, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Ham Sub - Small
Ham, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Turkey & Cheese Sub - Small
Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Turkey Sub - Small
Turkey, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomato, and oregano
Tuna & Cheese Sub - Small
Albacore tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes
Tuna Sub - Small
Albacore tuna, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Cheese Sub - Small
Provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and oregano
Salads
Antipasto
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, American cheese, and your choice of dressing
Chicken Finger Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, grilled chicken breast, and your choice of dressing
Side Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, steak, and your choice of dressing
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, tuna, and your choice of dressing
Pretzel Sandwiches
Mr. Swiss
6 oz beef patty, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms on a toasted pretzel bun
The Bella
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette, on a toasted pretzel bun
The Cowboy
6 oz beef patty, American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce on a toasted pretzel bun
The Farmhand
6 oz beef patty, American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg on a toasted pretzel bun
Turkey Charlotte
Turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and 1000 island dressing on a toasted pretzel bun
Dinners
Baked Ziti
Ziti, with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and our homemade sauce. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Chicken Parm w Spaghetti
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Chicken Parm w Ziti
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Eggplant Parm w Spaghetti
Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Eggplant Parm w Ziti
Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Spaghetti
Our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Spaghetti w Meatballs
2 meatballs and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Spaghetti w Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Stuffed Shells
Our homemade sauce served over stuffed ricotta cheese shells. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Ziti
Our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Ziti w Meatballs
2 meatballs and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Ziti w Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce served over ziti. Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Side of Meatballs
3 meatballs and our homemade sauce
Side of Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage and our homemade sauce
Side Orders
Chicken Fingers (4) and French Fries
4 breaded chicken fingers, French fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
Chicken Fingers (5)
5 breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
French Fries
Deep fried delicious golden French fries
Cheddar Fries
French fries with cheddar cheese
Loaded Fries
French Fries, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Mozzarella Fries
French Fries with mozzarella cheese
Pizza Fries
French fries, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and our homemade sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms served with a side of our homemade sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread served with a side of our homemade sauce
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella cheese served with a side of our homemade sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
5 mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce
Onion Rings
Deep fried golden onion rings
Pierogies
6 deep fried pierogies
Wings (12)
12 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of sauce
Wings - Bucket (40)
40 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of 2 sauces. 20/20
Desserts
Cannoli
Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing ricotta—a staple of Sicilian cuisine
Limoncello Cake
A bright, citrusy dessert featuring layers of airy sponge cake drizzled with limoncello—a sweet and tangy Italian liqueur—and topped with creamy lemon-infused frosting
Tiramisu
A coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa
Kid's Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Hamburger, American cheese, French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)
Kids Slice
Slice of pizza with choice of topping. French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)
Kids Spaghetti with 1 Meatball
Spaghetti and 1 meatball and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)
Kids Chicken Fingers
3 breaded chicken fingers, French fries or fruit cup, and choice of drink (chocolate milk, apple juice, or water)
Drinks
Coke 2 Liter
Sprite 2 Liter
Diet Coke 2 Liter
Barq's Root Beer 2 Liter
Dr. Pepper 2 Liter
Coke 20 oz.
Sprite 20 oz.
Diet Coke 20 oz.
Ginger Ale 20 oz.
Chocolate Milk 8 oz
Fair life Chocolate Milk 14 oz
Fair Life Strawberry Milk 14 oz
Gold Peak Green Tea 18.5 oz
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 oz
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea 18.5 oz
Bottled Water 16 oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington, PA 19607