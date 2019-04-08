Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

review star

No reviews yet

820 Knitting Mills Drive

Wyomissing, PA 19610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sly Fox Smash Burger
Wings
Chicken Bacon Wrap

SPECIALS!

Chili

$8.49

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.55

Topped with Grated Parmesan and Chili Lime Ranch on the side.

Smokehouse Pork Pizza

$12.26

St. Louis BBQ, Mozzarella & Provolone, Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pickles, Red Onion, and Bourbon BBQ drizzle

Chicken Bacon Melt

$12.26

Chicken, Bacon, Provolone and American Cheeses, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, & Pesto Aioli

Banana Bread w/ Vanilla Ice Cream & Caramel

$7.55

House-made Banana Bread WITH OR WITHOUT Walnuts Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel

No Bake Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.60

Apple Crisp

$7.55

Pumpkin Cheesecake Enchiladas

$6.60

Munchies, Wings, Salads

Pretzel Bites

$7.55

Bite Sized Soft Pretzels with German Mustard or Sly Fox Beer Cheese

Mediterranean Sampler

$12.26

Chef's speciality white bean hummus and a Greek-inspired olive tapenade, served with feta cheese spread, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and Garlic flatbread, finished with garlic olive oil and scallions.

Mac & Cheese

$9.91

Made with house made cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and breadcrumbs.

Garlic Knot Cheese Curds

$9.43

Battered White Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Curds tossed in Garlic Butter, Seasoned Panko, and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Red Sauce

Truffle Brussels Sprouts

$10.38

White Truffle tossed Brussels Sprouts drizzled with Pomegranate Balsamic Reduction, and served with Chili Lime Ranch

Pierogies

Pierogies

$9.43

Potato and cheese pierogies tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce, and smothered with caramelized onions, bacon, scallions, and finished with a sour cream drizzle.

Quesadillas

$9.43

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, corn, and a blend of cheeses, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Irish Nachos

$10.38

Shredded cheddar, bacon, green onion, tomato, banana pepper, and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$9.43

Wontons stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce, and dressed with Bleu Cheese. Served with a side of Carrots and Blue Cheese Dressing

Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$13.21

Sesame Crusted Yellowfin Tuna seared Rare, served over Mixed Greens, and finished with Wonton Strips, Wasabi Aioli, and Balsamic Drizzle

Southern Fried Chicken Strips

$9.43

Tender chicken breast strips seasoned with our "grandma's secret seasoning", served with a house-made honey mustard.

Wings

$14.15

Jumbo wings - 10 per order. Served with bleu cheese and your choice of up to two sauces. All flats or all drumsticks +$3 Additional sauces +$.50

Sly Fox Salad

$8.49

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, and crouton, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8

Knitting Mills Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8

Doc's Greek Salad

$11.32

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta, and banana peppers served with our Greek vinaigrette. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8

Mediterranean Steak Salad

$15.09

Marinated filet medallions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, white bean hummus, feta, lemon slices, and finished with dill and olive oil.

The Best Dang Salad We've Ever Made

$13.21

Romaine, spinach, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, and walnuts, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8

Citrus Salad

$12.26

Spinach, Arugula, Fresh Ricotta, Mandarin Orange, Toasted Pine Nuts, Red Onion, and Sliced Mango tossed in our Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.48

Side Caesar

$4.48

Side Greek Salad

$6.13

Fries

Side of Regular FF

$4.72

Sly Fox Hop Fries

$7.55

Shaved whole flower hops sifted over our signature fries. Served with a choice of balsamic garlic aioli or Sly Fox beer cheese.

Truffle Fries

$7.55

Our fries sprinkled with truffle seasoning and parmesan cheese blend, topped with grated Parmesan and scallions. Served with balsamic garlic aioli

"Loaded" Fry Stack

$7.55

Sly Fox Beer Cheese, Bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and scallions.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.55

Thin cut sweet potatoes fried to perfection with a touch of sea salt, and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Handhelds & Entrees

Marinated Filet Sliders

$15.57

Marinated filet medallions, caramelized onion, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, and horseradish cream sauce.

Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.21

Tender chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, and chili lime ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

RT. 113 Cheesesteak

$13.21

Shaved ribeye with sauteéd onions, bacon, provolone/mozzarella blend, American cheese, and our signature Rt. 113 IPA balsamic garlic steak sauce on a hoagie roll.

Sly Fox Buffalo Chicken

$11.79

Pulled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese dressing and carrots.

Hummus Veggie Wrap

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$10.38

House-made white bean hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomato, baby spinach, and feta cheese spread. (Can be made VEGAN if prepared WITHOUT feta cheese spread) ((Substitute vegan cheese +$3))

Sly Fox Smash Burger

Sly Fox Smash Burger

$13.21

Certified angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and house-made special sauce. PREPARED MEDIUM WELL.

Cajun Shrimp & Cucumber Wrap

$14.15

Cajun blackened shrimp, cucumbers, black beans, feta cheese, and house-made pico.

Bahn Mi Impossible Burger

$15.09

Impossible Burger (Plant Based Patty), Shredded Carrots, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, and Garlic Balsamic Aioli

Chicken Bruschetta

$18.87

Seared Chicken Breast with Fresh Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, and finished with a splash of Balsamic. Served with Chef’s Choice Starch & Vegetable

Steak Tower

$24.53

Marinated Filet Medallions layered with Chef’s Choice Starch & Vegetable, finished with Demi Glace

Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna

$26.41

Wild Caught Yellowfin Sashimi Grade Sesame Crusted Tuna. Prepared Rare, and served with Chef’s Choice Starch & Vegetable

Pizzas

Plain Cheese Pizza

$10.38

Our signature house made red sauce smothered with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Pepperoni Pie

$11.79

Our signature house made red sauce with provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Margherita

$12.74

Our signature house made red sauce and garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, sprinkle of provolone and mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.

Garden Pizza

$14.15

Cauliflower crust topped with garlic oil, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, tomato, mushroom, and spinach.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.21

Buffalo sauce, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded chicken, tomato, spinach, and finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Cheese Burger Pizza

$13.21

Seasoned ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and special sauce.

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$13.21

Italian sausage, mozzarella & provolone blend, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and red sauce

MYO Pizza

$11.79

Sometimes you just have to MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA. Create your own by choosing a crust, sauce and all toppings. If it comes out amazing, we may just have to steal the idea from you.

White Pizza

$11.79

Garlic infused Olive Oil, Whipped Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella and Provolone, Tomato, and Spinach

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.83

Three scoops of delicious vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate syrup, strawberry puree, or caramel drizzle. Add any other available toppings as your heart desires!

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.60

Better than the fair! Five house–battered fried Oreos, served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and powdered sugar.

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.83

Sorbet du Jour

$6.60

Ask your bartender or server about today's selection!

SODA

Coke

Coke

$2.83

Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Original.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.83

It's the one and only Diet Coke®.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.83

The OG, the flavor that started it all—classic, cool, crisp lemon-lime taste that’s caffeine free with 100% natural flavors.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.83

Classics never go out of style. Made with the goodness of real lemons, Minute Maid Lemonade is the quintessential refreshing beverage with the great taste of a simpler time.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.83

Fuze Tea offers a delicious blend of tea extracts for a unique flavour experience.

Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.83

Seagram’s Ginger Ale is made with real ginger for a crisp, clean refreshing ginger ale taste. It is the perfect bubbly refresher and mixer.

Cranberry Juice

$2.83

Simply Cranberry Cocktail is perfectly sweet, perfectly tart and perfectly cranberry.

Club Soda

Shirley Temple

$2.83

Bottled Root Beer

$2.83

Bottled Ginger Beer

$2.83Out of stock

Delightfully cool and sugary sweet, its crisp, clean, slightly sweet taste creates amazing cocktails.

Apple Juice

$2.83

Virgin Cocktail

$3.77

Hot Tea

$1.89

Milk

$1.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.36

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$3.77

Single Cans

Pikeland Pils Single Can

$5.50

A northern German-style Pilsner brewed with imported German pils malt and hopped with German and Czech hops. Light in body, light straw in color and dry.

Helles Golden Lager Single Can

$5.50

A German-style golden lager brewed with imported German pils malt and Saaz and Hallertau hops. This light-bodied beer offers a gentle, dry finish. A perennial favorite in the Sly Fox pubs and our brewer's go-to session beer.

SRT Ale Single Can

$5.50

Because every outdoor adventure should end with a great beer. Bike it. Run it. Walk it. Hike it. Paddle it…Enjoy it. Flowing from the refreshingly rural to a modern metropolis, the mighty Schuylkill River is a hidden gem for the residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania and visitors to our region. In appreciation of the diverse recreational activities and natural splendor that the river offers, Sly Fox Brewing Company presents SRT Ale—a golden, hop-forward ale and a salute to the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail. A portion of the proceeds of SRT Ale benefits the Schuylkill River Trail through the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area.

Rt. 113 IPA Single Can

$5.75

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. Every sip will remind you of just why you fell in love with craft beer in the first place.

Vulpulin IPA Single Can

$7.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.

Reading Premium Single Can

$5.00

Updated for a refreshed drinkability, this pre-prohibition classic pale lager is semi-dry and clean with bright carbonation. With each sip you’ll experience notes of citrus, honey, and a subtly sweet finish. Enjoy the history and taste the future of Reading Premium.

Haze Fix Single Can

$6.50

ALT Access Pineapple IPA

$7.50

Sides/Extras

Side Ranch

$0.47

Side CLR

$0.47

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.47

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.47

Side Beer Cheese

$0.47

Side Garlic Parm

$0.47

Side Buffalo

$0.47

Side Balsamic Garlic Aioli

$0.47

Side BBQ

$0.47

Side Honey Mustard

$0.47

Extra Hummus

$2.83

Side of Chicken

$4.72

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.83

Extra Carrots

$0.71

Side Shrimp

$7.55

Side Pita Bread

$2.83

Side Veg du Jour

$3.77

Side Starch du Jour

$3.77

Side Sriracha Honey

$0.47

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.47

Cans: 4 & 6 Pack

Brewed with Munich, pils and German roasted malts and a variety of Bavarian hops, Sly Fox's Dunkel Lager enjoys cult-like status amongst its growing fan base who are lucky enough to catch it on tap each fall.
Pikeland Pils

Pikeland Pils

$10.50

A northern German-style Pilsner brewed with imported German pils malt and hopped with German and Czech hops. Light in body, light straw in color and dry.

Helles Golden Lager

Helles Golden Lager

$10.50

A German-style golden lager brewed with imported German pils malt and Saab and Hallertau hops. This light-bodied beer offers a gentle, dry finish. A perennial favorite in the Sly Fox pubs and our brewer’s go-to session beer.

SRT Ale

SRT Ale

$10.50Out of stock

A golden, hop-forward American Pale Ale and a salute to the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail through the Schuylkill River Heritage area.

Rt. 113 IPA

Rt. 113 IPA

$11.00

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. Every sip will remind you of just why you fell in love with craft beer in the first place.

Haze Fix IPA

Haze Fix IPA

$12.00

Soft, pillowy wheat and oats swirl while lush, fruity hops twirl throughout this hazy thing of beauty. Brewed with Trident, Azacca, and El Dorado hops, this easy-drinking hazy IPA is remarkably smooth on the palate with enchanting notes of candied orange. Get your fix!

Oktoberfest

$11.00Out of stock
Vulpulin IPA

Vulpulin IPA

$10.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.

Reading Premium

Reading Premium

$10.50

Updated for a refreshed drinkability, this pre-prohibition classic pale lager is semi-dry and clean with bright carbonation. With each sip you’ll experience notes of citrus, honey, and a subtly sweet finish. Enjoy the history and taste the future of Reading Premium.

Dunkel Lager

Dunkel Lager

$11.00

Brewed with Munich, pils and German roasted malts and a variety of Bavarian hops, Sly Fox's Dunkel Lager enjoys cult-like status amongst its growing fan base who are lucky enough to catch it on tap each fall.

Blitz Throwback Lager

$10.00

ALT Access Pineapple IPA

$16.00Out of stock

Hazy Alpha Foxtrot

$16.00

Cans: Case

Pikeland Pils

Pikeland Pils

$38.00

A northern German-style Pilsner brewed with imported German pils malt and hopped with German and Czech hops. Light in body, light straw in color and dry.

Helles Golden Lager

Helles Golden Lager

$38.00

A German-style golden lager brewed with imported German pils malt and Saab and Hallertau hops. This light-bodied beer offers a gentle, dry finish. A perennial favorite in the Sly Fox pubs and our brewer’s go-to session beer

SRT Ale

SRT Ale

$38.00Out of stock

A golden, hop-forward American Pale Ale and a salute to the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail through the Schuylkill River Heritage area.

Rt. 113 IPA

Rt. 113 IPA

$40.00

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. Every sip will remind you of just why you fell in love with craft beer in the first place.

Oktoberfest

$40.00Out of stock
Haze Fix

Haze Fix

$44.00

Soft, pillowy wheat and oats swirl while lush, fruity hops twirl throughout this hazy thing of beauty. Brewed with Trident, Azacca, and El Dorado hops, this easy-drinking hazy IPA is remarkably smooth on the palate with enchanting notes of candied orange. Get your fix!

Vulpulin IPA (16oz)

Vulpulin IPA (16oz)

$54.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.

Reading Premium

Reading Premium

$38.00

Updated for a refreshed drinkability, this pre-prohibition classic pale lager is semi-dry and clean with bright carbonation. With each sip you’ll experience notes of citrus, honey, and a subtly sweet finish. Enjoy the history and taste the future of Reading Premium.

Dunkel Lager

Dunkel Lager

$40.00

Brewed with Munich, pils and German roasted malts and a variety of Bavarian hops, Sly Fox's Dunkel Lager enjoys cult-like status amongst its growing fan base who are lucky enough to catch it on tap each fall.

Blitz Throwback Lager

$54.00

ALT Access Pineapple IPA

$90.00

Hazy Alpha Foxtrot

$90.00

Single Cans

Helles Golden Lager (Single Can)

Helles Golden Lager (Single Can)

$4.50

A German-style golden lager brewed with imported German pils malt and Saaz and Hallertau hops. This light-bodied beer offers a gentle, dry finish. A perennial favorite in the Sly Fox pubs and our brewer's go-to session beer.

Pikeland Pils (Single Can)

Pikeland Pils (Single Can)

$4.50

A northern German-style Pilsner brewed with imported German pils malt and hopped with German and Czech hops. Light in body, light straw in color and dry.

SRT Ale (Single Can)

SRT Ale (Single Can)

$4.50

Because every outdoor adventure should end with a great beer. Bike it. Run it. Walk it. Hike it. Paddle it…Enjoy it. Flowing from the refreshingly rural to a modern metropolis, the mighty Schuylkill River is a hidden gem for the residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania and visitors to our region. In appreciation of the diverse recreational activities and natural splendor that the river offers, Sly Fox Brewing Company presents SRT Ale—a golden, hop-forward ale and a salute to the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail. A portion of the proceeds of SRT Ale benefits the Schuylkill River Trail through the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area.

Rt. 113 IPA (Single Can)

Rt. 113 IPA (Single Can)

$4.75

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. Every sip will remind you of just why you fell in love with craft beer in the first place.

Reading Premium (Single Can)

Reading Premium (Single Can)

$5.00

Updated for a refreshed drinkability, this pre-prohibition classic pale lager is semi-dry and clean with bright carbonation. With each sip you’ll experience notes of citrus, honey, and a subtly sweet finish. Enjoy the history and taste the future of Reading Premium.

Vulpulin (Single Can)

Vulpulin (Single Can)

$6.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.

Oktoberfest Can

$4.75Out of stock

Blitz Throwback Lager Single Can

$7.00

ALT Access Pineapple IPA (Single Cans)

$7.50

Dunkel Lager (Single Can)

$4.75

Hazy Alpha Foxtrot (Single Can)

$7.50

1/6 Kegs

Helles Golden Lager

Helles Golden Lager

$73.00

A German-style golden lager brewed with imported German pils malt and Saab and Hallertau hops. This light-bodied beer offers a gentle, dry finish. A perennial favorite in the Sly Fox pubs and our brewer’s go-to session beer

Pikeland Pils

Pikeland Pils

$73.00

A northern German-style Pilsner brewed with imported German pils malt and hopped with German and Czech hops. Light in body, light straw in color and dry.

SRT Ale

SRT Ale

$73.00

A golden, hop-forward American Pale Ale and a salute to the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail through the Schuylkill River Heritage area.

Royal Weisse

Royal Weisse

$73.00

An unforgettable Bavarian-style wheat beer brewed with German pils and wheat malts and hopped with German Northern Brewer hops. This beer is unfiltered and served in a traditional wheat beer glass at our pubs. Medium bodied, honey in color, fruity.

Saison Vos

Saison Vos

$83.00Out of stock

A Belgian-style farmhouse ale brewed with German pils malt, English Target, and East Kent Golding hops, and a special proprietary yeast which imparts it’s dry, spicy character. Golden orange in color.

Rt. 113 IPA

Rt. 113 IPA

$83.00Out of stock

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. Every sip will remind you of just why you fell in love with craft beer in the first place.

Vulpulin

Vulpulin

$89.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.

Tripp Exotic Maibock

Tripp Exotic Maibock

$83.00Out of stock

Festively brewed with German Vienna and Pils malts, Hallertauer hops and the figurative tears of lesser competitors, the 2020 Maibock celebrates the virtual version of our beloved Bock Festival where digital goats ran wild across screens.

Oktoberfest

$83.00Out of stock

Reading Premium

$73.00Out of stock

600

$120.00

For Fox Sake

$119.00

Dunkel Lager

$83.00

Haze Fix Sixtel

$89.00

Slugger

$89.00

1/4 Kegs

600

$140.00

Reading Premium

$97.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

In June of 2019, Sly Fox Brewing Company opened up the first Taphouse in Wyomissing, PA where award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery and Pennsylvania wines and spirits are served along with Sly Fox’s delicious fare in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

Website

Location

820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing, PA 19610

Directions

Gallery
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Company - Lititz
orange starNo Reviews
55 N Water Street Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Levante Stables
orange star4.7 • 230
160 Park Road Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Retriever Brewing Company - 2844 Township Line Road
orange starNo Reviews
2844 Township Line Road Orefield, PA 18069
View restaurantnext
Tavern by Spring House Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
8-10 East Main Street Strasburg, PA 17579
View restaurantnext
Our Town Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
252 N. Prince St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wyomissing

Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.5 • 752
701 Penn Ave West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading
orange star4.6 • 124
645 Penn St Reading, PA 19601
View restaurantnext
Tony's of West Reading
orange star4.7 • 109
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite) West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 19
702 N 8th St Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Rancho Merengue Inc
orange star4.0 • 1
101 S 10th st Reading, PA 19602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wyomissing
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston