Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

Vulpulin (Single Can)

$6.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.