Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive
Wyomissing, PA 19610
Popular Items
SPECIALS!
Chili
Fried Pickle Chips
Topped with Grated Parmesan and Chili Lime Ranch on the side.
Smokehouse Pork Pizza
St. Louis BBQ, Mozzarella & Provolone, Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pickles, Red Onion, and Bourbon BBQ drizzle
Chicken Bacon Melt
Chicken, Bacon, Provolone and American Cheeses, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, & Pesto Aioli
Banana Bread w/ Vanilla Ice Cream & Caramel
House-made Banana Bread WITH OR WITHOUT Walnuts Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel
No Bake Chocolate Cheesecake
Apple Crisp
Pumpkin Cheesecake Enchiladas
Munchies, Wings, Salads
Pretzel Bites
Bite Sized Soft Pretzels with German Mustard or Sly Fox Beer Cheese
Mediterranean Sampler
Chef's speciality white bean hummus and a Greek-inspired olive tapenade, served with feta cheese spread, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and Garlic flatbread, finished with garlic olive oil and scallions.
Mac & Cheese
Made with house made cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and breadcrumbs.
Garlic Knot Cheese Curds
Battered White Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Curds tossed in Garlic Butter, Seasoned Panko, and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Red Sauce
Truffle Brussels Sprouts
White Truffle tossed Brussels Sprouts drizzled with Pomegranate Balsamic Reduction, and served with Chili Lime Ranch
Pierogies
Potato and cheese pierogies tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce, and smothered with caramelized onions, bacon, scallions, and finished with a sour cream drizzle.
Quesadillas
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, corn, and a blend of cheeses, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Irish Nachos
Shredded cheddar, bacon, green onion, tomato, banana pepper, and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Wontons
Wontons stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Cream Cheese, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce, and dressed with Bleu Cheese. Served with a side of Carrots and Blue Cheese Dressing
Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Sesame Crusted Yellowfin Tuna seared Rare, served over Mixed Greens, and finished with Wonton Strips, Wasabi Aioli, and Balsamic Drizzle
Southern Fried Chicken Strips
Tender chicken breast strips seasoned with our "grandma's secret seasoning", served with a house-made honey mustard.
Wings
Jumbo wings - 10 per order. Served with bleu cheese and your choice of up to two sauces. All flats or all drumsticks +$3 Additional sauces +$.50
Sly Fox Salad
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, and crouton, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8
Knitting Mills Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8
Doc's Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta, and banana peppers served with our Greek vinaigrette. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8
Mediterranean Steak Salad
Marinated filet medallions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, white bean hummus, feta, lemon slices, and finished with dill and olive oil.
The Best Dang Salad We've Ever Made
Romaine, spinach, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, and walnuts, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Add Hummus +$3 Add Grilled Chicken +$5 Add Shaved Ribeye +$5 Add Crispy Chicken Strips +$6 Add Grilled Shrimp +$8 Add Marinated Flank Steak +$8 Add Grilled Salmon +$8
Citrus Salad
Spinach, Arugula, Fresh Ricotta, Mandarin Orange, Toasted Pine Nuts, Red Onion, and Sliced Mango tossed in our Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Side Greek Salad
Fries
Side of Regular FF
Sly Fox Hop Fries
Shaved whole flower hops sifted over our signature fries. Served with a choice of balsamic garlic aioli or Sly Fox beer cheese.
Truffle Fries
Our fries sprinkled with truffle seasoning and parmesan cheese blend, topped with grated Parmesan and scallions. Served with balsamic garlic aioli
"Loaded" Fry Stack
Sly Fox Beer Cheese, Bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and scallions.
Sweet Potato Fries
Thin cut sweet potatoes fried to perfection with a touch of sea salt, and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
Handhelds & Entrees
Marinated Filet Sliders
Marinated filet medallions, caramelized onion, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, and horseradish cream sauce.
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Tender chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, and chili lime ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
RT. 113 Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye with sauteéd onions, bacon, provolone/mozzarella blend, American cheese, and our signature Rt. 113 IPA balsamic garlic steak sauce on a hoagie roll.
Sly Fox Buffalo Chicken
Pulled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese dressing and carrots.
Hummus Veggie Wrap
House-made white bean hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomato, baby spinach, and feta cheese spread. (Can be made VEGAN if prepared WITHOUT feta cheese spread) ((Substitute vegan cheese +$3))
Sly Fox Smash Burger
Certified angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and house-made special sauce. PREPARED MEDIUM WELL.
Cajun Shrimp & Cucumber Wrap
Cajun blackened shrimp, cucumbers, black beans, feta cheese, and house-made pico.
Bahn Mi Impossible Burger
Impossible Burger (Plant Based Patty), Shredded Carrots, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, and Garlic Balsamic Aioli
Chicken Bruschetta
Seared Chicken Breast with Fresh Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, and finished with a splash of Balsamic. Served with Chef’s Choice Starch & Vegetable
Steak Tower
Marinated Filet Medallions layered with Chef’s Choice Starch & Vegetable, finished with Demi Glace
Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna
Wild Caught Yellowfin Sashimi Grade Sesame Crusted Tuna. Prepared Rare, and served with Chef’s Choice Starch & Vegetable
Pizzas
Plain Cheese Pizza
Our signature house made red sauce smothered with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Pepperoni Pie
Our signature house made red sauce with provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Margherita
Our signature house made red sauce and garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, sprinkle of provolone and mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.
Garden Pizza
Cauliflower crust topped with garlic oil, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, tomato, mushroom, and spinach.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, provolone, mozzarella, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded chicken, tomato, spinach, and finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Cheese Burger Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, provolone, mozzarella, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and special sauce.
Sausage & Peppers Pizza
Italian sausage, mozzarella & provolone blend, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and red sauce
MYO Pizza
Sometimes you just have to MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA. Create your own by choosing a crust, sauce and all toppings. If it comes out amazing, we may just have to steal the idea from you.
White Pizza
Garlic infused Olive Oil, Whipped Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella and Provolone, Tomato, and Spinach
Desserts
Vanilla Ice Cream
Three scoops of delicious vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate syrup, strawberry puree, or caramel drizzle. Add any other available toppings as your heart desires!
Deep Fried Oreos
Better than the fair! Five house–battered fried Oreos, served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and powdered sugar.
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sorbet du Jour
Ask your bartender or server about today's selection!
SODA
Coke
Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Original.
Diet Coke
It's the one and only Diet Coke®.
Sprite
The OG, the flavor that started it all—classic, cool, crisp lemon-lime taste that’s caffeine free with 100% natural flavors.
Lemonade
Classics never go out of style. Made with the goodness of real lemons, Minute Maid Lemonade is the quintessential refreshing beverage with the great taste of a simpler time.
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Fuze Tea offers a delicious blend of tea extracts for a unique flavour experience.
Gingerale
Seagram’s Ginger Ale is made with real ginger for a crisp, clean refreshing ginger ale taste. It is the perfect bubbly refresher and mixer.
Cranberry Juice
Simply Cranberry Cocktail is perfectly sweet, perfectly tart and perfectly cranberry.
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
Bottled Root Beer
Bottled Ginger Beer
Delightfully cool and sugary sweet, its crisp, clean, slightly sweet taste creates amazing cocktails.
Apple Juice
Virgin Cocktail
Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Freshly Squeezed OJ
Single Cans
Sides/Extras
Side Ranch
Side CLR
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Beer Cheese
Side Garlic Parm
Side Buffalo
Side Balsamic Garlic Aioli
Side BBQ
Side Honey Mustard
Extra Hummus
Side of Chicken
Side Tortilla Chips
Extra Carrots
Side Shrimp
Side Pita Bread
Side Veg du Jour
Side Starch du Jour
Side Sriracha Honey
Side Caesar Dressing
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
In June of 2019, Sly Fox Brewing Company opened up the first Taphouse in Wyomissing, PA where award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery and Pennsylvania wines and spirits are served along with Sly Fox’s delicious fare in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing, PA 19610