Brewpubs & Breweries

Retriever Brewing Company 2844 Township Line Road

2844 Township Line Road

Orefield, PA 18069

Draft Beer

Beer Flight

$12.00

Choose 4 Retriever Brews!!

Beer Token

$6.00

RBC - Blue's Brew

$5.00+
RBC - Cranberry Shandy

$6.00+

RBC - Cream Ale

$6.00+

RBC - Dog Daze

$8.00+

RBC - Licks of Haze

$6.00+

RBC - Mandarin Orange Shandy

$6.00+

RBC - Mountain Dog Lager

$5.00+

RBC - Pucker Pup Rasp

$7.00+

RBC - Pups in the Creek

$7.00+
RBC - Pups in the Orchard

$6.00+

RBC - Who Let The Dog Stout

$6.00+

RBC- Perros In Sombreros

$6.00+

RBC- Pups in the Stein

$6.00+

RBC- Waggin' Tail

$6.00+

RBC Cider-Mosas

16oz Cider-Mosa

$6.00

36 oz Carafe

$15.00

Flight

$12.00

Wine

Weathered - Sunset

$8.00
Weathered - Naked

$8.00
Weathered - Melange

$8.00
Weathered - Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Antler Ridge - Diamond

$8.00Out of stock

Antler Ridge - Dragon Tail

$8.00Out of stock
Weathered - Sunrise

$8.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Raspberry Gimlet

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Lowhill Lemonade

$12.00

Raspberry Refresher

$12.00

Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Respect Your Elder

$12.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Patriot

$12.00

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Berry Coolata

$12.00

Michelada

$9.00

Cranberry Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Apple Pie Margarita

$10.00

Spiced Cranberry Mojito

$10.00

Apple Cider Mule

$10.00

Canned Cocktails

Boardroom - Cherry Berry Vodka Soda

$8.00

Boardroom - Cranberry Vodka Soda

$8.00

Boardroom - Grapefruit Citrus Vodka Soda

$8.00

Boardroom - Lemon Iced Tea Vodka

$8.00

Boardroom - Margarita

$8.00

Boardroom - Peach Iced Tea Vodka

$8.00

Boardroom - Pineapple Mango Vodka Soda

$8.00

Boardroom - Raspberry Iced Tea Vodka

$8.00Out of stock

Liqour

House Gin

$9.00

House Rum

$9.00

House Tequila

$9.00

House Vodka

$9.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

MLH Cracked Coconut Rum

$9.00

8 Oaks Whiskey / Bourbon

$12.00

Hard Seltzer

Two Robbers - Black Cherry Lemon

$5.00

Two Robbers - Grapefruit Kiwi

$5.00Out of stock

Two Robbers - Orange Mango

$5.00

Two Robbers - Peach Berry

$5.00

Two Robbers - Raspberry Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Two Robbers - Pineapple Ginger

$5.00

Two Robbers - Fruit Punch

$5.00

Two Robbers - Watermelon Punch

$5.00

Two Robbers - Mango Punch

$5.00

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Watermelon Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Free Refill

Water

$1.00

Snacks

Bbq Beef Stick

$3.00

Habanero Beef Stick

$3.00

Honey Habanero

$9.00Out of stock

Lilly Q Carolina Dirt BBQ

$2.50Out of stock

Lilly Q Hot Pepper Vinegar

$2.50Out of stock

Lilly Q OG Kettle Cooked

$2.50

Lilly Q Sea Salt And Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Righteous Felon Maryland Monroe (2oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Righteous Felon OG Hickory (2oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Righteous Felon Snack Stick (1oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Righteous Felon Victorius (2oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Righteous Habanero Escobar (2oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Utz Chips

$1.00

Martins Chips

$2.00

RBC Packaged Product

Cranberry Shandy - 4 Pack

$16.00

Cream Ale - 4 Pack

$12.00

Dog Daze - 4 Pack

$20.00

Mandarin Orange Shandy - 4 Pack

$15.00

Mountain Dog Lager - 4 Pack

$14.00

Pucker Pup Rasp - 4 Pack

$18.00

Pups In The Creek - 4 Pack

$18.00

Pups in the Orchard - 4 Pack

$12.00

Pups in the Stein - 4 Pack

$15.00

Waggin' Tail - 4 Pack

$15.00

Merchandise

14 oz Teku

$12.00Out of stock

16 oz Can Cooler

$20.00

16oz Willi Becher Glass

$10.00

17 oz Nordic Glass

$10.00Out of stock

5" Sticker

$3.00

Bella Men's Tank

$15.00

Bella Men's T-Shirt Blue

$20.00

Bella Men's T-Shirt Green

$20.00

Bella Men's T-Shirt White

$20.00

Bella Women's T-Shirt Blue

$20.00

Bella Women's T-Shirt Green

$20.00

Bella Women's T-Shirt White

$20.00

Brewscuits Peanut Butter

$10.00+

Brewscuits Pumpkin

$10.00+

Brewscuits Sweet Potato

$10.00+

Cotton Hat

$15.00

Craft Beer Retriever Bandana

$5.00

Dog Collar

$10.00

Dog Collar and Leash Combo

$20.00

Dog Leash

$15.00

Leather Patch Hat - Black/Black

$30.00

Leather Patch Hat Green/Green

$30.00

Ladies Tank

$15.00

Men's Dri-Fit Shirt (navy)

$35.00

Men's Dri-Fit Shirt (white)

$35.00

Bella Mens Mint

$20.00

Men's T-Shirt Blue Hanes

$20.00

Women's Dri-Fit Shirt (black)

$35.00

Women's Dri-Fit Shirt (navy)

$35.00

Women's Dri-Fit Shirt (white)

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
RETRIEVER BREWING COMPANY GREAT DOGS | BETTER BEER

2844 Township Line Road, Orefield, PA 18069

