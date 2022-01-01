Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hop Hill Brewing

1988 Blair Avenue

Bethlehem, PA 18015

16oz Cans

Drawing Blanks

$7.00

Drinking Games

$4.00

Gone Tubin

$6.00

House IPA

$6.00

Spilled Milk

$6.00

Morning Blonde

$6.00

Snake Juice

$5.00

Neutrino Burst

$7.00

Tee Time

$6.00

Common Knowledge

$5.00

Tiny House

$5.00

Walter Street Wheat

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Hours for Pick Up: Wed-Fri 3pm-10pm Saturday 12pm-10pm Sunday 12pm-8pm Closed Monday and Tuesday. We are delivering Mon-Sat for next day deliveries. Thank you for your order.

1988 Blair Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18015

