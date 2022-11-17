Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Gastropubs

Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom

review star

No reviews yet

938 Lifestyle Center

Whitehall, PA 18052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Giant Brew Pretzel

$14.00

SMOTHERED PRETZEL

$18.00

Garlic Parm Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Green Machine Hummus

$19.00

Hummus Flight

$22.00

Cup Soup

$8.00

Pretzel Knots side mustard

$14.00

Pretzel Knots side cheese

$14.00

NACHOS

HOUSE NACHOS

$16.00

CHICKEN B. RANCH NACHOS

$20.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN NACHOS

$20.00

BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

$20.00

Cheese Board + Soup

Meat & Cheese Board

$30.00

Salad

Burrata Caprese Salad

$22.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Napoli House Salad

$14.00

The Pixie Garden

$15.00

Chickpea Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Southwest Chickpea Salad

$16.00

Bacon and Orange Salad

$15.00

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$16.00

Rustica Pizza

$18.00

Pbc Pizza

$18.00

Portofino

$18.00

Salsiccia & Broccoli Rabe

$19.00

Luna Rossa

$18.00

Molta Carne

$19.00

Milan Pizza

$17.00

Tuscany Pizza

$19.00

Angeli Pizza

$18.00

Bianca Pizza

$16.00

Pizza Ala Pesto

$18.00

Amalfi Pizza

$19.00

Burrata Pizza

$22.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Capricciosa

$20.00

Mediterranean Goat Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Street Corn Pizza

$19.00

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Salteed Caramel

$7.99

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.99

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$11.00

SIDES

Side Bread

$2.50

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Extra Crackers (4)

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

SIde Caesar

$6.00

Mayo

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Bavarian Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Amalfi Vinagrette

$0.50

PBC Lager Vinagrette

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Apple Vin

$0.50

Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Wasabi Cucumber

$0.50

Soda/Milk/Juice

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

MOCKTAILS

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Tea

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Bottled

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

SWAG 2

Black PBC Shirt

$16.00+

Burgandy PBC Shirt

$16.00+

Black Hoodie

$35.00+

Blue Hoodie

$35.00+

Tie Dye PBC Shirt

$22.00+

Tank Top PBC Shirt

$22.00+

Brown Bag Cool Cooler

$12.00

Fanny pack

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

938 Lifestyle Center, Whitehall, PA 18052

Directions

Gallery
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom image
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom image
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

McCall Collective Brewing
orange star4.9 • 395
102 East Susquehanna Street Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Vivo Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4558 crackersport road allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Hop Hill Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1988 Blair Avenue Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Funk Brewing - Emmaus, PA
orange starNo Reviews
19 S 6th St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Whitehall

Griddle 145
orange star4.4 • 1,485
1146 MacArthur Road Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Whitehall
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston