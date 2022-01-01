Whitehall restaurants you'll love
Whitehall's top cuisines
Must-try Whitehall restaurants
More about My Tequila House
My Tequila House
1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall
|Popular items
|Guacamole Traditional
|$13.00
Fresh! Prepared to order with avocado + onion + cilantro + tomato + jalapeno to taste.
|Tacos de Asada
|$18.00
Choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, stuffed with tender steak strips or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and black beans or refried beans.
|Tacos Gobernador
|$21.00
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas, richly filled with cut shrimp, roasted poblano peppers, sauteed onions and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with black beans or refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Griddle 145
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Griddle 145
1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall
|Popular items
|Rodeo Omelet
|$11.50
Chorizo, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with sour cream and cilantro.
|Gabe's Breakfast Melt
|$12.00
Grilled sourdough bread with two hard fried eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, melted Swiss and cheddar jack cheese, and garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes.
|Strawberry Dream French Toast
Traditional french toast topped with strawberry cream cheese, fresh sliced strawberries and house strawberry sauce.