Whitehall restaurants you'll love

Whitehall restaurants

Whitehall restaurants
  • Whitehall

Whitehall's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Must-try Whitehall restaurants

My Tequila House

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

Guacamole Traditional$13.00
Fresh! Prepared to order with avocado + onion + cilantro + tomato + jalapeno to taste.
Tacos de Asada$18.00
Choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, stuffed with tender steak strips or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and black beans or refried beans.
Tacos Gobernador$21.00
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas, richly filled with cut shrimp, roasted poblano peppers, sauteed onions and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with black beans or refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about My Tequila House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Griddle 145

1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall

Avg 4.4 (1485 reviews)
Rodeo Omelet$11.50
Chorizo, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with sour cream and cilantro.
Gabe's Breakfast Melt$12.00
Grilled sourdough bread with two hard fried eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, melted Swiss and cheddar jack cheese, and garlic aioli. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Strawberry Dream French Toast
Traditional french toast topped with strawberry cream cheese, fresh sliced strawberries and house strawberry sauce.
More about Griddle 145
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom

938 Lifestyle Center, Whitehall

Burrata Pizza$22.00
Portofino$18.00
Molta Carne$19.00
More about Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom

Explore restaurants in Whitehall

Tacos

More near Whitehall

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
More popular cities

