Enchiladas in Whitehall

Whitehall restaurants
Whitehall restaurants that serve enchiladas

My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

Takeout
Spinach Enchiladas$18.00
Spinach + garlic sauteed in white wine + butter, wrapped in four corn tortillas. Served with your choice of Mexican rice, black beans, or refried beans. Topped with your choice of one of our two signature sauces and sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes$17.00
Four soft, delicious chicken enchiladas, covered with green sauce, topped with queso fresco, and onions. Offered with your choice of refried beans or black beans and steaming Mexican rice.
Enchiladas Poblanas$17.00
Four chicken enchiladas smothered in a flavorful, famous mole sauce, garnished with creamy sour cream and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, served with either black beans or refried beans and Mexican rice.
Tacos El Jalapeño

1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall

Takeout
Poblanas Enchiladas$13.00
Red Enchiladas$13.00
Green Enchiladas$13.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken covered with green tomatillo sauce, or red tomato sauce, or mole + lettuce + tomato + avocado + fresh cheese + sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Tres tortillas de maíz rellenas de pollo cubiertas con la salsa de su elección, salsa verde de tomatillo, salsa roja de tomate con chile guajillo o mole poblano + lechuga + tomate + queso molido + aguacate + crema + arroz y frijol.
