Burritos in Whitehall
Whitehall restaurants that serve burritos
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall
|Burrito Maya
|$18.00
Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with a delightful, healthy combination of Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, sauteed onion, fresh tomato, and tasty zucchini. Finished with mouthwatering, melted cheese, and a glaze of green sauce.
|Burrito Yucatan
|$20.00
Grilled chicken, in a medley of zucchini, onion, tomato, sour cream, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Stuffed inside a big flour tortilla, covered with melted cheese and green salsa.
|Burrito California
|$20.00
Big flour tortilla filled with delicately thinly sliced steak or grilled chicken, combined with grilled onions, sour cream, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and the delicious mole sauce!
More about Tacos El Jalapeño
Tacos El Jalapeño
1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall
|Burrito
|$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with the meat of your choice + rice + refried beans + cilantro + onion + sour cream + fresh cheese on top. Served with rice and beans or salad.
Tortilla de harina rellena con la carne de su elección + arroz + frijoles refritos + cilantro + cebolla + crema + queso molido arriba. Acompañado con arroz y frijol o ensalada.