Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Whitehall

Go
Whitehall restaurants
Toast

Whitehall restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Maya$18.00
Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with a delightful, healthy combination of Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, sauteed onion, fresh tomato, and tasty zucchini. Finished with mouthwatering, melted cheese, and a glaze of green sauce.
Burrito Yucatan$20.00
Grilled chicken, in a medley of zucchini, onion, tomato, sour cream, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Stuffed inside a big flour tortilla, covered with melted cheese and green salsa.
Burrito California$20.00
Big flour tortilla filled with delicately thinly sliced steak or grilled chicken, combined with grilled onions, sour cream, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and the delicious mole sauce!
More about My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
Main pic

 

Tacos El Jalapeño

1033 North 6th Street, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with the meat of your choice + rice + refried beans + cilantro + onion + sour cream + fresh cheese on top. Served with rice and beans or salad.
Tortilla de harina rellena con la carne de su elección + arroz + frijoles refritos + cilantro + cebolla + crema + queso molido arriba. Acompañado con arroz y frijol o ensalada.
More about Tacos El Jalapeño

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitehall

Shrimp Tacos

Tacos

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Chimichangas

Map

More near Whitehall to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston