Philly Pretzel Factory - 0206 (Whitehall)
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2415 Macarthur Road, Whitehall PA 18052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
No Reviews
1808 MacArthur Rd Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurant
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
No Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurant
Grove Street Pub & Grill - 1094 Howertown Rd
No Reviews
1092 Howertown Rd North Catasauqua, PA 18032
View restaurant