Go
Toast

My Tequila House

Mexican restaurant to live a different experience. We have an excellent selection of Margaritas & Tequilas. Traditional and contemporary cuisine with our own touch. Excellent atmosphere and service.

Macarthur Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tropical Tacos$18.00
Choice of four corn or three flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, roasted pineapple, onions, and finished with jalapenos or green peppers. Served with cilantro, our greenhouse sauce, and black or refried beans.
Queso Fundido$13.00
Sizzling, melted Chihuahua cheese with your choice of Mexico’s famous chorizo sausage or traditional mild roasted poblano peppers strips, served with three flour tortillas or four corn tortillas and pico de gallo.
Salmon Tacos$17.00
Three delicious salmon tacos, salmon, glazed with agave, mezcal, and a unique chipotle and cinnamon blend, served with corn or flour tortillas, mango pico de gallo, avocado and our signature greenhouse sauce.
Empanadas$13.00
Two crispy golden empanadas accompanied with red salsa, green salsa, and sour cream. Your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken sauteed with a touch of chipotle plus a Mexican cheeses blend.
Ceviche$19.00
Fresh fish fillet cooked in fresh lime juice, accompanied with shrimp and scallops, prepared with tomato, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, avocado and a touch of jalapeno pepper.
Guacamole Traditional$13.00
Fresh! Prepared to order with avocado + onion + cilantro + tomato + jalapeno to taste.
Enchiladas Poblanas$17.00
Four chicken enchiladas smothered in a flavorful, famous mole sauce, garnished with creamy sour cream and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, served with either black beans or refried beans and Mexican rice.
Shrimp a la Diabla$26.00
Grilled shrimp served over Mexican rice and topped with a warm, melted cheese sauce. Accompanied with a tomatillo sauce on the side. With your choice of one side.
Cheese Dip with Jalapenos$7.00
Mouthwatering creamy, melted cheese mixed with jalapenos. Excellent to pair with your chips!
Chimichanga$19.00
Loaded flour tortilla, filled with grilled steak or grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Fried to a golden brown and lightly drizzled with a signature sauce of your choice. Served with a melted cheese sauce on the side. With your choice of two sides.
See full menu

Location

Macarthur Rd

Whitehall PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fegley's Allentown Brew Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grove Street Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD PLACE

Birriaholic

No reviews yet

Specializing in the ultimate Birria Tacos sensation! Your one stop family eatery, satisfying family's cravings with Latin Fusion flavors. Steam tables offering various combinations of dishes as well as a back kitchen for the dishes requiring more preparation. Dine in & take out available.

The Brick

No reviews yet

Dine in, take out, curbside, and delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston