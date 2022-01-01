Lehighton restaurants you'll love

Lehighton restaurants
Toast
  • Lehighton

Lehighton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Must-try Lehighton restaurants

Perch at Jim Thorpe image

 

Perch at Jim Thorpe

300 Mauch Chunk Street, Lehighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Homefries$3.00
Made with local potatoes and seasoned to perfection!
Single Bagel$1.00
Made fresh, in-house daily!
The Cali$6.19
Fried Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Pico, Southwest Sauce on a Spinach Bagel
**Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**
VERONA PIZZA HOUSE image

 

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE

401 Mahoning St,, Lehighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cheese Pizza & Order Of Garlic Knots$13.99
Garlic Knots (6)$3.50
Large Regular Pie Pizza$12.75
The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill image

 

The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill

500 Bridge St, Weissport

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BACON & BLEU$12.00
Antibiotic free non-gmo Bell & Evans buttermilk breaded chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and ranch dressing, on a brioche bun
CUBAN SANDWICH$11.00
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickles, on a club roll
THE GODFATHER$17.00
Half a pound of thinly sliced authentic Montreal smoked brisket, horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, swiss, rye bread, crisp dill pickle
Banner pic

 

Pancho's Mexican Food Truck

2897 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, Lehighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

PIZZA COMO

1241 BLAKESLEE BOULEVARD DR E, LEHIGHTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
