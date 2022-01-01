Lehighton restaurants you'll love
Perch at Jim Thorpe
300 Mauch Chunk Street, Lehighton
Popular items
Homefries
|$3.00
Made with local potatoes and seasoned to perfection!
Single Bagel
|$1.00
Made fresh, in-house daily!
The Cali
|$6.19
Fried Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Pico, Southwest Sauce on a Spinach Bagel
**Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**
VERONA PIZZA HOUSE
401 Mahoning St,, Lehighton
Popular items
Large Cheese Pizza & Order Of Garlic Knots
|$13.99
Garlic Knots (6)
|$3.50
Large Regular Pie Pizza
|$12.75
The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill
500 Bridge St, Weissport
Popular items
BACON & BLEU
|$12.00
Antibiotic free non-gmo Bell & Evans buttermilk breaded chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and ranch dressing, on a brioche bun
CUBAN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickles, on a club roll
THE GODFATHER
|$17.00
Half a pound of thinly sliced authentic Montreal smoked brisket, horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, swiss, rye bread, crisp dill pickle
Pancho's Mexican Food Truck
2897 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, Lehighton
PIZZA COMO
1241 BLAKESLEE BOULEVARD DR E, LEHIGHTON