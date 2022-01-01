Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Lehighton
/
Lehighton
/
Quesadillas
Lehighton restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Gorge Eatery
500 Bridge St, Weissport
Avg 4.5
(121 reviews)
HARVEST QUESADILLA
$10.00
More about The Gorge Eatery
Barn Door Pizza
6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton
No reviews yet
Quesadilla with Salad
$10.00
Chicken, mozzarella, sour cream & salsa on the side, served with a side salad or fries
Quesadilla with Fries
$10.00
Chicken, mozzarella, sour cream & salsa on the side, served with a side salad or fries
More about Barn Door Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Lehighton
French Fries
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Sicilian Pizza
Cake
Steak Sandwiches
Salmon
Chicken Wraps
More near Lehighton to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston