Quesadillas in Lehighton

Lehighton restaurants
Lehighton restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill image

 

The Gorge Eatery

500 Bridge St, Weissport

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
Takeout
HARVEST QUESADILLA$10.00
More about The Gorge Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Barn Door Pizza

6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla with Salad$10.00
Chicken, mozzarella, sour cream & salsa on the side, served with a side salad or fries
Quesadilla with Fries$10.00
Chicken, mozzarella, sour cream & salsa on the side, served with a side salad or fries
More about Barn Door Pizza

