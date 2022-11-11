Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill 2224 State Hill Rd
2224 State Hill Rd
Reading, PA 19606
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
EMPANADAS
Two classic crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, vegetables and Chihuahua cheese, with side of green sauce, tomato sauce and sour cream.
SHRIMP NACHOS
Savory sauteed Shrimp served over crunchy corn tortilla chips with refried beans, grated cheese, jalapeño and pico de gallo.
ALEBRIJE CHEESY FRIES
Fries topped with chihuahua cheese, Mexican chorizo, jalapenos, melted cheese, pico de gallo served with chipotle mayo.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Alebrije’s Mexican style shrimp cocktail. Cooked with pico de gallo, fresh avocado and sweet tomato sauce.
FLAUTAS
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and roasted tomato sauce.
NACHOS ALEBRIJE
Nachos with assorted toppings: cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, covered with jalapeno cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
CHILE RELLENO
A slightly spicy poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, breaded, fried and topped with our red sauce.
CHEESE DIP WITH JALAPENOS
Mouthwatering mild cheese dip mixed with jalapenos.
GUACAMOLE DIP "THE ORIGINAL'
Made daily with fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro.
NACHOS DE CARNITAS
(Pulled pork nachos). Cheese nachos topped with carnitas, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
QUESO FUNDIDO
POBLANO CHORIZO
GUACAMOLE LIVE
Try our award-winning authentic recipe, fresh ingredients prepared table side... a true Alebrije experience! Add as many things as you want: fresh lime, diced red onion, cilantro, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, salt.
NACHOS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
CHICKEN and CHEESE QUESADILLA
SOUPS & SALADS
TORTILLA SOUP
Traditional Mexican cuisine style soup! Includes tortilla strips, cheese, sour cream, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Add shredded chicken 1.50
POLLO SOUP
Perfectly seasoned chicken, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
POBLANO SOUP
Warm your soul with this smooth and slightly spicy poblano soup made with poblano pepper topped with sour cream and roasted corn.
CALDO TLALPENO
Delicious shredded chicken, Mexican rice, Chihuahua cheese, sliced avocado and spicy chipotle pepper.
SHRIMP SOUP
Cooked shrimp, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
TACO SALAD
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, melted cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
TACO SALAD FAJITA
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.
TACO SALAD SHRIMP
GRILLED POLLO SALAD
ENCHILADAS
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Three delicious enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp, tomato sauce and pico de gallo, topped with green sauce, red sauce and queso fresco. Accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choose your sauce: Poblanas (Mole)
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, red onions and cheese, accompanied with refried beans.
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS
A fine selection of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada rolled in corn tortillas. Smothered in enchilada sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
ENCHILADAS TAPATIAS
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choose your sauce: Tapatias (not spicy) (Red)
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choose your sauce: Verde (green)
SPINACH ENCHILADAS
Fresh spinach sautéed in garlic butter with a touch of white wine, wrapped in three corn tortillas topped with mild creamy chipotle sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and beans
QUESADILLAS
FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
CHICKEN & SPINACH QUESADILLA
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, cheese, crisp lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
SPINACH QUESADILLA
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed spinach, onions, cheese, crisp lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Add chicken 3.50
SHRIMP FAJITA QUESA
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Shrimp 14.50
TACOS
TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
TACO STEAK & CHORIZO
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
TACOS CHORIZO(MEXICAN SAUSAGE)
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
TACOS AL PASTOR
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
TACOS de CARNITAS
Pulled pork with your choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, complemented with guacamole, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
TACOS GOBERNA
Four corn tortillas filled with shrimp, roasted peppers, sautéed onions and Chihuahua cheese, accompanied with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado.
TUNA TACOS
Four yellowfin tuna tacos served in corn tortillas with arugula lettuce, mango pico de gallo, avocado, and our house soy sauce. Served with Mexican rice and broccoli.
VEGGIE TACOS
Four tacos in a corn tortilla, filled with sautéed zucchini, red and green peppers, corn, and onions. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
DUCK CARNITAS TACOS
A reconstruction of the original Michoacan style carnitas prepared with fatty confit duck breast. Served in four corn tortillas accompanied with cilantro, onions, Mexican rice, refried beans and our signature hot sauce.
BIRRIA TACOS
A slow cooked, and traditional, homemade marinaded beef. Four corn tortillas fi lled with our birria topped with cilantro and onions. Served with Mexican rice or refried beans, tomatillo sauce, and our delicious stew.
FISH TACOS
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in three flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
SALMON TACOS
Choice of three flour tortillas or four corn tortillas. Pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, mezcal and chipotle cinnamon blend. Topped with lettuce, mango and pico de gallo, accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
ENTRES & SPECIALTIES
MAR Y TIERRA
Carne asada, grilled shrimp, Mexican chorizo, grilled chicken breast, Chihuahua cheese, and cilantro, mixed in a red Mexican sauce, served in a molcajete (volcanic rock). Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas. (Non-spicy sauce available) Add Shrimp 4.99
PARRILLADA MIXTA
Angus Ribeye, marinated chicken breast, Mexican chorizo, sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with two mouthwatering cheese quesadillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, flour tortillas and spicy tomatillo sauce.
CARNE ASADA
Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99
SALMON GLAZED WITH AGAVE
Pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, mezcal and special chipotle and cinnamon blend. Covered with mild creamy chipotle sauce. Served with broccoli and Mexican rice.
SHRIMP A LA DIABLA
Grilled shrimp and sauteed onions coated with spicy tomatillo sauce and topped with melted cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and tomatoes.
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.
CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
POLLO JALISCO
Chicken breast strips layered over Mexican rice and topped with our delicious cheese dip. Accompanied with refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
POLLO MICHOAC
Chicken breast marinated in tasty guajillo sauce, topped with sauteed zucchinis and onions, drenched with cheese sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, fresh lettuce and tomatoes.
POLLO TAPATIO
An exquisite combination of delicately prepared shrimp and chicken breast strips, covered with cheese sauce and served over Mexican rice. Complemented with refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
POLLO RANCHERO
Grilled chicken strips with grated cheese and given with ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas.
CHORIPOLLO
Charbroiled chicken breast marinated in guajillo sauce, covered with grilled chorizo, sauteed onions and cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, flour tortillas, lettuce and tomatoes.
FAJITAS
FAJA CARNITAS
Sauteed onions and zucchini, topped with pulled pork. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
FAJITAS
Sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of: Steak or Chicken
FAJITAS ALEBRIJE
A flavorful assortment of steak, chicken and shrimp, cooked to perfection with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
VEGGIE FAJITAS
A sizzling hot garden variety of sauteed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes and mushrooms, served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with grilled Shrimp
BURRITOS
BURRITO MAYA
Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with a combination of Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, sautéed onion and tasty zucchini. Topped with mouthwatering melted cheese and a glaze of green sauce. Add chicken. 3.50
BURRITO ALEBRIJE
Flour tortilla filled with seasoned lean ground beef or shredded chicken, and topped with delicious tomato sauce, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
BURRITO DE LA ROQUETA
Two soft flour tortillas filled with an exquisite choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, topped with creamy melted cheese, our famous Mole sauce and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of refried beans or Mexican rice.
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Oversized flour tortilla filled with steak strips, combined with grilled onions, sour cream and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and our famous mole sauce.
BURRITO YUCATAN
Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with a combination of chicken, Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, sautéed onion and tasty zucchini. Topped with mouthwatering melted cheese and a glaze of green sauce.
COMBO PLATTERS
Combo 1
One taco, two enchiladas, and Mexican rice.
Combo 2
One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada.
Combo 3
Two tacos, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Combo 4
One enchilada, one chile poblano, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Combo 5
One taco, one enchilada, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Combo 6
Two enchiladas, Mexican rice, and Refried beans.
KIDS
SIDE ORDERS
MEXICAN RICE
REFRIED BEANS
RICE & BEANS
FRENCH FRIES
SOUR CREAM
FLOUR TORTILA
CORN TORTILLAS
LARGE GUACAMOLE
BAG OF CHIPS
LARGE BAG OF CHIPS
LARGE SALSA
LARGE CHEESE DIP
Extra SALSA for Chips
PICO DE GALLO
PICO DE GAL GD
SHREDDED CHEESE
JALAPENOS
LETTUCE
LETTUCE & TOMATO
CILANTRO
SIDE ONIOS
TOMATOES
BROCCOLI
SIDE OF ZUCHINI
Side of Peppers
HALF OF SOUR CREAM
HALF CHEESE DIP
HALF GUACAMOLE
TOMATILLO
Sd Spinach
