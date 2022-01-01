Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.50
Three tacos filled with crispy beer battered cod topped with zesty house pico slaw and chipotle ranch served in grilled corn tortillas. We build them for you or we can send them home deconstructed.
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.50
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in three flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
DUCK CARNITAS TACOS$15.99
A reconstruction of the original Michoacan style carnitas prepared with fatty confit duck breast. Served in four corn tortillas accompanied with cilantro, onions, Mexican rice, refried beans and our signature hot sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS GOBERNA$16.50
Four corn tortillas filled with shrimp, roasted peppers, sautéed onions and Chihuahua cheese, accompanied with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado.
TACO SALAD FAJITA$11.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sautéed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce.
TACO SALAD$12.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, melted cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Item pic

 

Taqueria Comalli

701 Court Street, West Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
El Classico Taco Party Tray$49.99
Tray Includes:
12 Tacos - 3 of Each Classic street-style taco! (El Jefe, Tinga, Al Pastor, El Chorizo)
2 Orders of Guacamole
Large Bowl of Chips
All of our homemade Salsas
Utensils and Paperware
Feeds 4-6 People
Deluxe Taco Party Tray$65.99
Our Ultimate Taco Sampler Tray Includes:
16 Tacos - 2 of Each: Jefe, Pastor, Tinga, Chorizo, Gallo, El Camaron, Brulee, (1) Nopal , (1) El Fungi
2 Orders of Guacamole
Large Bowl of Chips
All of our homemade Salsas
Utensils and Paperware
Birria Tacos (3) with Consume$14.99
Beef Birria tacos (3) slow-cooked served over two fried cheese-filled stone-ground corn tortillas and a side of Consommé (stew)
More about Taqueria Comalli
Banner pic

 

Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO SALAD FAJITA$11.50
TACO RICE & BEAN$6.99
TACO STEAK & CHORIZO$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Pretzels

Steak Tacos

Chai Lattes

Cheese Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Veggie Tacos

Sicilian Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston