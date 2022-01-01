Tacos in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Fish Tacos
|$11.50
Three tacos filled with crispy beer battered cod topped with zesty house pico slaw and chipotle ranch served in grilled corn tortillas. We build them for you or we can send them home deconstructed.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|FISH TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in three flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|DUCK CARNITAS TACOS
|$15.99
A reconstruction of the original Michoacan style carnitas prepared with fatty confit duck breast. Served in four corn tortillas accompanied with cilantro, onions, Mexican rice, refried beans and our signature hot sauce.
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|TACOS GOBERNA
|$16.50
Four corn tortillas filled with shrimp, roasted peppers, sautéed onions and Chihuahua cheese, accompanied with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado.
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$11.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sautéed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce.
|TACO SALAD
|$12.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, melted cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
More about Taqueria Comalli
Taqueria Comalli
701 Court Street, West Reading
|El Classico Taco Party Tray
|$49.99
Tray Includes:
12 Tacos - 3 of Each Classic street-style taco! (El Jefe, Tinga, Al Pastor, El Chorizo)
2 Orders of Guacamole
Large Bowl of Chips
All of our homemade Salsas
Utensils and Paperware
Feeds 4-6 People
|Deluxe Taco Party Tray
|$65.99
Our Ultimate Taco Sampler Tray Includes:
16 Tacos - 2 of Each: Jefe, Pastor, Tinga, Chorizo, Gallo, El Camaron, Brulee, (1) Nopal , (1) El Fungi
2 Orders of Guacamole
Large Bowl of Chips
All of our homemade Salsas
Utensils and Paperware
|Birria Tacos (3) with Consume
|$14.99
Beef Birria tacos (3) slow-cooked served over two fried cheese-filled stone-ground corn tortillas and a side of Consommé (stew)
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$11.50
|TACO RICE & BEAN
|$6.99
|TACO STEAK & CHORIZO
|$14.99
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.