Comālli Taqueria
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tacos | Dillas | Tazónes | Tostadas | Guac Family-owned New Age Taqueria with Mexican Roots & Soul
Location
701 Court Street, West Reading, PA 19611
