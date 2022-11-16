Restaurant header imageView gallery

Comālli Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

701 Court Street

West Reading, PA 19611

Order Again

Popular Items

El Tazón (Bowl)
El Jefe
Tinga

Special of the Day

Tacos Dorados (3) (Fried Tacos)

$9.99Out of stock

3 Pan-fried tacos Pulled Chicken Shredded Romaine Mexican Crema Queso Fresco

Tacos

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.75

Hand carved pork tenderloin, marinaded in a blend of traditional Mexican herbs and spices. Topped with fresh diced onion, cilantro, and succulent pineapple.Served over locally made grilled corn tortillas

El Jefe

El Jefe

$3.75

Top choice flank steak thinly sliced and grilled to perfect tenderness with a touch of fried onion. Topped with fresh cilantro and fresh onion. Served over locally-made corn tortillas, grilled to a light crisp

Tinga

Tinga

$3.99

Pulled chicken breast slow cooked in a chipotle, onion and tomato broth. Topped with fresh diced onion, and cilantro. Served over locally made grilled corn tortillas

El Chorizo

El Chorizo

$3.75

Locally-made ground pork sausage seasoned and marinated in Mexican spices. Topped with fresh diced onion and cilantro. Served over grilled corn tortillas

El Gallo

El Gallo

$4.75

Mexican Chorizo in whipped eggs, topped with fresh picó de gallo, queso fresco, and a slice of fresh avocado over a grilled blue corn tortilla

El Brulee

El Brulee

$4.75

Stone-Ground Corn Tortilla grilled to a light crisp, Mexican jasmine rice, hand pulled chicken breast, Mole Poblano, Double Créma Queso Fresco, Fresh Brûlée banana slices

El Nopal

El Nopal

$4.25

Fresh nopal (cactus) grilled, fresh picó de gallo, and fresh avocado, served over grilled blue corn tortillas

El Fungi

El Fungi

$4.25

A medley of fresh portobello mushroom, poblano pepper, and red onion seasoned and grilled. Topped with our Pico de Gallo and fresh sliced of avocado. Served over two blue corn tortillas

El Camarón

El Camarón

$4.75

Grilled seasoned shrimp topped with fresh black bean mango salsa, shredded red cabbage, drizzled with our house-made avocado crema. Served over two yellow corn tortillas

La Lengua

La Lengua

$4.50

Poached lengua (beef tongue) in a fresh herb broth ,and seared to order. Topped with fresh diced onion and cilantro. Served over two grilled corn tortillas

Nachos

House-made chips topped with our signature beans, mozzarella cheese, fresh pico de gallo, Avocado Crema, jalapenos, and fresh red cabbage Add your choice of protein
Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

House-made chips topped with our signature beans, mozzarella cheese, fresh pico de gallo, Avocado Crema, jalapenos, and fresh red cabbage Add your choice of protein

Quesadillas

Simple Quesadilla

Simple Quesadilla

$3.25

Grande mozzarella cheese stuffed in between two stone-ground yellow corn tortillas grilled to a crisp

Build Your Own Quesadilla

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$8.49

Build your own quesadilla creation! Includes your choice of three toppings to pair with grande mozzarella cheese stuffed in between two stone-ground yellow corn tortillas grilled to a crisp.

Tazónes (Bowls)

Our Tazónes (bowls) include the first three toppings served over you chocie of our signature Mexican rice and refried beans or fresh Spring Mix
El Tazón (Bowl)

El Tazón (Bowl)

$10.75

Our Tazónes (bowls) include the first three toppings served over our signature Mexican rice and refried beans

Burritos

Build-a-rrito

$12.99

Filled with our signature rice and beans and with the choice of your favorite toppings, you can build up your perfect burrito!

Señor Thicc'ums

$12.99

Flour Wrap filled with Mexican rice & refried beans, Chorizo & eggs, waffle fries seasoned in our guajillo spice, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, and avocado

Papi Piña

$12.99Out of stock

Tomato basil wrap, Mexican rice, Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork), house-made pineapple habanero jam, shredded red cabbage

Veggie-rrito

$12.99

Spinach wrap, Tomatillo & Herb Rice, Spring Mix, Veggie Medley (portobello mushroom, red onion, poblano pepper), fresh cucumber, Avocado, Pico de Gallo

Da Basic B

$12.99

Flour Wrap, Mexcian Rice, Tinga (Pulled Chicken), Black Bean Mango Salsa, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese

Surf & Turf

$12.99

Flour wrap, Mexican rice & Beans, Seasoned Shrimp, Steak, Guacamole, Red Cabbage

Tostadas

A fried crisp tortilla topped with fresh ingredients!
Tinga Tostada

Tinga Tostada

$7.99

A layer of refried beans, hand-pulled chicken breast slow cooked in a chipotle and tomato broth, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, and quest fresco over a locally sourced corn tostada

Fungi Poblano

Fungi Poblano

$7.50

A layer of refried beans, roasted poblano pepper, pico de gallo, sautéed portobello mushroom and onion over a locally sourced corn tostada

El Nemo

El Nemo

$7.50

Grilled shrimp tossed in our fresh black bean mango salsa served over our signature tostada

Lengua Sunrise

Lengua Sunrise

$7.99

A layer of refried beans, poached lengua (beef tongue) in a fresh herb broth, fried egg, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream over a locally sourced corn tostada

Sides

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.99

Made-to-Order Guacamole

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.99

Made-to-Order Guacamole with a side of chips

Mexican Rice

$3.50

$3.50

Tomatillo & Herb Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.75

Topped with Double Crema Queso

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.75

Topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh pico de gallo

Chips

$2.25

$2.25
Side Order of Pico de Gallo

$2.50

$2.50

Side of Fresh Black Bean Mango Salsa

$3.50

Ala Carte Sides

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.25

2 oz Cup of Sour Cream

$0.50

5 oz Cup of Sour Cream

$1.00

Beverages

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Agua Fresca

$3.99
Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.99

$3.99
Horchata

$3.99

$3.99Out of stock
Mango Agua Fresca

$3.99

$3.99
Bottle Water 16.9oz

$1.25

$1.25
Mexican Soda Coca-Cola

$2.50

$2.50
Jarritos Mineragua (Mineral Water)

$2.00

$2.00
Diet Coca-Cola 20oz

$2.00

$2.00
Coca-Cola Zero

$2.00

$2.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

$2.50
Gold Peak Peach Tea

$2.50

$2.50
Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.50

$2.50
AHA Watermelon Lime

$2.25

$2.25
Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

$2.50
Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

$2.50
Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

$2.50
Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

$2.50
Sangria Senorial (Sangria Soda)

$2.50

$2.50
Sidral Mundet (Apple Soda)

$2.50

$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos Lime

$2.50

$2.50
Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

$2.50Out of stock
Smart Water Cucumber Lime

$2.00

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

$2.00

$2.00
Jarritos Mango

$2.50

$2.50
Jarritos Guava

$2.50

$2.50
Jarritos Strawberry

$2.50

$2.50

Power Ade

$2.50
Sidral Mundet Green Apple

$2.50

$2.50

Strawberry Agua Fresca

$3.99Out of stock
Strawberry Horchata

$3.99

$3.99Out of stock
Fanta

$2.50

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$3.99Out of stock
Sprite

$2.50

$2.50Out of stock

Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca

$3.99Out of stock

Party Trays

Tray Includes: A variety of tacos (based on tray selection)! 2 Orders of Guacamole Large Bowl of Chips All of our homemade Salsas Utensils and Paperware All in a presentable dish thats ready to serve! *** Minimum of 60 Minute Notice Required***
El Classico Taco Party Tray

El Classico Taco Party Tray

$55.99

Tray Includes: 12 Tacos - 3 of Each Classic street-style taco! (El Jefe, Tinga, Al Pastor, El Chorizo) 2 Orders of Guacamole Large Bowl of Chips All of our homemade Salsas Utensils and Paperware Feeds 4-6 People

Deluxe Taco Party Tray

Deluxe Taco Party Tray

$69.99

Our Ultimate Taco Sampler Tray Includes: 16 Tacos - 2 of Each: Jefe, Pastor, Tinga, Chorizo, Gallo, El Camaron, Brulee, (1) Nopal , (1) El Fungi 2 Orders of Guacamole Large Bowl of Chips All of our homemade Salsas Utensils and Paperware

Game Day Snack Tray

$37.99

Two orders of Guacamole, Order of fresh Pico de Gallo, Order of Black Bean Mango Salsa, and house-made chickpeas in a lime and chile piquin seasoning

Side Dishes

Mexican Rice - Half Pan

$30.00

Half pan of our signature Mexican Rice - Serves 10 portions

Refried Beans - Half Pan

$35.00

Half pan of our signature refried beans topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh pico de gallo - Serves 10 portions

Guacamole & Chips - Small (24oz)

$36.00

Serves 6 Guest

Guacamole & Chips - Medium (32oz)

$48.00

Serves 8-10 Guests

Guacamole & Chips - Large (64oz)

$96.00

Serves 14-16 Guests

Guacamole & Chips - Extra Large (80oz)

$120.00

Serves 18-20 Guests

Pico de Gallo - Small (24oz)

$10.00

Serves 4-6 Guest

Pico de Gallo - Medium (32oz)

$15.00

Serves 8-10 Guest

Pico de Gallo - Large (64oz)

$30.00

Serves 14-16 Guests

Pico de Gallo - Extra Large (80oz)

$35.00

Serves 18-20 Guest

Black Bean Mango Salsa - Small (24oz)

$13.00

Serves 5-6 Guests

Black Bean Mango Salsa - Medium (32oz.)

$18.00

Serves 8-10 Guest

Black Bean Mango Salsa - Large (64oz)

$36.00

Serves 14-16 Guests

Black Bean Mango Salsa - Extra Large (80oz)

$45.00

Serves 15-20 Guests

Chips - Small

$5.00

64oz portion of our house-made corn tortilla chips

Chips - Large

$10.00

128oz portion of our house-made corn tortilla chips

Salsa Bottle 12oz

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos | Dillas | Tazónes | Tostadas | Guac Family-owned New Age Taqueria with Mexican Roots & Soul

Website

Location

701 Court Street, West Reading, PA 19611

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria Comalli image
Taqueria Comalli image
Taqueria Comalli image
Taqueria Comalli image

