Corp. HQ

review star

No reviews yet

2366 Bernville Road

Reading, PA 19605

Parfaits and Puddings

Blueberry and Strawberry Parfait

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pudding

$2.00

Red Grape Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Yoplait 6oz Strawberry Yogurt

$1.50Out of stock

Yoplait 6oz Blueberry Yogurt

$1.50Out of stock

Yoplait 6oz Peach Yogurt

$1.50Out of stock

Muffins/Pastries

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$1.50

Coookies/Cakes

Tandy Cake

$2.00

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Butterfinger chocolate chip cookie

$1.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Icy Tea

$1.00

Diet Icy Tea

$1.00

Milk

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Lemonade Tea

$1.00

Green Tea

$1.00

Dt Green Tea

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.25

Orange Drink

$1.00

Icy Peach Tea

$1.00

Raspberry Tea

$1.00

Dt Pepsi

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Mountain Dew Zero

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Orange Gatorade

$1.75

Pure Leaf Organic Sicilian Lemon Honeysuckle Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Organic Fiji Apple Ginger Tea

$2.50

Life Water 1 Liter

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2366 Bernville Road, Reading, PA 19605

Directions

