Bluestone Lane - Princeton, NJ
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
155 Nassau Park BLVD, Princeton NJ 08540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zara's Restaurant - 540 Lawrence Square Blvd S
No Reviews
540 Lawrence Square Blvd S Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
View restaurant
Naoki Sushi Dining - 37 Cold Soil Rd
No Reviews
2649 Main Street Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Princeton
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Princeton
4.3 • 247
301 North Harrison Street Princeton, NJ 08540
View restaurant