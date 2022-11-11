Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Caterers

Jammin' Crepes

1,193 Reviews

$$

20 Nassau St

Princeton, NJ 08542

Popular Items

Bacon Scrambler
Jammin' Turkey Club
"Nut-Cho-Tella"

Rise & Shine

Bacon Scrambler

Bacon Scrambler

$10.25

Free-range scrambled Eggs & thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon with our blend of melting Cheeses

The Scrambler

$7.75

Free-range scrambled Eggs with our blend of melting Cheeses

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$10.75

Our house-made all natural Turkey Sausage & free-range Scrambled Eggs with our blend of melting Cheeses

"Southwest" Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Our house-made all natural Turkey Sausage & free-range scrambled Eggs with our blend of melting Cheeses, Black Beans, Scallions & house-made Hot Sauce

Egg & Veggie Crepettata

Egg & Veggie Crepettata

$9.75

Oven-baked Egg Frittata (Spinach, Red Onion, Dill & Feta Cheese) inside a warm cheesy (Mozzarella) Crepe.

Green Eggs & Ham

Green Eggs & Ham

$10.75

Free-range Scrambled Eggs, Black Forest Ham & Mozzarella with fresh Spinach and our seasonal Pesto

The Heath Nut

The Heath Nut

$8.75

Peanut Butter with Fair Trade Bananas, our house-baked Honey Granola & a drizzle of Jersey Honey

Savory Crepes

Jammin' Turkey Club

Jammin' Turkey Club

$12.50

Oven-roasted Turkey breast, thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, Mozzarella & local Greens with our seasonal house Chutney & fresh Horseradish Root Aioli

Hammin Cheese Melty

Hammin Cheese Melty

$11.00

Black Forest Ham & Swiss Cheese, with our seasonal Pickles & Mustard Aioli

Everything's Better w/ Bacon & Jam

Everything's Better w/ Bacon & Jam

$12.00

Thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, our seasonal micro-batch Jam of the day, fresh Baby Arugula and Brie

Smoked Turkey Reuben

$11.25

Smoked Turkey with Swiss Cheese, our house “Thousand Island” dressing & organic Sauerkraut

Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.50

Oven-Roasted Chicken seasoned with Fresh Italian Herbs, Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers, sharp aged Provolone &  our signature house Spicy Aioli. (Chicken, Onions & Peppers are Mixed)

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$10.50

Black Forest Ham with our house Pickled Radish & Carrot blend and fresh Cucumbers, topped with our house-made Spicy Aioli & fresh Cilantro

Chicken BLT

$13.00

Oven-roasted Chicken with thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, our Cheese blend, frsh Jersey Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & our Tomato Basil Aioli

Smoky Apple & Brie

$10.25

Smoked Turkey, Brie, fresh-cut Apple slices & our micro-batch Onion Jam

Vegetarian Crepes

Vegan Hummus & Pickles

Vegan Hummus & Pickles

$10.25

Sweet Potato Hummus with our house Beet infused Pickled Turnips, fresh Cucumbers, Mixed Greens & Zaatar Aioli, on our Gluten Free / Vegan Crepe

Vegan Veggie Kimchee

$11.00

Oven-roasted Seasonal veggies, Kimchee, & Baby Spinach, on our Gluten Free / Vegan Crepe

Sweet Potato Creperito

Sweet Potato Creperito

$10.75

Oven-roasted Jersey Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans & Scallions with our Cheese Blend & Cilantro Crema

Veggie Goat

Veggie Goat

$12.00

Oven-roasted Seasonal Veggies, creamy Goat Cheese & fresh Baby Arugula with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

Shroomy White Pizza

$9.75

Garlic-roasted Mushrooms with Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese, fresh Baby Spinach & Basil

Tomato White Pizza

$9.75

Oven-dried Plum Tomatoes, with Mozzarella, fresh Baby Spinach, Ricotta Cheese & our house Pesto

Forever Young

Grilled Cheese Melty

$6.75

Our signature blend of melting Cheeses wrapped inside a warm savory Crêpe

Pizza Melty

$7.75

“First Field” Jersey Marinara pizza sauce with Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese

PB & J

$7.00

All natural creamy Peanut Butter with our micro-batch Harvest Apple Jam

Sweet Crepes

Classic Toasty Cinnamon

$6.50

Browned Butter and our signature Cinnamon Sugar

Apple Toasty Cinnamon

$7.50

Browned Butter with our signature Cinnamon Sugar and our orchard Spiced Apples

Chocolate Toasty Cinnamon

$7.50

Browned Butter with our signature Cinnamon Sugar and dark Chocolate

The "Wyatt"

$8.00

Browned Butter with our signature Cinnamon Sugar and our house-made "Nut-Cho-Tela"

Nutty S'more

$9.25

Cinnamon Sugar, Browned Butter & crushed Graham Crackers, topped with a toasted Coconut Marshmallow, “Nut-Cho-Tella” & Graham Cracker

Lemon & Lavander

$6.50

Browned Butter with a squeeze of Lemon and a shake of our own local organic Lavender infused Sugar

Orchard Lemon

$7.50

Our own micro-batch of Lemons & local orchard Apples cooked in to a sweet and tangy Lemon Curd. (Contains Butter & Eggs)

"Nut-Cho-Tella"

"Nut-Cho-Tella"

$7.00

Our own blend of freshly roasted Hazelnuts & Almonds ground into a creamy Chocolate Spread

Jammin' Good

$7.00

Our signature sweet Crêpe filled with one of our seasonal micro-batch local fruit Jams

Pantry

Micro-Batch Jams

Micro-Batch Jams

$10.50Out of stock

Our micro-batch Preserves and Pickles are prepared from local fruits & veggies at their peak of flavor and nutrition.

Jam 2- Pack Gift Set

Jam 2- Pack Gift Set

$24.00Out of stock

Gift pack of 2 x 8 oz. micro-batch Jams of your choice.

Honey Almond Granola

Honey Almond Granola

$10.00Out of stock

Our handcrafted Granola is baked in small batches using the highest quality ingredients, including NJ Wildflower Honey. Enjoy with fresh milk / tangy yogurt / over ice cream / or out of hand as a snack!

Crepe Mix

Crepe Mix

$6.25Out of stock

Our handcrafted Crêpe batter mix is made from premium ingredients, proportioned to make 10 x 9-inch tender Crêpes

GF Crepe Mix

GF Crepe Mix

$8.50Out of stock

Our handcrafted Gluten-Free Crêpe batter mix made from premium ingredients, proportioned to make 10 x 9-inch tender Crêpes

"Jersey Heat" Hot Sauce

"Jersey Heat" Hot Sauce

$10.50

Our popular Hot Sauce is an addictively savory blend of fresh, local peppers, tomatoes, apples and vinegar, seasoned with our own blend of pickling spices.

Soups | Salads | Other

Daily Soup

Daily Soup

$7.50+Out of stock

Please check our Website for daily soup www.jammincrepes.com

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$5.50

Our small batch hand-crafted Granola: rolled oats, almonds, local honey, coconut chips, pumpkin seeds, light brown sugar, olive oil, sea salt & spices

Seasonal House Salad

Seasonal House Salad

$5.50+

Baby Arugula, House Pickled Beets, Goat Cheese & our Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

Layers of all-natural creamy plain Yogurt combined with a seasonal house micro-batch Jam and our Honey Almond Granola

House-baked Cookies

$3.00

Freshly baked Cookies!

Hot Drinks

Coffee 10 oz.

Coffee 10 oz.

$2.80

Small World Coffee - Colombian Blend

Coffee 16 oz.

Coffee 16 oz.

$3.25

Small World Coffee - Colombian Blend

Cappuccino 10 oz.

Cappuccino 10 oz.

$3.75

A single shot of Small World Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam

Cappuccino 16 oz.

Cappuccino 16 oz.

$4.95

A double shot of Small World Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam

Latte 10 oz.

Latte 10 oz.

$3.75

A single shot of Small World Espresso with Hot Steamed Milk

Latte 16 oz.

Latte 16 oz.

$4.90

A double shot of Small World Espresso with Hot Steamed Milk

Espresso - Single

Espresso - Single

$2.80

A single shot of Small World Espresso

Espresso - Double

Espresso - Double

$3.25

A double shot of Small World Espresso

Macchiato 10 oz.

Macchiato 10 oz.

$3.75

A shot of Small World Coffee Espresso with a small amount of Foamed Milk on top

Macchiato 16 oz.

Macchiato 16 oz.

$4.95

A shot of Small World Coffee Espresso with a small amount of Foamed Milk on top

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.30

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85
Brewed Cold Tea

Brewed Cold Tea

$3.25

A selection of house-brewed cold teas from "Harney & Sons" Fine Teas

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.95

Proudly brewed using "Small World Coffee"

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50

Proudly brewed using "Small Wolrd Coffee"

Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$2.90

Local Handcrafted Sodas from the Boylan Bottling Compnay, founded in Paterson, NJ in 1891

Harney & Sons Bottled Juices

Harney & Sons Bottled Juices

$3.75

Delicious juices and juice combinations. All organic, direct from Harney & Sons.

Organic LF Chocolate Milk

Organic LF Chocolate Milk

$2.75

REAL, ORGANIC MILK ON-THE-GO: Single-serve Ultra-pasteurized (UHT) chocolate milk boxes. Certified USDA Organic milk from happy cows raised by our trusted farmer partners

Orange Juice - Natalie's

Orange Juice - Natalie's

$4.25

Natalie's orange juice is made from 100% fresh Florida oranges. Voted America’s Best Tasting (9x) by Cook’s Illustrated, Woman’s Day, Good Housekeeping, Real Simple, Cook’s Illustrated, bon appétit, The Today Show & Serious Eats.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A celebration of our local, regional farms wrapped in a crêpe with an ever-changing menu that highlights the very best local ingredients at their peak of freshness. In addition to crêpes, we also offer a daily selection of scratch-made seasonal soups and salads and a variety of home baked goods, complemented by an assortment of regional, all-natural juices and drinks, as well as specialty coffee and tea drinks. the gathering place of choice for quality, regional food, drink and conversation for all who live and visit Princeton!! Hope you have a chance to visit & enjoy.

Website

Location

20 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542

Directions

