J.S. Foodies Princeton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
J.S. Foodies is a Japanese take on the classics.
Location
14 S. Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ 08542
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arlee's Raw Blends - Witherspoon St
No Reviews
14 Witherspoon Street Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurant
Arlee's Raw Blends -
No Reviews
14 1/2 Witherspoon Street, Princeton Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Princeton
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Princeton
4.3 • 247
301 North Harrison Street Princeton, NJ 08540
View restaurant